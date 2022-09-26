The future’s bright, the future’s bilingual: Meet the north-east children speaking multiple languages

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Home Education

The future’s bright, the future’s bilingual: Meet the north-east children speaking multiple languages

By Calum Petrie
September 26, 2022, 6:00 am Updated: September 26, 2022, 10:15 am
The P&J spoke to five international families in Aberdeen to find out the benefits of growing up multilingual.
The P&J spoke to five international families in Aberdeen to find out the benefits of growing up multilingual.

We all want our children to grow up to be open-minded citizens of the world.

One of the best ways to broaden our horizons is to learn another language – and the younger the better.

To mark today’s European Day of Languages, the P&J spoke to five multilingual families living in Aberdeen.

The Granite City has long been a multicultural place, particularly since the oil industry took off in the 1970s.

As an example, Hanover Street School pupils speak a whopping 19 different languages at home.

Juliette Kinn Valdelievre doesn’t exaggerate when she says hers is an “international family”.

The fact that Arthur, seven, and five-year-old twins Hadrien and Thomas speak French at home tells barely half the story.

Three kids, three languages

Juliette was born in Cambodia but grew up in France. Though her first language is French she spoke Cambodian at home with her parents growing up.

Her husband Alex, who is French, has previously lived in Hong Kong and South Africa.

“My husband and I love languages and love travelling,” she said. “We always took any opportunities for internships or work in different countries.”

‘We love languages and we love travelling’: The Kinn Valdelievre family.

The pair left Paris in 2014 and spent four years in Beijing where their children were born. The family spent a further four years in Singapore before moving to Aberdeen this summer.

Though the Kinn Valdelievres speak French at home, their children hear many different languages every day as they attend an international school in the city.

“I think growing up hearing so many languages is a huge benefit for the children and their learning journey,” said Juliette.

“Their classmates in Singapore were from all over the world – India, Korea, the US, Canada, Japan, China, Norway, Germany, Finland and many more.

“Our children are fluent in French, English and Chinese Mandarin. They recognise other languages as well.”

Open-minded and self-confident

As impressive as multilingual kids are, keeping up other languages requires constant effort.

Juliette spoke of a “strict routine” and “persistence.”

She said: “While their friends go and play, they have extra language classes. As long as we keep it easy and fun, our children can cope with the routine.

“It’s just amazing how they can have a feel for different languages and be able to translate as young as four years old.

“Knowing another language helps them open their mind and be more tolerant.

“It also boosts their self-confidence. The twins are always so proud to tell people they can speak four languages (if you count a few words of Cambodian!), and see other adults so impressed.

“I would definitely recommend learning foreign languages at a young age – and non-latin languages would be an extra benefit.”

‘They know about different cultures and are quick to include any new friends’

Eni Gröner and husband Cauê said it was a “no brainer” to speak their native languages of Finnish and Brazilian Portuguese at home. Their kids are four and eight years old.

Eni Gröner and her husband Cauê said it was a ‘no brainer’ to speak their native languages of Finnish and Brazilian Portuguese at home. Photo by Simply Green Photography

“We were confident they would pick up English at nursery and school,” said Eni.

“Through having different languages, they have a greater understanding of the culture [of Finland and Brazil]. And possibly also a sense of ‘belonging’, even though they have not lived in those countries.

“I believe they’ll be able to pick up additional languages a lot easier in the future as well. Both can understand spoken Spanish already.

“On my husband’s side, the children are able to communicate with their relatives in Portuguese, as very few speak English.

“We’ve got several Portuguese-speaking friends here in Aberdeen, which keeps up their language skills.

“The main benefit I believe is that they know about different cultures and are quick to include any new friends in their games.

“I hope they’ll grow up to be open-minded teenagers and adults as a result.”

‘Kids should start learning from Day One in school – at least’

The Torazzina family speak Italian at home. Mum Erika said that having another language helped her kids see things from a different perspective.

Another perspective: Alessia, Joshua and Jack speak Italian at home.

Alessia, 12, Joshua, nine and Jack, five, have been bilingual from the moment they began speaking.

“I am convinced that a language can be learnt simply by listening and talking, especially at a young age,” said Erika. “No need for rules, books, or homework – just practice.”

She added: “Kids should be encouraged to start learning one foreign language at least from Day One in school.

“Mother tongue teachers are preferable, and extra-curricular activities in a foreign language prioritised.

“I have experience teaching English as a foreign language and the most effective method I ever used was to speak only English in class. Never a word in the language that could help the kids, no translations. It’s hard at first but brings great results.”

‘They feel special when they can speak Dutch’

Meanwhile the van den Einde-Shiels family speak both Dutch and English at home.

Mum Lisette said the benefits very much outweighed the challenges.

‘Their world is definitely big’: The van den Einde-Shiels family.

“It can be hard to persistently speak Dutch with the kids at home, as they get English at school, English on the street, and English with friends,” she said.

“Visiting the Netherlands benefits them – their Dutch always takes a massive leap forward. They feel special when they can speak Dutch, and it feels comfortable for them.

“I also think it opens their mind to other languages – they’re both learning French and Spanish.”

She said that being exposed to another language from a young age had widened their horizons, and helped them realize that there’s a bigger world out there than their own town, their own country.

“Their world is definitely big,” she said.

Meet the six-year-old on her fifth language

Finally, Shashi Krishna and Jaya Rao’s daughter Anahita, six, already understands a handful of different languages.

‘Knowing multiple languages is a must’: Shashi Krishna’s daughter Anahita has inherited his multilingualism.

