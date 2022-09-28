Aberdeen pupils celebrate the ‘beauty of maths’

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Aberdeen pupils celebrate the ‘beauty of maths’

By Calum Petrie
September 28, 2022, 11:45 am Updated: September 28, 2022, 1:32 pm
Wow moment: St Joseph's School pupils at the Maths Week event at Aberdeen Science Centre.
Wow moment: St Joseph's School pupils at the Maths Week event at Aberdeen Science Centre.

‘Maths is beautiful’ – that was the message as Maths Week Scotland was celebrated at Aberdeen’s Science Centre.

Many have seen the film ‘A Beautiful Mind’, based on the life of the Nobel Prize-winning mathematician John Nash.

And the beauty of maths is the theme of this year’s Maths Week Scotland. The celebration of all things maths, now in its sixth year, runs until October 2.

This week, pupils, community groups and families across the north-east are enjoying an exciting range of maths-themed activities and events across local schools, science centres, and museums.

Among them were Primary Six pupils at St Joseph’s School in Aberdeen, who spent a morning at Aberdeen Science Centre.

Maths in action: ‘A bit more fun than the classroom’

There they had free reign across scores of interactive maths-themed exhibits.

Pupil Melvin admitted it was “a bit more fun than the classroom.” And Tommy added: “With maths, you can learn and have fun at the same time. You can play and do fun activities, it doesn’t have to be just doing sums in your jotter. It challenges your brain a lot.”

Teri and Niamh said they had been in escape rooms which they had to problem solve their way out of, among other strategy games.

The St Joseph’s kids had free reign across scores of interactive maths-themed exhibits.

The St Joseph’s pupils were among 274 schools and 68,474 pupils celebrating Maths Week Scotland.

Also there was Maths Week Scotland co-ordinator Katie Oldfield.

‘Maths is used every day, whether we realize or not’

Speaking to the P&J, she said: “Mathematicians often refer to the subject as ‘beautiful’, and our aim is to inspire families, schools and community groups in Aberdeen and Aberdeenshire to view maths in a new way and to find it in unexpected places, such as art and music.

“Maths Week Scotland is a celebration of maths. It’s about engaging with it in a fun and exciting way. So perhaps a bit different from how people remember it at school.

“As well as the schools that are coming in this week, we’ve got activities for families to have fun with maths together and really build on the work their kids are doing at school.

“It’s important that maths is fun. We’re trying to build more positive attitudes towards maths and build people’s confidence in it. Because maths is used every single day, whether people realize it or not.

“A lot of the stuff we’re doing during Maths Week Scotland is linking maths both to day-to-day lives and careers. It’s not just for banking or maths teachers.”

Part of the Scottish Government’s drive to encourage positive attitudes to numeracy and maths, Maths Week Scotland is developed and delivered by National Museums Scotland.

This year’s activities focus on the creative and inspiring side of the subject, and how maths plays a vital role in art, music and design.

Maths for all

Lift off: These pupils found out the fun side of maths.

School pupils across Aberdeen and Aberdeenshire are being encouraged to think about maths in a creative way, through activities such as daily challenges to test numeracy, logic and creativity skills.

Alongside in-person events, Maths Week Scotland has created a fun online programme to inspire and intrigue people of all ages, from schools and teachers to families and adults.

The virtual programme includes using coding to create art, ideas for hands-on classroom activities, and a mathematical art workshop by mathematician Lucy Rycroft-Smith.

Throughout this week, Aberdeen Science Centre is hosting workshops for school pupils to explore patterns and symmetries in shapes and sounds, and create their own patterns.

Families can also visit an exhibition of environmental data artwork by Rebecca J Kaye. And there will be an evening talk by Bob Lyons on how maths helps athletes’ performance.

Aberdeen City Libraries is launching ‘Mathematters!’ – a week-long programme of maths events for all, from early years to adults.

And Moray Council is organising ‘Add-bracadabra’ workshops that combine maths with magic and STEM activities to encourage families and adults to improve their confidence with the subject.

For more info on Maths Week Scotland, visit: www.mathsweek.scot.

