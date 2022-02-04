The Tick and The Tock Of The Crocodile Clock: Kenny Boyle pens debut novel

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Home Entertainment

The Tick and The Tock Of The Crocodile Clock: Kenny Boyle pens debut novel

By Danica Ollerova
February 4, 2022, 5:00 pm
Kenny Boyle Crocodile Clock

After he was diagnosed with anxiety and depression, actor and playwright Kenny Boyle came to terms with his diagnosis by writing a book inspired by Peter Pan.

“At the end of 2019, I got diagnosed with anxiety and depression, which I suppose I knew that I had for a long time but it was sort of nice to get the diagnosis,” said Kenny.

“And then, suddenly, we fell into the pandemic and all of the treatments that were on the cards got delayed.

“So I was dealing with this realisation on my own and I dealt with it by beginning to write and that turned into this book.

“The Tick and The Tock Of The Crocodile Clock is an exploration of feeling a little bit lost and how anxiety and depression can affect someone’s life.”

Peter Pan influence

Kenny – who is from the Isle of Lewis but currently stays in Glasgow due to his acting work – says he drew a lot of inspiration from ‘forever boy’ Peter Pan.

The author said: “The book is about not wanting to grow up into what society hopes for adults to be and having that conflict of interest between your younger self and the adult you’re growing up to be.”

Author and actor Kenny Boyle
Author and actor Kenny Boyle will soon release his debut novel.

The novel follows aspiring writer from the Southside of Glasgow Wendy – whose name is another nod to The Boy Who Wouldn’t Grow Up – as she approaches that “decision-making” stage of her life.

Kenny said: “She’s just graduated from university and she wants to be true to herself as a creative person but she’s being told that she needs to do something sensible and secure – what people consider a ‘proper job’.

“So she’s kind of lost and then she meets a girl called Cat who is the opposite of that. She’s a bit irresponsible and is struggling in terms of surviving in the world – financially and in ways that are socially acceptable.”

Cat – Wendy’s ex-colleague and wild-child painter – encourages her to live more dangerously but things go sideways when an expensive artwork is stolen.

“Wendy finds herself on the run from the police,” added Kenny.

From one-woman show to novel

While Kenny wrote his debut book in about a year, he came up with the idea in 2014 when he wrote a play called We Never Land.

He said: “It was a very different play – it was a one-woman show at the Edinburgh Fringe and after doing that, I put it aside.

“But then, in 2019, I started thinking about ways how I could revive it into a novel, but also change it a lot.”

The Tick and The Tock Of The Crocodile Clock by Kenny Boyle.
The Tick and The Tock Of The Crocodile Clock by Kenny Boyle.

Originally, the book was also called We Never Land; however, Kenny decided to go for a more attention-grabbing title.

He said: “The whole narrative of the book revolves around this Peter Pan poem and I thought ‘We Never Land’ as a title is not so memorable.

“But there is a line in the poem that says ‘Behold The Tick and The Tock Of The Crocodile Clock’ and it just stuck in my head and in the heads of everyone who’s read it so we decided to make it the title of the book.

“It’s a funky little title.”

Kenny Boyle on starring in Scot Squad

In addition to writing plays and his debut novel, Kenny is also an actor.

He appeared in festive rom-com Lost at Christmas and also starred in Scot Squad as detective Marvin Stark.

He said: “So, another thing that I do is that I run a murder mystery company, Eerie Isles. We tour all over Scotland.

“I got in touch with Scot Squad and said that I’d like to be in the show and they got back to me and said, ‘Well, actually, we’ve got the role for you because we’ve just written a character that is a person who runs a murder mystery company but is secretly a criminal’.

“So they invited me to play detective Marvin Stark. It was loads of fun – Scot Squad is all improvised.”

Where to buy The Tick and The Tock Of The Crocodile Clock by Kenny Boyle

The Tick and The Tock Of The Crocodile Clock will be released in May and you can pre-order the book here.

