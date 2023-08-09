Best exam results in two decades: Meet the record-breaking St Margaret’s pupils

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home Education

Best exam results in two decades: Meet the record-breaking St Margaret’s pupils

The Aberdeen school is celebrating its best exam results in two decades.

By Calum Petrie
St Margaret's School for Girls pupils Rachel, Celine and Ellie were among those celebrating the school's record-breaking exam results. Image: Spey
A staggering 99.3% of fifth year pupils at the Aberdeen school passed their Highers, with 90.1% achieving an A or B.

Pupils in fourth year also excelled with a 98.5% pass rate (A-C) at National 5, 93.4% at A or B.

Among the straight-A pupils celebrating today is Abigail Allan, who is about to embark upon an exciting gap year teaching English in Costa Rica.

Waiting for her on her return is a place at the University of Strathclyde to study forensics and analytical chemistry.

St Margaret’s School for Girls helped Abigail become her own person

Abigail said her experience at St Margaret’s had helped her see past stereotypes about male and female careers.

Abigail Allan. Image: Spey

“I have had individual careers advice and support tailored to my talents and interests throughout senior school,” she said. “This made me aware of the world of possibilities available to me.

“This in turn provided opportunities to enrich my learning beyond the curriculum.

“Being in a girls school has meant that stereotypes about male and female careers and positions of responsibility bore no relevance to the choices I made.

“Every pupil at St Margaret’s is encouraged and nurtured to find their own pathway and be their own person.”

Alexa following her passions after ‘happiest times’

Alexa Odell. Image: Spey

Fellow classmate Alexa Odell is also celebrating straight As at Advanced Higher level as she prepares to pursue a career in Fine Art.

“The supportive and caring environment provided by St Margaret’s has given me the confidence to follow my dream and pursue my true passion,” said Alexa.

“My artistic talents have always been nurtured and celebrated. I’ve always been encouraged to experiment creatively, which has led to my happiest times at school.

“Small class sizes mean that individual learners are known well and challenged. And they’re supported in a way that is right for them.”

St Margaret’s is Scotland’s oldest girls’ school. Head teacher Anna Tomlinson said: “This year’s results are testament to our pupils’ hard work and motivation. And, of course, to the dedication and skill of our teaching staff.

“We are very proud of the achievements of our learners and extend particularly warm wishes to our sixth year leavers who are now taking up places at an impressive range of universities to study subjects as diverse as medicine, economics, computing science and drama, to name just a few.”

