Media boss Steve Parkinson says Robert Gordon College was the ‘sturdy lighthouse’ that guided him to success

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

Media mogul Steve Parkinson delivered an inspiring speech for Robert Gordon College’s annual Founder’s Day procession.

A graduate of the Class of ’85, the media boss reflected on the importance of imagination, responsibility – and eating a frog for breakfast.

Now based in London, Mr Parkinson is chief strategic partner and events officer at Bauer Media Group. Returning to Robert Gordon’s more than three decades after graduating, he delivered a powerful speech as Founder’s Day orator.

The Founder’s Day procession and service is a longstanding tradition at RGC, celebrating the foundation of learning set by Robert Gordon 300 years ago.

Mr Parkinson described the school’s namesake as a “forward thinking” man.

“He was future-facing; feet pointing forward. Not just as a successful businessman, but looking beyond his life in order to leave a lasting legacy that would endure,” he said.

An example: his foresight in recognising the value of the arts as well as the sciences and trades.

“What a fantastic foundation of learning for the school, supporting all pupils whether they might be financier or pharmacist, scientist or cinematographer, entrepreneur or entertainer – let’s rightly celebrate all ambitions and aspirations,” said Mr Parkinson.

Eat that frog and build a legacy

His own achievements are many. Mr Parkinson held the position of content and marketing manager at radio brands including KISS, Absolute, Magic and Classic FM, normally working backstage and away from the mic. Latterly he was promoted to managing director.

Today he enjoys a senior position at Bauer, one of the world’s most powerful media groups.

So what advice would he offer to his 15-year-old self?

It was three-fold:

“Responsibility is taken not given – get stuck in, don’t wait to be asked, lean in, sort stuff. Respond, don’t react – keep perspective by responding rather than reacting. Eat your frog for breakfast – if you get the hardest stuff done at the start of the day, how brilliant will the rest of your day be?”

He also shared a pearl of wisdom borrowed from Oliver Burkeman’s book ‘4,000 Weeks’. “It’s about time management and prioritising what’s important in life to help you make the most of it,” he said. “What will you do? How might you go about it? What could your legacy be?”

Make an impact with integrity

Mr Parkinson’s speech provided a moment of reflection as the RGC community gathered together for Founder’s Day.

The school’s pipe band performed the Founder’s Day March and welcomed the guest speakers to the day’s celebrations.

In the MacRobert Hall, S1 pupils welcomed Richard Stewart, Class of ‘88, and fundraising manager for Maggie’s Centres. The service was dedicated to celebrating impact, and Mr Stewart suggested impact is far more than power or money.

“Whereas before, salary and status had been most important, I now place more importance on doing the right thing, serving others, on acting with integrity, being true to myself and practising wisdom to guide my decision making,” he said.

‘When disappointment comes, don’t give up’

And he told students resilience is central to finding happiness.

“In the real world you don’t always get a happy ending. No matter what you do in your life there will be times you end up disappointed. It’s how you react that will define you.”

He continued: “Take my advice. When disappointment comes, don’t give up. Get over it. Learn from it. And then go again.”

Both Founder’s Day speakers paid tribute to the role Robert Gordon’s played in shaping their own lives for the better.

Mr Parkinson said: “I’m grateful to both Robert Gordon and to the school for having values that have acted like a sturdy lighthouse helping me to navigate my life’s journey through the white water rapids of the world we are living in today.”

More from the Schools & Family team

Community, care and creativity: Local author’s recipe for a picture book

One step closer to teacher strike after union ‘overwhelmingly’ rejects pay offer

‘What a lovely thing to have’ – Glenurquhart pupils will treasure their Jubilee forester coins