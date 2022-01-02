Two-Minute Masterpiece: Learn more about Japan’s first warship built in Aberdeen

An error occurred. Please try again.

Find out more about Japan’s first warship Jho Sho Maru which left Thurso for Nagasaki in 1869.

Here, Kirstin Angus, museum assistant with Aberdeen Art Gallery and Museums, talks about the ship built by Alexander Hall in Aberdeen on the commission of Thomas Blake Glover for the Imperial Japanese Navy.

The model of the ship can be found in Aberdeen Maritime Museum.

Two-Minute Masterpiece is a series featuring the north-east’s art treasures. Telling the stories of these works – and sharing their love for them – will be the people who see them every day, the staff at the galleries or museums where they are held.

