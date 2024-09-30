Schools First Class 2024: Primary 1 photos from Highland and Island schools From Acharacle to Tomnacross, check out our bumper Highland First Class primary 1 photo gallery. By Calum Petrie September 30 2024, 4:40 pm September 30 2024, 4:40 pm Share First Class 2024: Primary 1 photos from Highland and Island schools Share via Facebook Twitter Whatsapp Messenger Linkedin Email Post link https://www.pressandjournal.co.uk/fp/education/schools/6592762/photo-gallery-first-class-2024-highland/ Copy Link 0 comment First Class 2024 is here! It’s our annual celebration of the P1 pupils in our communities who are beginning their journeys at schools across our patch. We wish all P1 pupils the best as they start learning, playing and making friends in their new classes. We’ll be publishing online galleries of schoolchildren all across Aberdeen, Aberdeenshire, Moray and the Highlands. Here is your gallery of photos from Highland schools. For more of our Schools & Family content, why not sign up to our newsletter here, or check out these stories from the Highlands: How full is your Highland school? Millburn Academy one of six over capacity Grantown Grammar School mobile phone ban has reduced bullying and improved pupils’ social skills, says head Ullapool, Gairloch and Kinlochbervie parents unite to demand better rural school funding Photos: First Class P1 photos from the Highlands and islands Acharacle Primary, P1. Ardgour Primary, P1. Balloch Primary School, P1 Balloch Primary School, P1 Beauly Primary School, P1 Bonar Bridge Primary School, P1. Bunessan Primary School, P1. Cannich Bridge Primary, P1. Caol Primary, P1. Cauldeen Primary School, P1. Cradlehall Primary School, P1. Croy Primary School, P1. Dalintober Primary School, P1. Dalneigh Primary School, P1. Dingwall Primary School, P1A. Dingwall Primary School, P1B. Dingwall Primary School, P1G. Dochgarroch Primary, P1-6. Drakies Primary School, P1. Dunbeath Primary School, P1. Dunbeg Primary, P1. Duncan Forbes Primary, P1. Golspie Primary School, P1. Halkirk Primary School, P1. Hilton of Cadboll Primary School, P1-2. Holm Primary, P1. Inshes Primary, P1A. Inver Primary, P1. Kinmylies Primary School, P1. Lundavra Primary School, P1. Lybster Primary School, P1. Merkinch Primary School, P1. Milton of Leys Primary School, P1. Ness Castle Primary, P1M. Ness Castle Primary, P1S. Noss Primary School, P1 Red and Primary 1-2 Blue. Park Primary School, P1. Reay Primary School, P1. Resolis Primary School, P1. Sgoil Bhàgh a’Chàisteil, P1. South Lodge Primary, P1. St Columba’s RC Primary School, P1. St Duthus special school, Class 1 St. Bride’s Primary School, P1. Strath of Appin Primary School, P1. Strathdearn Primary School, P1-4. Strathpeffer Primary, P1. Strontian Primary School, P1. Thrumster Primary, P1-4. Tomnacross Primary, P1. If you want to purchase any of these images visit www.pressandjournal.co.uk/firstclass from October 4 onwards.
