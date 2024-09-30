First Class 2024: Primary 1 photos from Aberdeenshire schools

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home Education Schools

First Class 2024: Primary 1 photos from Aberdeenshire schools

Check out our Aberdeenshire First Class primary 1 photo gallery. Spot any wee ones you know?

Post Thumbnail
By Kirstin Brown

First Class 2024 is here! It’s our annual celebration of the P1 pupils in our communities who are beginning their journeys at schools across the region.

We wish all P1 pupils the best as they start learning, playing and making friends in their new classes.

We’ll be publishing online galleries of schoolchildren all across Aberdeen, Aberdeenshire, Moray and the Highlands.

Here is your gallery of photos from Aberdeenshire schools.

For more of our Schools & Family content, why not sign up to our newsletter here, or check out these stories from Aberdeenshire below?

 

Photos: First Class P1 photos from Aberdeenshire

Aberchirder School, P1, with Mrs Metcalfe and Miss Sim. Picture by Paul Glendell.
Strathburn School, P1S with Miss Suder
Strathdon School, P1-7.
Kininmonth School, P1.
Kincardine O'Neil School, P1.
Kennethmont School, P1.
Kemnay Primary School, P1.
Kellands Primary, Pxx.
Kellands Primary, P1J.
Keig School, P1. Picture by Paul Glendell.
Johnshaven School, P1.
Inverallochy School, P1, with Nichola Watt. Picture by Paul Glendell.
Insch School, P1.
Hillside School, P1B. Picture by Ethan Williams.
Hillside School, P1A. Picture by Ethan Williams.
Hatton (Cruden) School, P1-2-3.
Glenbervie School P1
Fraserburgh South Park Primary School, P1T.
Fraserburgh South Park Primary School, P1T v.2.
Fraserburgh South Park Primary School, P1-2.
Fraserburgh North School, P1.
Foveran School, P1.
Fordyce Primary School, P1.
Fishermoss Primary, P1B. Picture by Ethan Williams.
Fishermoss Primary, P1A. Picture by Ethan Williams.
Finzean School, P1.
Fintry School, P1.
Fettercairn School, P1.
Fettercairn School, P1.

 

Fetterangus School, P1
Elrick School, P1CB, with Mrs Carroll. Picture by Paul Glendell.
Elrick School, P1A, with Mrs Adams. Picture by Paul Glendell.
Ellon Primary School, P1RS.
Ellon Primary School and Complex Needs Provision, P1D.
Echt School, P1.
Echt School, P1.

 

Durris Primary, P1
Dunnottar School, P1.
Drumoak School, P1.
Drumblade School, P1.
Daviot Primary School, P1.
Dales Park School, P1T.
Dales Park School, P1J.
Cultercullen Primary School, P1.
Crudie School, P1.
Crimond School, P1.
Crathie School, P1.
Crathes School, P1.
Cluny School, P1. Picture by Paul Glendell.
Catterline School, P1.
Cairney School, P1.
Buchanhaven School, P1S from P1-2, with Miss Reid.
Buchanhaven School, P1B, with Miss Day.
Buchanhaven School, P1A, with Miss Geary,
Bracoden Primary, P1.
Bracoden Primary, P1.

 

