Paul Weller’s guitarist Steve Cradock’s surprise visit to Aberdeen Vinyl Records

Paul Weller and Ocean Colour Scene’s guitarist Steve Cradock paid a surprise visit to Aberdeen Vinyl Records.

Bob Smith, who owns the record store, said the star – who performed with Paul Weller at the Music Hall last night (November 30) – was “very approachable” and a “real gentleman”.

Bob admitted he didn’t recognise the successful guitarist at first when he came into the Union Street store.

He said: “This chap was in the shop and I realised his accent was English. So I asked what brought him to Aberdeen.

“He mentioned he was playing in Aberdeen that night. I wondered if it was The Tunnels he was playing at as we’ve had a few folk visit the shop while playing there.”

Steve Cradock performed with Paul Weller in Aberdeen

When Steve said he was playing the Music Hall that evening, Bob realised he might be talking to a bigger star.

He added: “I’ve not been up to date with gigs post-Covid so I was shamefully ignorant as to who was playing there. I asked what he played, and he replied ‘guitar’.

“I asked what the band was called and he said he plays guitar with Paul Weller. I asked who else he’d played with and he said Ocean Colour Scene.”

Then Bob enquired what his name was and admitted he felt “a little daft” when he found out he was chatting to Steve Cradock.

“Then again, I feel that most days,” Bob added laughing.

“He seemed a real gent. Certainly he had good taste in music as he picked a record by one of my favourite artists.

“A customer and her son in the shop got their photo with him. I did think about asking for one too but I didn’t want him to suddenly regret innocently shopping for records. I don’t think he would have minded but didn’t want to impinge on his obvious good nature.”

Not the only star shopping at Aberdeen Vinyl Records

And Steve wasn’t the only famous musician who visited Aberdeen Vinyl Records.

“We’ve had a few folk in the shop in the music and film businesses over the years,” said Bob.

“From the guy who handles PR for Yoko Ono to Mark Millar, formerly a head writer at Marvel comics and the creator of Kick Ass and Kingsmen films.

“We’ve done podcasts with several of them. The Aberdeen Vinyl Records Podcast (Feed Your Soul) is available on Spotify and all the usual platforms.”

You can learn more about the podcast here.

And listen to the podcast here.

You might also like…