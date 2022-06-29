Back for good: North-east family try to find sentimental Take That T-shirt

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Back for good: North-east family try to find sentimental Take That T-shirt

By David Proctor
June 29, 2022, 5:00 pm
Holly Walton's T-shirt is still missing.
Holly Walton's T-shirt is still missing.

March 23 2020 is the date we were all ordered to stay at home to save lives.

Shops, offices and schools were abandoned with thousands of people simply leaving possessions behind.

For Meldrum Academy pupil Holly Walton, one of several items of clothing she left behind was a Take That T-shirt that carried a lot of sentimental value.

Holly – then in Sixth Year – has since left the school but her mother Nicki Ross is still trying to track down the missing clothing, over two years later.

The top dates from when mother and daughter saw the band in Glasgow in 2019, the last time they attended a concert together.

Nicki, Holly and family made a number of visits to the school but were unable to find the other items.

A pair of leggings eventually made their way back to Holly having apparently been donated to a local church.

Holly Walton left her PE kit behind at Meldrum Academy in the early days of the Covid-19 pandemic.

‘Tantamount to theft’

Nicki, 49, said they went to her daughter’s former school to find the clothing but it could not be traced.

She said she has been left feeling ‘frustrated and angry’ about the missing clothes.

“I am left completely frustrated and angry at the whole situation,” said Nicki.

“I didn’t pester them to begin with, knowing how difficult it must have been with new restrictions being put in place but this is now two years on and should have been resolved a long time ago.

“Withholding our property or giving it away without permission is tantamount to theft.”

Holly Walton and her mum Nicki Ross at the Hydro in Glasgow.

Take That T-shirt a special memento

Nicki and Holly, who is studying music at college, are regular gig-goers. They travelled down to Glasgow to see Take That perform in the flesh.

Before the pandemic, they had been to see a number of artists including Foo Fighters, Blink 182 and Harry Styles.

Nicki said that the Take That concert was the last one that the pair went to together.

She said: “The Take That T-shirt was purchased at the concert at the Hydro in Glasgow in May 2019.

“My daughter and I have attended several concerts over the years and they were always fantastic experiences.

“This concert was the last one that we attended just the two of us.”

Holly left behind her Take That T-shirt at Meldrum Academy, Oldmeldrum.

What Aberdeenshire Council have said

An Aberdeenshire Council spokesman said: “Meldrum Academy has provided a number of opportunities over the past few months for current and former pupils to reclaim items left behind during the pandemic.

“This has been a significant undertaking and we have tried to be as flexible as possible in our attempts to return belongings. In this particular case, we have managed to locate some of the items and we continue to work with the family to try and find the rest.”

