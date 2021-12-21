Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Home Entertainment

Aberdeen venues to close and P&J Live shows cancelled in wake of coronavirus restrictions

By Scott Begbie
December 21, 2021, 4:52 pm Updated: December 22, 2021, 12:31 pm
The HMT panto, Beauty And The Beast, is one of the shows hit by the new restrictions on indoor events.
The HMT panto, Beauty And The Beast, is one of the shows hit by the new restrictions on indoor events.

Aberdeen Performing Arts will shut all three of its venues – His Majesty’s Theatre, the Music Hall and the Lemon Tree –  for three weeks from Boxing Day in response to the new coronavirus restrictions.

And at P&J Live, Bill Bailey’s December 30 gig has been postponed to May 9, while shows such as L.O.L Surprise and Bongo’s Bingo will also be rescheduled at the venue, with the restrictions set to run for at least three weeks.

Beauty And The Beast, the panto at His Majesty’s Theatre, will have its last performance on Christmas Eve instead of January 2 after audience sizes were limited to 200 if seated or 100 if standing from December 26.

Bill Bailey’s show at P&J Live on December 30 will be rescheduled.

In an announcement on its social media platform, Aberdeen Performing Arts said: “We are so sad to be closing our doors again so soon after re-opening and welcoming you all back and we will be back as soon as we can.

“All performances at our venues from Boxing Day until 16 January will be cancelled and affected customers will be contacted in due course. Please bear with us while we work through this.”

‘Gutted’ to close after busy re-start

Meanwhile, Louise Stewart, head of entertainment, exhibitions and marketing at P&J Live, said: “We are constantly in talks with the promoters of events that are scheduled and working to find appropriate dates to re-schedule them in the not too distant future.”

She said the venue would work on the basis that events beyond the three-week period events would still be able to happen.

“We are gutted because we are only two months in since restrictions lifted and we’ve had a nice, busy re-opening,” said Louise.

“But obviously we have to do what’s best for people’s safety and we all understand we play a part in that, too. We would love to be carrying on with our busy schedule, but we have to do what’s right.”

Shows postponed at the Music Hall include Ross Noble, No Such Thing As A Fish and Funbox.

Ross Noble’s Music Hall show will no longer go ahead on January 14.

Lemon Tree shows are postponed

The Lemon Tree will see the cancellation of The Complete Stone Roses, Martin Kemp’s 80s DJ set and Rush tribute, Moving Pictures.

The Tivoli Theatre also announced it would be closing from December 26 until January 16 following the Scottish Government update.

In a statement, the theatre said: “We are so sad to be closing our doors again but the safety of our staff, customers and performers comes first. We hope this won’t be for long and we can welcome you back to the Tivoli soon.”

Customers for cancelled shows, which include the panto, Sleeping Beauty, due to run from December 28 to January 4, will be contacted regarding tickets and refunds.

Aberdeen Arts Centre also has shows scheduled within the three-week period of the newly announced restrictions.

A spokesman for the Arts Centre said they would be able to complete the run of their panto, Sleeping Beauty, as planned on Christmas Eve and would “take January shows one step at a time.”

