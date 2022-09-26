Raasay pupils thrilled to meet Princess Anne

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Raasay pupils thrilled to meet Princess Anne

By Nicola Sinclair
September 26, 2022, 5:00 pm Updated: September 26, 2022, 8:05 pm
Princess Anne meets staff and pupils of Raasay Primary School.
Princess Anne meets staff and pupils of Raasay Primary School.

Raasay Primary School gave a warm welcome to a very special guest, the Princess Royal.

The visit was all the more poignant by its timing, one day before the death of her mother, The Queen.

Princess Anne had to leave the island for Balmoral to be with the Queen during her final hours.

Head teacher Wilma Duncan says the visit was a great success, and Princess Anne took a lot of interest in the school.

The sun shone as the island welcomed its illustrious visitor. School piping tutor Eddie Seamon got the day off to a rousing start with a selection of tunes. Princess Anne was welcomed to the school by head teacher Wilma Duncan.

Mrs Duncan introduced her to members of the school team, parent council and Highland Council education officers.

Isle of Raasay pupils, staff and guests excitedly wait for the arrival of HRH The Princess Royal.

Princess Anne enjoyed a tour of the classroom, and also viewed a display of classwork from Isle of Raasay pupils. She took a great interest in their work and hearing about all the projects the pupils had been working on.

Pupils treat Princess Anne to poetry and songs

There are just five pupils at Raasay Primary, and they took centre stage in meeting their very special visitor.

Hamish Blair (P7), Calum Duncan (P6), Alexander Hill (P3), Harrison Downie (P2) and Eachann Hill (P1) delivered a performance of ‘Make Your Way to Stornoway’ and recited Gaelic poetry.

Gaelic singer Anne Martin then introduced the school’s Treoir project, relating to the clearance village of Fearns. Princess Anne enjoyed listening to Mrs Martin and the pupils perform ‘Tobhta Fearna’, a song they composed for the project.

The pupils also took great delight in sharing some local history. They told the Princess about Calum’s Road, a track built almost single-handedly by crofter Calum MacLeod in the 60s and 70s.

Princess Anne was presented with a gift of the book ‘Calum’s Road’ by Hamish Blair and a poem written by the pupils. Finally, on behalf of the school, she was given a Raasay tartan scarf made by local weaver Lillian MacLeod.

Pupils presented HRH with a scarf in Raasay tartan by local weaver Lillian MacLeod.

Raasay pupils, staff and guests gave the Princess a rousing send-off, accompanied by the playing of the pipes.

Speaking after the visit, Mrs Duncan said: “We all really enjoyed the chance to showcase some of the excellent work pupils are doing at our small school.

“Her Royal Highness showed a lot of interest and asked lots of questions. I want to thank the pupils, staff and the wider school community for all their efforts to ensure the visit was such a success.”

‘She spent a long time speaking to everyone’

Princess Anne spent the rest of the day touring Raasay, with visits to the distillery and walled garden community project. Prior to arriving in Raasay, she also visited Broadford campsite on Skye and discovered the work of the Broadford and Strath community company.

Lord Lieutenant Joanie Whiteford said: “We were delighted to welcome Her Royal Highness to Broadford and Raasay for what was a fantastic day. The sun shone and we hope the Princess enjoyed the visit as much as we did.

“She spent a long time speaking to everyone, finding out more about the excellent work going on at each venue. What really shone through during the whole day was the dedication, hard work and strong community spirit of all the volunteers, the school staff, pupils and the team at the distillery.”

HRH took a great interest in the school, asking pupils lots of questions about their projects.

Left Skye for Balmoral to be with the Queen in her final hours

Tragically, Princess Anne was forced to leave Skye for Balmoral, and be with the Queen in her final hours.

The Lord Lieutenant said the events that followed made the visit “even more poignant”.

“I am sure I speak on behalf of everyone she met in sending our sincere condolences to all members of the royal family at this very sad time,” she said.

“I would like to pay tribute to the Queen’s lifetime of selfless service given to our nation and the Commonwealth.”

