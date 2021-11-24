Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Home Entertainment

Aberdeen Academy of Performing Arts named Dance School Of The Year

By Danica Ollerova
November 24, 2021, 11:45 am Updated: November 24, 2021, 12:27 pm

Aberdeen Academy of Performing Arts (AAPA) secured a gold award at the Dance School of the Year Awards.

The city’s dance, acting and musical theatre school was named the “gold” winner in the 251-300 students category.

Now in its ninth year, the awards were developed to celebrate the often-overlooked achievements of dance schools, their teachers and their students – and 2021 was a record-breaking year for entries.

Rachel Mearns, principal and owner/director at AAPA, said: “I’m absolutely delighted. I never enter awards, but I went for it this time to recognise my team – the people who are the backbone of my business, those who keep it going and growing. I couldn’t be prouder of them.”

Hands up, if you ❤️ competing at IFDPAMagical Memory feat Aberdeen Academy Of Performing Arts

Posted by Ifdpa at Disneyland Paris on Wednesday, 17 November 2021

Praising staff for their hard work during pandemic

Rachel entered the competition with just 20 minutes to spare and only had 200 words to convince the panel of industry experts that their policies, procedures, and most importantly, the school’s highly-qualified and experienced staff were of an award-winning level.

“It sounded impossible, but I realised it was simple,” said Rachel.

“I wrote that we should win because of the incredible AAPA team who got us through the pandemic and out the other side. We’re now back on track and ready to pick up where we left off two years ago, all because of them.”

Anne Walker MBE, a former dance teacher and now a business mentor and author, created the Dance School of the Year Awards.

She said: “Dance teachers should be applauded and celebrated. (They are) So much more than just a teacher – they are almost a substitute parent to many of their students. They are role models, mentors and social workers, offering support, stability and a disciplined approach to life.

Rachel couldn’t agree more and added: “Dance teachers provide so much more than just a dance lesson. It’s about offering support and discipline – teaching young people how to work as part of a group that relies on each other.

“The pandemic has underlined this as dance teachers across the globe – ourselves at AAPA included – took to tech to support their students’ mental and physical wellbeing while staying at home was essential.”

You might also like…

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]