Dad Shashi explained: “Growing up in India, me and my wife grew up speaking two or three languages at the same time. One language for home (native tongue), one for friends and relatives (Hindi or another language, depending on the state), and English for all other business.

“Despite English being the main language she communicates in, Anahita understands Hindi, Marathi and a little bit of Kannada. She is also taking Spanish lessons at school.

“This blended exposure is giving her some of the same benefits we got as kids, despite English’s dominant presence in her life.”

Reversing the foreign languages trend in Scotland

The Scottish Government implemented its 1+2 Languages initiative last year, in an effort to reverse generations of neglect in foreign language learning in Scottish schools.

Shashi thinks it is crucial that the curriculum reflects the multicultural reality of modern-day Scotland.

“We have come to a point in human history where it is commonplace to find various nationalities sitting down for a meal in any workplace or school,” he said.

“With such a clear multicultural reality, it makes perfect sense for Scottish schools to provide more opportunities to learn multiple languages.

“Knowing another language is like having another mind, and I see it being exemplified by our daughter each day.

“If we are to expect our kids to grow up to become global citizens who can blend in easily with any crowd, and be productive in forming meaningful relationships, then knowing multiple languages is a must.”

More from the Schools & Family team

The P&J investigates: Why are other countries’ school pupils outperforming ours?

I banned my kids from screens for a week: What happened next?

Real Life Parenting Dilemmas: Is it possible to have a good work-life balance?

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]
Tags

Conversation

[[title_reg]]

Please enter the name you would like to appear on your comments. (It doesn’t have to be your real name - but nothing rude please, we are a polite bunch!) Use a combination of eight or more characters that includes an upper and lower case character, and a number.

By registering with [[site_name]] you agree to our Terms and Conditions and our Privacy Policy

Or sign up with

Facebook Google

[[content_reg_complete]]

[[title_login]]

Or login with

Facebook Google

Forgotten your password? Reset it

[[title]]

More from Education

To go with story by David Proctor. School gates across the north-east could remain shut after the summer break due to support staff walking out. Council workers in the Unison in Aberdeen and Aberdeenshire have opted to take industrial action in August over a 2% pay increase offered to them by Cosla ? the body representing local authorities. Janitorial staff and school cleaners will down tools with the dates for the strikes still to be confirmed. It could mean parents are left to scramble to find childcare if the summer holidays are effectively extended by the walk out. Picture shows; A school with a closure sign hanging on its gate.. Unknown. Supplied by DCT Graphics team Date; Unknown
POLL: Do you support teachers striking over pay?
0
Trainee chefs get a taste for the job in Nescol's on-site kitchen, but will they survive on the outside?
'We’ve lost a lot of people': Next generation of north-east chefs face uphill battle…
0
Kyleakin Primary School pupils receive their Junior Duke Award from local councillor John Finlayson.
Can you repair a bike puncture? These Skye kids can, thanks to the Junior…
1
Should we talk to kids about Family money problems?
Should we talk to kids about money problems?
0
Stramash Outdoor Nurseries said Highland Council is spending early learning money elsewhere.
Highland Council accused of 'gaslighting' nurseries with £5.43 per hour pay freeze
1
To go with story by Findlay Mair. Gallery of children's pictures of the Queen Picture shows; Featured image for children's pictures of the Queen. N/a. Supplied by Design team + Readers Date; Unknown
GALLERY: The Queen through the eyes of children - your little ones' drawings of…
0
To go with story by Garrett Stell. Pauline Mackay walked us through the process of creating her most recent picture book 'The Colourful Moo.' Picture shows; The Colourful Moo art and storywalk instructions. Inverness. Supplied by Ablekids Press Date; Unknown
Community, care and creativity: Local author's recipe for a picture book
0
A photo of Aberdeen University campus. Aberdeen University psychology students are worried course changes will affect their careers.
Aberdeen students worried changes to course offerings will hurt careers
0
North coast of Fair Isle, Shetlands, Lighthouse over the blue ocean with green grass and grey sky.; Shutterstock ID 684835657; purchase_order: P&J H&W; job: Shetland gene pool; 03bed894-d6e8-480b-91d0-c84a63382fc5
Government report identifies 'serious' gaps in rural childcare
0
Glenurquhart pupils were among 7,000 to receive a commemorative Jubilee coin for their Junior Forester Award.
'What a lovely thing to have' - Glenurquhart pupils will treasure their Jubilee forester…
1

More from Press and Journal

Daniel MacIntyre admits the Mantrap in Oban will be different from the past, but will still be a lot of fun. Photo: Sandy McCook/DC Thomson
The Mantrap: Hopes return of Oban institution will reverse 'drain' in town's young population
0
Zygimantas Nevulis leaving court.
'House-sitter and gardener' for quarter of a million pound cannabis farm jailed
Balhousie Huntly Care Home is among three Aberdeenshire sites included in the deal.
North-east care home operator changes hands in multimillion-pound deal
0
Scottish Health Secretary Humza Yousaf (Photo: Andrew Milligan/PA)
Euan McColm: Stop making promises and start raising taxes to save the NHS
0
SUNDAY FOR MONDAY: Burgie International Horse Trial, Event Organiser, Polly Lochore. Pic By: Bobby Nelson.
When Olympians and Royalty flocked to Moray for the famous Burgie horse trials
0
Craig Gordon during a UEFA Nations League match between Scotland and Republic of Ireland at Hampden Park, on September 24, 2022, in Glasgow, Scotland. (Photo by Craig Williamson / SNS Group)
Scotland fan view: Axel Gordon should be proud of dad Craig

Editor's Picks