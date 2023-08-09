Keith’s new recruit Jordan Cooper looking to make his mark against old club Turriff

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Keith’s new recruit Jordan Cooper looking to make his mark against old club Turriff

The midfielder joined the Maroons from Turra last week and faces his old club this weekend.

By Callum Law
keith's Jordan Cooper in action for his old club Turriff United
Jordan Cooper, centre, during his time with Turriff, has joined Keith

Jordan Cooper is hoping to give his new club Keith the extra edge when they face his former employers Turriff United this weekend.

The midfielder left Turra for the Maroons at the end of last week, but will return to the Haughs on Saturday when the sides meet in the Breedon Highland League.

Cooper is hoping his knowledge of how United operate can benefit Keith.

The 24-year-old said: “It’s funny how things work out – I’ll be fired up for the game and it’ll be good to go up against my old team-mates.

“When you’re up against boys you know well there will be a bit of banter and we’ll both be determined to win.

“In my time at Turriff we didn’t manage to beat Keith, so hopefully that run continues now I’m at Keith.

“I’ve been telling the manager what I know about Turriff, so hopefully that can help us as well.

“I’m looking forward to it and both teams will be up for it.”

Cooper spent the past two years with Turriff, but thought his opportunities may be limited this term and decided to look for a move.

He added: “The squad at Turriff is quite big and I didn’t see myself playing week-in, week-out as I’d hoped.

“I was gutted to be leaving Turriff, because I’ve made a lot of friends there, but it was the right time for me to move on.

“I’m at the stage where I want to be playing regularly so I asked Dean Donaldson if I could leave.

“But I’ve not got a bad word to say about Turriff.”

Cooper’s drive to be successful

Cooper made his Keith debut in the 1-1 draw with Clachnacuddin at the weekend.

Although the Maroons finished 15th in the Highland League last season, he is optimistic about the future.

Cooper, who has signed a three-year deal at Kynoch Park, said: “I spoke to Liam Cheyne (who moved from Turriff to Keith last month) about it when I heard Keith were interested.

“Both Liam and the manager Craig Ewen really sold it to me.

“It’s a club with good history and there’s a really good atmosphere at Keith.

Keith manager Craig Ewen
Keith manager Craig Ewen.

“My drive is to try to win games of football for Keith. I want to be as successful as we can be.

“I know people maybe don’t view Keith as a team that will be challenging for trophies, but I think you’ve got to be ambitious and want to keep improving.

“With the young players in our squad, I think we can improve and progress over the next couple of years.

“From what I’ve seen, there’s plenty of talent in the squad.”

Conversation