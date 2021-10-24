Ellon Scarecrow Festival: Meet the spook-tacular stars of this year’s event

A former US president, an iconic video game character and the Tin Man from the Wizard of Oz are just a few of the straw-filled residents in one north-east town.

The second-ever Ellon Scarecrow Festival has begun and we have been out and about meeting some of the crazy creations.

More than 100 people have entered the event which raises money for Auchterellon, Ellon and Meiklemill Primary Schools.

It cost £5 to enter, with more than £500 already raised and that total is set for a further boost with it costing £1 for each vote.

Pupils from Ellon Academy have also been involved with the festival and created custom trophies.

Interactive map plots out scarecrows

A unique map charting the exact location of all of the scarecrows has been set up so people can easily find them.

Anyone looking to cast their vote can visit the Ellon Scarecrow Festival Facebook page.

Each Scarecrow will have a number, so anyone can easily cast a vote online for their favourite.

All votes must be in before 9 am on November 1.

Organiser Susan Bruce has even created an interactive map so that visitors can easily find each of the 112 creations on display in people’s gardens.

Some of the creations found on the streets of Ellon

