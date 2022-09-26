Media boss Steve Parkinson says Robert Gordon College was the ‘sturdy lighthouse’ that guided him to success

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Home Education

Media boss Steve Parkinson says Robert Gordon College was the ‘sturdy lighthouse’ that guided him to success

By Nicola Sinclair
September 26, 2022, 5:00 pm Updated: September 26, 2022, 7:13 pm
From left, Robert Gordon College’s school captain Francesca, chairman of governors Professor Hutchison, Steve Parkinson, head of college Robin Macpherson and school captain Matthew.
From left, Robert Gordon College’s school captain Francesca, chairman of governors Professor Hutchison, Steve Parkinson, head of college Robin Macpherson and school captain Matthew.

Media mogul Steve Parkinson delivered an inspiring speech for Robert Gordon College’s annual Founder’s Day procession.

A graduate of the Class of ’85, the media boss reflected on the importance of imagination, responsibility – and eating a frog for breakfast.

Now based in London, Mr Parkinson is chief strategic partner and events officer at Bauer Media Group. Returning to Robert Gordon’s more than three decades after graduating, he delivered a powerful speech as Founder’s Day orator.

The Founder’s Day procession and service is a longstanding tradition at RGC, celebrating the foundation of learning set by Robert Gordon 300 years ago.

Mr Parkinson described the school’s namesake as a “forward thinking” man.

“He was future-facing; feet pointing forward. Not just as a successful businessman, but looking beyond his life in order to leave a lasting legacy that would endure,” he said.

An example: his foresight in recognising the value of the arts as well as the sciences and trades.

“What a fantastic foundation of learning for the school, supporting all pupils whether they might be financier or pharmacist, scientist or cinematographer, entrepreneur or entertainer – let’s rightly celebrate all ambitions and aspirations,” said Mr Parkinson.

Eat that frog and build a legacy

His own achievements are many. Mr Parkinson held the position of content and marketing manager at radio brands including KISS, Absolute, Magic and Classic FM, normally working backstage and away from the mic. Latterly he was promoted to managing director.

Today he enjoys a senior position at Bauer, one of the world’s most powerful media groups.

So what advice would he offer to his 15-year-old self?

It was three-fold:

“Responsibility is taken not given – get stuck in, don’t wait to be asked, lean in, sort stuff. Respond, don’t react – keep perspective by responding rather than reacting. Eat your frog for breakfast – if you get the hardest stuff done at the start of the day, how brilliant will the rest of your day be?”

He also shared a pearl of wisdom borrowed from Oliver Burkeman’s book ‘4,000 Weeks’. “It’s about time management and prioritising what’s important in life to help you make the most of it,” he said. “What will you do? How might you go about it?  What could your legacy be?”

Make an impact with integrity

Mr Parkinson’s speech provided a moment of reflection as the RGC community gathered together for Founder’s Day.

The school’s pipe band performed the Founder’s Day March and welcomed the guest speakers to the day’s celebrations.

Steve Parkinson and Richard Stewart offered words of wisdom for young Robert Gordon’s students.

In the MacRobert Hall, S1 pupils welcomed Richard Stewart, Class of ‘88, and fundraising manager for Maggie’s Centres. The service was dedicated to celebrating impact, and Mr Stewart suggested impact is far more than power or money.

“Whereas before, salary and status had been most important, I now place more importance on doing the right thing, serving others, on acting with integrity, being true to myself and practising wisdom to guide my decision making,” he said.

‘When disappointment comes, don’t give up’

And he told students resilience is central to finding happiness.

“In the real world you don’t always get a happy ending. No matter what you do in your life there will be times you end up disappointed. It’s how you react that will define you.”

He continued: “Take my advice. When disappointment comes, don’t give up. Get over it. Learn from it. And then go again.”

Both Founder’s Day speakers paid tribute to the role Robert Gordon’s played in shaping their own lives for the better.

Mr Parkinson said: “I’m grateful to both Robert Gordon and to the school for having values that have acted like a sturdy lighthouse helping me to navigate my life’s journey through the white water rapids of the world we are living in today.”

