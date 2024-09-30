Schools First Class 2024: Primary 1 photos from Moray schools Check out our Moray First Class primary 1 photo gallery. Spot any wee ones you know? By Kirstin Brown September 30 2024, 4:41 pm September 30 2024, 4:41 pm Share First Class 2024: Primary 1 photos from Moray schools Share via Facebook Twitter Whatsapp Messenger Linkedin Email Post link https://www.pressandjournal.co.uk/fp/education/schools/6592872/photo-gallery-first-class-2024-moray/ Copy Link 0 comment First Class 2024 is here! It’s our annual celebration of the P1 pupils in our communities who are beginning their journeys at schools across the region. We wish all P1 pupils the best as they start learning, playing and making friends in their new classes. We’ll be publishing online galleries of schoolchildren all across Aberdeen, Aberdeenshire, Moray and the Highlands. Here is your gallery of photos from Moray schools. For more of our Schools & Family content, why not sign up to our newsletter here, or check out these stories from Moray: How full is your Moray school? Lossie and Elgin High School among four nearing capacity ‘My diabetes pushed me to do better’: Elgin Academy pupil celebrates unexpected exam success with 7 As ‘I would support looking into a ban’: Speyside High School head’s mobile phone fears amid ‘changes’ in pupil behaviour Photos: First Class P1 photos from Moray Anderson’s Primary School, P1T Anderson’s Primary School, P1CT Seafield Primary School, Class 2 Seafield Primary School, Class 1 Botriphie Primary School, P1 Seafield Primary School, Class 2. Seafield Primary School, Class 1. Portknockie Primary School, P1. Portgordon Primary School, P1. Mosstodloch Primary School, P1. Mortlach Primary School, P1. Linkwood Primary School, P1. Keith Primary, P1EH. Keith Primary School, P1Mc. Keith Primary School, P1F. Hopeman Primary School, P1. Findochty Primary School, P1. Dallas Primary School, P1. Cullen Primary School, P1. Bishopmill Primary School, P1K. Bishopmill Primary School, P1G. Anderson’s Primary School, P1T. If you want to purchase any of these images visit www.pressandjournal.co.uk/firstclass from October 4 onwards.
