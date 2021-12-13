REVIEW: Lemon Tree’s Unicorn Christmas Party delivers fantastical family fun

An error occurred. Please try again.

The Unicorn Christmas Party, billed as being full of glitter, sparkles, Christmas music and dancing… I mean, what’s not to love?

Well, all of the above actually, if you’re a socially awkward, not-very-girly, introvert like me.

Except, the small human in my life is the antithesis of all that I am.

And just the mention of a unicorn-themed anything was enough to make her light-up headband glow even brighter.

So when she asked if we could go along to this year’s Lemon Tree Christmas show how could I say no? Now, don’t spread this around, but I’m very glad that I didn’t.

Step into Christmas

Running from December 15-23 the two-unicorn show, is an interactive musical experience designed for mini-corns aged seven and under, and their grown-ups.

Around an hour long, the Aberdeen Performing Arts production is the perfect length of time to hold the attention of wee ones, and has enough whimsy to make it fun for grown-ups too.

Comprising all the best Christmas pop songs with a festive story, set in a magical forest, it’s not a complicated format.

And like all great children-centred productions, simple is proved best.

What to expect?

Before Luna and Melody, the pastel pink and lilac-haired stars of the show invite the intimate audience to join them help save Christmas for Santa, there’s plenty of anticipatory antics to keep your little people busy

The pre-seating area contained unicorn-themed colouring-in, beside a sparkly Christmas tree.

And as an extra special touch small, gold envelopes were handed out with just enough secrecy to make even a sneaky peak feel like forbidden fruit.

“Now you must keep this safe… it’s very, very special… the unicorns will tell you when to open it,” an usher explained.

Say no more, my little lady clung to it like it was a ticket to Disneyland.

Stage set for Unicorn Christmas Party

When it was time to take our seats we were led into a small, cushioned, viewing area.

With larger unicorns sitting at the rear, red benches awaited smaller audience members.

With giant floating baubles and candy canes, a bright, white box-shaped set sat atop a slightly kitsch black and white checkered floor.

As the music started in trotted the two stars, with their tales wagging behind them.

Dressed head-to-toe in silver and sequins the American-accented leading unicorns set up the narrative: Father Christmas himself needed help to regain his lost sparkle in order to save Christmas.

And you’ve guessed it, with the help of a singing and boogying audience it could be fait accompli.

More sparkle needed

What followed was one festive tune after another with dance moves aplenty.

Even their trademark unicorn air guitars made an appearance.

Of course, it wouldn’t be a suspenseful Christmas show without at least one twist in the tale.

For the Unicorn Christmas Party it came in the form of the ritual opening of the hallowed envelopes.

Just when we were led to believe we hadn’t yet generated enough Christmas-saving sparkle, lo and behold out poured stick-on gems.

NB: If you want to see experience a room full of little girls squealing with delight, give them free diamonds that stick to their faces!

Well worth a pre-Christmas visit

With no prior knowledge of the Unicorns, whose performances started life as a series of videos, and judging by the extremely uninhibited dad sitting next to us, the Unicorn Christmas Party is sure to be a hit.

Dark enough to quash even my introverted apprehension during dance times, but light enough to create a sense of wonder at the floating decor, it was a great panto alternative well worth an hour in the city centre on the run-up to Christmas.

Great, whimsical fun for little ones and an hour to beam at the delectable joy of the very same.

Judging by my niece’s review, we might be going again before the curtain closes for the final time.

For tickets and information on the Lemon Tree’s Christmas Show, Unicorn Christmas Dance Party go to aberdeenperformingarts.com