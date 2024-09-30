First Class 2024: Primary 1 photos from Highland and Island schools

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
First Class 2024: Primary 1 photos from Highland and Island schools

From Acharacle to Tomnacross, check out our bumper Highland First Class primary 1 photo gallery.

By Calum Petrie

First Class 2024 is here! It’s our annual celebration of the P1 pupils in our communities who are beginning their journeys at schools across our patch.

We wish all P1 pupils the best as they start learning, playing and making friends in their new classes.

We’ll be publishing online galleries of schoolchildren all across Aberdeen, Aberdeenshire, Moray and the Highlands.

Here is your gallery of photos from Highland schools.

For more of our Schools & Family content, why not sign up to our newsletter here, or check out these stories from the Highlands:

Photos: First Class P1 photos from the Highlands and islands

Acharacle Primary, P1.
Ardgour Primary, P1.
Balloch Primary School, P1
Balloch Primary School, P1
Beauly Primary School, P1
Bonar Bridge Primary School, P1.
Bunessan Primary School, P1.
Cannich Bridge Primary, P1.
Caol Primary, P1.
Cauldeen Primary School, P1.
Cradlehall Primary School, P1.
Croy Primary School, P1.
Dalintober Primary School, P1.
Dalneigh Primary School, P1.
Dingwall Primary School, P1A.
Dingwall Primary School, P1B.
Dingwall Primary School, P1G.
Dochgarroch Primary, P1-6.
Drakies Primary School, P1.
Dunbeath Primary School, P1.
Dunbeg Primary, P1.
Duncan Forbes Primary, P1.
Golspie Primary School, P1.
Halkirk Primary School, P1.
Hilton of Cadboll Primary School, P1-2.
Holm Primary, P1.
Inshes Primary, P1A.
Inver Primary, P1.
Kinmylies Primary School, P1.
Lundavra Primary School, P1.
Lybster Primary School, P1.
Merkinch Primary School, P1.
Milton of Leys Primary School, P1.
Ness Castle Primary, P1M.
Ness Castle Primary, P1S.
Noss Primary School, P1 Red and Primary 1-2 Blue.
Park Primary School, P1.
Reay Primary School, P1.
Resolis Primary School, P1.
Sgoil Bhàgh a’Chàisteil, P1.
South Lodge Primary, P1.
St Columba’s RC Primary School, P1.
St Duthus special school, Class 1
St. Bride’s Primary School, P1.
Strath of Appin Primary School, P1.
Strathdearn Primary School, P1-4.
Strathpeffer Primary, P1.
Strontian Primary School, P1.
Thrumster Primary, P1-4.
Tomnacross Primary, P1.

If you want to purchase any of these images visit www.pressandjournal.co.uk/firstclass from October 4 onwards.

Conversation