Boddam Primary, P1.2
Bervie Primary School, P1.
Banff Primary, P1.
Banff Primary, P1. Picture by Paul Glendell.
Banchory-Devenick School, P1 (1)
Banchory Primary, P1S, with Mrs Broadband and Miss Grant.
Banchory Primary, P1D, with Miss Burnett.
Banchory Primary, P1-2, with Miss Melvin.
Ballater Primary School, P1.
Auchterellon Primary, P1M.
Auchterellon Primary, P1M. Picture by Paul Glendell.
Auchterellon Primary, P1D.
Auchterellon Primary, P1D. Picture by Paul Glendell.
Auchterellon Primary, P1-2M. Picture by Paul Glendell.
Auchnagatt School, P1.
Auchnagatt School, P1. Picture by Paul Glendell.
Auchenblae Primary School, P1.
Arnage School, P1.
Arduthie School, P1GM.
Arduthie School, P1GM. Picture by Paul Glendell.
Arduthie School, P1BL.
Arduthie School, P1BL. Picture by Paul Glendell.
Arduthie School, P1BG. Picture by Paul Glendell.
Anna Ritchie School, P1
Alehousewells School, P1, with Mrs Michie, Mrs Gell and Mrs More.
Alehousewells School, P1, with Mrs Michie, Mrs Gell and Mrs More. Picture by Paul Glendell.
Alehousewells Primary, P1.
Aboyne Primary, P1.
Macduff Primary, P1 Class 1
Luthermuir Primary School, P1.
Logie Durno School, P1. Picture by Paul Glendell.
Laurencekirk Primary, P1B, with Mrs Crowther.
Laurencekirk Primary, P1B, with Mrs Crowther. Picture by Paul Glendell.
Laurencekirk Primary, P1A, with Miss Easton.
Laurencekirk Primary, P1A, with Miss Easton. Picture by Paul Glendell.
Laurencekirk Primary, P1-2.
Laurencekirk Primary, P1-2. Picture by Paul Glendell.
Lairhillock Primary, P1, with Mrs Moir. Picture by Paul Glendell.
Kintore Primary, P1.
Kintore Primary, P1. Picture by Paul Glendell.
Meethill Primary, P1
Maud Primary, P1.
Marykirk Primary, P1.
Macduff Primary, P1O.
Macduff Primary, P1M.
Macduff Primary, P1, Class 2
Monquhitter School, P1.
Mill O'Forest Primary, P1.
Midmill School, P1-2M. Picture by Paul Glendell.
Midmill School, P1.2C.
Midmill School, P1.2C. Picture by Paul Glendell.
Methlick Primary School, P1.
Meldrum School, P1B.
Meldrum School, P1A.
Meiklemill School, P1.
Newtonhill Primary, P1-2M. Picture by Paul Glendell.
Newtonhill Primary, P1-2B.
Newtonhill Primary, P1-2B. Picture by Paul Glendell.
Newtonhill Primary, P1. Picture by Paul Glendell.
Newburgh Mathers School, P1.
New Pitsligo and St Johns Primary, P1.
New Deer School, P1, with Miss Wood and Miss Rendall.
New Deer School, P1, with Miss Wood and Miss Rendall. Picture by Paul Glendell.
Monymusk School, P1.
Rathen Primary School, P1.
Premnay School, P1.
Portsoy Primary School, P1.
Portlethen Primary, P1. Image: Paul Glendell.
Peterhead Central School, P1. Image: Paul Glendell.
Oyne School, P1. Image: Paul Glendell
Ordiquhill Primary, P1.
St Fergus Primary School, P1.
St Andrews Primary, Fraserburgh, P1i
St Andrews Primary, Fraserburgh, P1H.
Skene School, P1.
St Cyrus School, P1
St Cyrus School, P1.
Rosehearty Primary School, P1, with Miss Park.
Rhynie Primary School.
Uryside School, P1B, with Miss Stewart.
Uryside School, P1A, with Miss Anderson.
Westhill Primary, P1B.
Westhill Primary, P1B. Image: Paul Glendell
Westhill Primary, P1A.
Westhill Primary, P1A. Image: Paul Glendell
Westfield School, Class Atlantis.
Strathburn School, P1H with Mrs Hutcheson.
Strathburn School, P1H with Mrs Hutcheson. Image: Paul Glendell.
Strathburn School, P1,2 with Miss McGregor.
Strathburn School, P1,2 with Miss McGregor. Image: Paul Glendell.
Uryside School, P1-2, with Mrs Duthie.
Udny Green School, P1.
Tyrie School, P1
Turriff Primary, P1B
Turriff Primary, P1A
Turriff Primary, P1A.
Turriff Primary, P1.2
Tarves Primary School, P1.
Stuartfield School, P1.
Stuartfield School, P1.

If you want to purchase any of these images visit www.pressandjournal.co.uk/firstclass from October 4 onwards.

Conversation