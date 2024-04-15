School league tables 2024: Here’s how Aberdeen, Aberdeenshire, Moray, Highlands and island secondary schools rank

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
School league tables 2024: Here’s how Aberdeen, Aberdeenshire, Moray, Highlands and island secondary schools rank

Find out how many leavers at your school gained five or more Highers.

By Calum Petrie
Cults Academy fell nationally, but remains at the top of our north and north-east school league table for the third year in a row. Image: Darrell Benns/DC Thomson
Cults Academy leads the board in the Press and Journal’s north and north-east take on the Scottish schools league of 2024.

The Aberdeen school tops our school league table for the third year in a row, one of two city schools to make our Top 10.

Remarkably, the percentage of school leavers earning five or more Highers in 2023 at Cults is down 10% from the previous year. Yet the school still managed to retain top spot.

Cults Academy did, however, drop out of the prestigious Top 10 in the national schools list.

We ranked 69 secondary schools across our patch, using newly-released Scottish Government data.

Five or more Highers is considered a benchmark of achievement as it’s a common entry requirement for university.

Banchory Academy performed strongly in our 2024 school league table. Image: Gordon Lennox/DC Thomson

You can find out how your school performed below, in our table of Aberdeen, Aberdeenshire, Moray, Highland, Orkney, Shetland and Western Isles local authority secondary schools.

Contrasting fortunes in our school league table

High performers included Westhill and Banchory academies in Aberdeenshire, Ardnamurchan and Gairloch high schools in the Highlands, and two Western Isles schools.

Ardnamurchan and Gairloch were the most improved schools in the north and north-east, with 29% more leavers earning five or more Highers compared to the previous year.

Ardnamurchan High School was both the best-performing Highland school, and (alongside Gairloch) the most improved across our patch. Image: Sandy McCook/DC Thomson

Moray offered a bleaker picture, with only Milne’s High School in Fochabers scraping into the Top 30. However, Milne’s Higher attainment sank 17%.

Milne’s High School in Fochabers saw its Higher attainment sink 17%. Image: Jason Hedges/DC Thomson

Ullapool High School saw the biggest drop, 35% down in 2023 compared to 2022.

Alness Academy came in at 69th and last place in our table, with just 10% of leavers achieving five or more Highers.

Alness Academy. Image: Jason Hedges/DC Thomson

However, in the interests of fairness we have included data from the Scottish Index of Multiple Deprivation (SIMD) for each school. Alness Academy had the second most pupils from the most deprived quintile, behind only Inverness High School, which also struggled – a Higher attainment score of 13% leaving it in 67th place, third bottom.

The top performers in each region were Cults Academy (Aberdeen), Westhill Academy (Aberdeenshire), Milne’s High School (Moray), Ardnamurchan High School (Highland), Stromness Academy (Orkney), Anderson High School (Shetland), and Sir E Scott School (Western Isles).

Westhill Academy was Aberdeenshire’s top performer. Image: Chris Sumner/DC Thomson

The Sir E Scott School (7th) and fellow Western Isles secondary Castlebay School (9th) both made our Top 10.

Each year the Scottish Government publishes attainment data for every school in Scotland.

League table of deprivation?

The figures our 2024 school league table is based on are the proportions of leavers to achieve five or more qualifications at SCQF level 6.

As well as Highers, this can include qualifications such as a National Certificate or Modern Apprenticeship.

Publication of school league tables is controversial, seen by many as an index of deprivation rather than a measure of individual schools’ performance.

Indeed, in all of our 2024 top 10 schools, fewer than a tenth of pupils live in deprived areas (designated quintile one in the SIMD).

All of the secondary schools where at least a fifth of pupils come from the most deprived areas are in the bottom 11 places in our table.

Conversation