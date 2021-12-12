Two-Minute Masterpiece: Discover the history of Provost Skene’s House

Provost Skene’s House is not only home to a wealth of Aberdeen’s historic and cultural treasures – it is a gem in its own right.

In this Two-Minute Masterpiece, Hollie Weatherhead, museum assistant with Aberdeen Art Gallery and Museums, tells the fascinating story of how Aberdeen’s oldest building came into being and its role in the fabric of the Granite City’s past and future.

Two-Minute Masterpiece is a series featuring the north-east’s art treasures. Telling the stories of these works – and sharing their love for them – will be the people who see them every day, the staff at the galleries or museums where they are held.

