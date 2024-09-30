Schools First Class 2024: Primary 1 photos from Aberdeenshire schools Check out our Aberdeenshire First Class primary 1 photo gallery. Spot any wee ones you know? By Kirstin Brown September 30 2024, 4:40 pm September 30 2024, 4:40 pm Share First Class 2024: Primary 1 photos from Aberdeenshire schools Share via Facebook Twitter Whatsapp Messenger Linkedin Email Post link https://www.pressandjournal.co.uk/fp/education/schools/6592380/photo-gallery-first-class-2024-aberdeenshire/ Copy Link 0 comment First Class 2024 is here! It’s our annual celebration of the P1 pupils in our communities who are beginning their journeys at schools across the region. We wish all P1 pupils the best as they start learning, playing and making friends in their new classes. We’ll be publishing online galleries of schoolchildren all across Aberdeen, Aberdeenshire, Moray and the Highlands. Here is your gallery of photos from Aberdeenshire schools. For more of our Schools & Family content, why not sign up to our newsletter here, or check out these stories from Aberdeenshire below? How full is your Aberdeenshire school? Kemnay Academy one of three over capacity Kemnay Academy dad rails against SQA amid Higher History exam marking controversy Peterhead woman’s 18 marathons in 18 days in memory of tragic 18-month-old Photos: First Class P1 photos from Aberdeenshire Aberchirder School, P1, with Mrs Metcalfe and Miss Sim. Picture by Paul Glendell. Strathburn School, P1S with Miss Suder. Image: Paul Glendell. Strathdon School, P1-7. Kininmonth School, P1. Kincardine O’Neil School, P1. Kennethmont School, P1. Kemnay Primary School, P1. Kellands Primary, Pxx. Kellands Primary, P1J. Keig School, P1. Picture by Paul Glendell. Johnshaven School, P1. Inverallochy School, P1, with Nichola Watt. Picture by Paul Glendell. Insch School, P1. Hillside School, P1B. Picture by Ethan Williams. Hillside School, P1A. Picture by Ethan Williams. Hatton (Cruden) School, P1-2-3. Glenbervie School P1 Fraserburgh South Park Primary School, P1T. Fraserburgh South Park Primary School, P1T v.2. Fraserburgh South Park Primary School, P1-2. Fraserburgh North School, P1. Foveran School, P1. Fordyce Primary School, P1. Fishermoss Primary, P1B. Picture by Ethan Williams. Fishermoss Primary, P1A. Picture by Ethan Williams. Finzean School, P1. Fintry School, P1. Fettercairn School, P1. Fetterangus School, P1 Elrick School, P1CB, with Mrs Carroll. Picture by Paul Glendell. Elrick School, P1A, with Mrs Adams. Picture by Paul Glendell. Ellon Primary School, P1RS. Ellon Primary School and Complex Needs Provision, P1D. Echt School, P1. Durris Primary, P1 Dunnottar School, P1. Drumoak School, P1. Drumblade School, P1. Daviot Primary School, P1. Dales Park School, P1T. Dales Park School, P1J. Cultercullen Primary School, P1. Crudie School, P1. Crimond School, P1. Crathie School, P1. Crathes School, P1. Cluny School, P1. Picture by Paul Glendell. Catterline School, P1. Cairney School, P1. Buchanhaven School, P1S from P1-2, with Miss Reid. Buchanhaven School, P1B, with Miss Day. Buchanhaven School, P1A, with Miss Geary Bracoden Primary, P1. Boddam Primary, P1.2 Bervie Primary School, P1. Banff Primary, P1. Picture by Paul Glendell. Banchory-Devenick School, P1 (1) Banchory Primary, P1S, with Mrs Broadband and Miss Grant. Banchory Primary, P1D, with Miss Burnett. Banchory Primary, P1-2, with Miss Melvin. Ballater Primary School, P1. Auchterellon Primary, P1M. Picture by Paul Glendell. Auchterellon Primary, P1D. Picture by Paul Glendell. Auchterellon Primary, P1-2M. Picture by Paul Glendell. Auchnagatt School, P1. Picture by Paul Glendell. Auchenblae Primary School, P1. Arnage School, P1. Arduthie School, P1GM. Picture by Paul Glendell. Arduthie School, P1BL. Picture by Paul Glendell. Arduthie School, P1BG. Picture by Paul Glendell. Anna Ritchie School, P1 Alehousewells School, P1, with Mrs Michie, Mrs Gell and Mrs More. Picture by Paul Glendell. Alehousewells Primary, P1. Aboyne Primary, P1. Macduff Primary, P1 Class 1 Luthermuir Primary School, P1. Logie Durno School, P1. Picture by Paul Glendell. Laurencekirk Primary, P1B, with Mrs Crowther. Picture by Paul Glendell. Laurencekirk Primary, P1A, with Miss Easton. Picture by Paul Glendell. Laurencekirk Primary, P1-2. Picture by Paul Glendell. Lairhillock Primary, P1, with Mrs Moir. Picture by Paul Glendell. Kintore Primary, P1. Picture by Paul Glendell. Meethill Primary, P1 Maud Primary, P1. Marykirk Primary, P1. Macduff Primary, P1O. Macduff Primary, P1M. Macduff Primary, P1, Class 2 Monquhitter School, P1. Mill O’Forest Primary, P1. Midmill School, P1-2M. Picture by Paul Glendell. Midmill School, P1.2C. Picture by Paul Glendell. Methlick Primary School, P1. Meldrum School, P1B. Meldrum School, P1A. Meiklemill School, P1. Newtonhill Primary, P1-2M. Picture by Paul Glendell. Newtonhill Primary, P1-2B. Picture by Paul Glendell. Newtonhill Primary, P1. Picture by Paul Glendell. Newburgh Mathers School, P1. New Pitsligo and St Johns Primary, P1. New Deer School, P1, with Miss Wood and Miss Rendall. Picture by Paul Glendell. Monymusk School, P1. Rathen Primary School, P1. Premnay School, P1. Portsoy Primary School, P1. Portlethen Primary, P1. Image: Paul Glendell. Peterhead Central School, P1. Image: Paul Glendell. Oyne School, P1. Image: Paul Glendell Ordiquhill Primary, P1. St Fergus Primary School, P1. St Andrews Primary, Fraserburgh, P1i St Andrews Primary, Fraserburgh, P1H. Skene School, P1. St Cyrus School, P1. Rosehearty Primary School, P1, with Miss Park. Rhynie Primary School. Uryside School, P1B, with Miss Stewart. Uryside School, P1A, with Miss Anderson. Westhill Primary, P1B. Image: Paul Glendell Westhill Primary, P1A. Image: Paul Glendell Westfield School, Class Atlantis. Strathburn School, P1H with Mrs Hutcheson. Image: Paul Glendell. Strathburn School, P1,2 with Miss McGregor. Image: Paul Glendell. Uryside School, P1-2, with Mrs Duthie. Udny Green School, P1. Tyrie School, P1 Turriff Primary, P1B Turriff Primary, P1A. Turriff Primary, P1.2 Tarves Primary School, P1. Stuartfield School, P1. If you want to purchase any of these images visit www.pressandjournal.co.uk/firstclass from October 4 onwards.
Conversation