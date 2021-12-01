Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
REVIEW: That’s Entertainment – Paul Weller rocks Music Hall in Aberdeen

By Danica Ollerova
December 1, 2021, 6:00 am Updated: December 1, 2021, 6:11 pm
Paul Weller performed a great selection of songs for his Aberdeen fans. All photos by Kami Thomson.

Effortlessly cool for someone who topped the album charts in every decade since the 70s, Paul Weller took Aberdeen music fans on a fantastic journey through his extensive catalogue.

Piercing screams and roars of applause welcomed the 63-year-old musician who kicked off his Aberdeen gig with a song called White Sky from his 2015 album Saturns Pattern.

Releasing two albums since the start of the pandemic – with the third (An Orchestrated Songbook) being released on December 10 – the singer also had a lot of new material to showcase when he took to the Music Hall stage.

And since his original show had to be postponed due to the pandemic, Paul was clearly making up for some lost time and performed a great selection of songs from his 16 albums for well over two hours.

Paul Weller delighted Aberdeen fans with new, old and even older songs

“This song’s really old,” announced Paul moments before his Aberdeen fans started to Shout To The Top as he played the banger from his The Style Council days.

Paul Weller
Paul Weller played songs from his 16 studio albums. Photo by Kami Thomson.

Dressed in a red jumper, Paul looked stylish and was enjoying declarations of love and admiration from the excited audience, even blowing a cheeky kiss back to the thrilled lady in the crowd.

Constantly reinventing his sound, he also played a number of songs from his newest album Fat Pop (Volume 1). And even though not as many fans were singing along, one had to appreciate the singer’s unique sound.

Not only was the musician switching between acoustic and electric guitar, he also played the piano and his soulful performance of Broken Stones was definitely one of the highlights of the evening. It was also refreshing to see a lot of people being “in the moment” and enjoying the show rather than looking at the performance through their phones.

The Jam and The Style Council tunes

His band, which included Ocean Colour Scene guitarist Steve Cradock who was spotted shopping at Aberdeen Vinyl Records on the day of the gig, was brilliant too.

Paul Weller played Aberdeen's Music Hall
Paul Weller delivered a fantastic performance at the Music Hall.

While he went solo in 1992 and never looked back, Paul knew that his north-east fans also wanted to be taken back to his years with The Jam. He dedicated his encore – That’s Entertainment and Town Called Malice – to the generation which loved the songs when they were first released but also the new generation that just discovered them.

The Jam’s final anthems even brought the crowd in the stalls to their feet.

Support act setting the mood just right

Paul’s support act John Rush also deserves a mention. Having been to an indie rock concert with a garage punk support band, I now have even more appreciation for support acts who set the mood just right for the main event.

Glasgow-based singer John engaged with the audience and delivered a string of folk-tinged pop songs which accompanied the main set by The Modfather pretty well and saw the fans moving and nodding along to John’s tunes including Drink With Me and Gold & Green.

