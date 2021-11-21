Two-Minute Masterpiece: Discover the thrilling and dangerous secrets of the Painted Gallery

The Painted Gallery of Provost Skene’s House is far more than an exquisite series of artworks from the 1600s.

This stunning room carries a story of danger and secrets, commissioned by a rich Catholic city merchant at a time when the Reformation was raging across Scotland.

Hollie Weatherhead, museum assistant with Aberdeen Art Gallery And Museums, shines a light on this fascinating part of the city’s history in Two-Minute Masterpiece.

Two-Minute Masterpiece is a series featuring the north-east’s art treasures. Telling the stories of these works – and sharing their love for them – will be the people who see them every day, the staff at the galleries or museums where they are held.

