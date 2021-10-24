Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Home Education Schools

Ellon Scarecrow Festival: Meet the spook-tacular stars of this year’s event

By David Proctor
October 24, 2021, 6:45 am Updated: October 24, 2021, 5:42 pm
A cast of characters make up the Ellon Scarecrow Festival.

A former US president, an iconic video game character and the Tin Man from the Wizard of Oz are just a few of the straw-filled residents in one north-east town.

The second-ever Ellon Scarecrow Festival has begun and we have been out and about meeting some of the crazy creations.

More than 100 people have entered the event which raises money for Auchterellon, Ellon and Meiklemill Primary Schools.

It cost £5 to enter, with more than £500 already raised and that total is set for a further boost with it costing £1 for each vote.

Pupils from Ellon Academy have also been involved with the festival and created custom trophies.

Interactive map plots out scarecrows

A unique map charting the exact location of all of the scarecrows has been set up so people can easily find them.

Anyone looking to cast their vote can visit the Ellon Scarecrow Festival Facebook page.

Each Scarecrow will have a number, so anyone can easily cast a vote online for their favourite.

All votes must be in before 9 am on November 1.

Organiser Susan Bruce has even created an interactive map so that visitors can easily find each of the 112 creations on display in people’s gardens.

Some of the creations found on the streets of Ellon

Ding dong the witch is dead!  The Wizard of Oz is a popular theme. Picture by Kenny Elrick.
President Trumpkin takes a break in Ellon.  Picture by Kenny Elrick.
This scarecrow prepares for a long journey.  Picture by Kenny Elrick.
Halloween played a huge part in some of the designs.  Picture by Kenny Elrick.
Another famous Wizard of Oz character, the Tin Man.  Picture by Kenny Elrick.
A unique take on Nintendo’s Mario.
Two cowboys stand guard.  Picture by Kenny Elrick.

More from the Schools and Family team

Unsung heroes: The lollipop men and women of the north and north-east through the decades

UHI grads make big screen debut at film festival

POLL: Should north and north-east schools introduce facial recognition software?

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]