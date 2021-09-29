CHECK: When will you sit your exams in 2022? SQA publish timetable

Scotland’s beleaguered exam body has published the 2022 exam schedule.

After two years of emergency measures due to Covid, the Scottish Qualifications Authority has confirmed exams will take place at the end of the academic year if it is safe to do so.

The timetale will run from April to June.

To help digest this year’s exam diet, we’ve compiled all of this year’s subjects at National 5, Higher and Advanced Higher levels.

Are there any changes to this year’s exams?

For now, the Scottish Government says that exams will take place “if it is safe to do so.” After two years of cancelled or dramatically altered exams, many pupils will be facing them for the first time in 2022.

The SQA recently released information on three potential scenarios in which Covid-19 may – or may not – affect the 2022 exam schedule:

Scenario 1 (Current public health advice): SQA exam diet with modifications. In most courses, learners will do less assessment than in a ‘normal’ year with exams, and more time will be available to focus on learning and teaching.

In most courses, learners will do less assessment than in a ‘normal’ year with exams, and more time will be available to focus on learning and teaching. Scenario 2 (Increased levels of disruption): SQA diet with additional measures. Exams themselves will not change, but more resources will be available prior to exams for pupils in certain subjects. SQA guidance says that, if required, it will announce additional measures at the end of March 2022.

Exams themselves will not change, but more resources will be available prior to exams for pupils in certain subjects. SQA guidance says that, if required, it will announce additional measures at the end of March 2022. Scenario 3 (Public health advice causes exams to be cancelled): Teachers and lecturers determine provisional results. This will only happen if physical gatherings are restricted at exam time. In this scenario, schools will not be required to run additional assessments. Instead, teachers will determine provisional results using their “professional judgement” of student performance.

Whatever havoc Covid-19 might wreak on the 2022 exam schedule, there will still be a familiar institution at the helm. That’s because, although the government recently handed the SQA a death sentence, the organisation is still overseeing the 2022 exams.

While experts in education conduct a study on how best to rework Scotland’s exam system, the SQA will function as it always has.

You. can find more information for specific subjects online, including details on the changes for each subject’s exams.

