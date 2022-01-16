Two-Minute Masterpiece: The story behind Aberdeen’s city crest

Do you know which buildings the three towers on the Aberdeen city crest represent? Watch this edition of Two-Minute Masterpiece to find out…

Here, Thomas Buckland, museum assistant with Aberdeen Art Gallery and Museums, talks about the city’s coat of arms and the story of the leopards of Aberdeen.

Two-Minute Masterpiece is a series featuring the north-east’s art treasures. Telling the stories of these works – and sharing their love for them – will be the people who see them every day, the staff at the galleries or museums where they are held.

You might also like…