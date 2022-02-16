Top Irish comedian David O’Doherty will open Aberdeen International Comedy Festival

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

Irish comedian David O’Doherty will make a welcome return to the Aberdeen International Comedy Festival when the hugely-popular event returns this autumn.

His show, Whoa Is Me, will open the festival on Thursday October 6 at the city’s iconic Tivoli Theatre with a second night at the venue on Friday October 7.

Announcing his Aberdeen dates as part of a major UK tour David O’Doherty said: “It’s been four long years since I graced a stage in the Granite City, closing the 2018 comedy festival, this time I’m opening it!

“It will be great to be back in Aberdeen with my glued-together keyboard. See you in October.“

David O’Doherty joined Harry Hill and Jack Dee in festival line-up

David’s return is set to be one of the hottest tickets for the Aberdeen International Comedy Festival, which already boasts household name headliners including Harry Hill, Jack Dee and Milton Jones.

The comedian, writer, musician and actor is a regular on Live At The Apollo and 8 Out Of 10 Cats Does Countdown, where his quirky humour has found him a legion of fans.

He said his Whoa Is Me show will feature “lots of talking, some apologising and some songs” along with him trotting on stage with “all the misplaced confidence of a waiter with no pad”.

Adrian Watson, chief executive of Aberdeen Inspired – which stages the comedy festival – said he was thrilled by the announcement.

“It is hugely exciting to announce the return of David O’Doherty to Aberdeen to open our festival for what will be our biggest, funniest and best festival yet.

“Our line-up of headline acts is nearly complete, and we plan to announce more stand-up, musical, magic and children’s comedy acts soon who will perform at a multitude of venues across the city centre.”

How to get tickets for Aberdeen International Comedy Festival

Adrian added it was a delight to bring the comedy festival back after a two-year gap and anticipates it will bring thousands of visitors “from near and far” to Aberdeen during the event which will run from Thursday October 6 to Sunday October 16.

Tickets for David O’Doherty’s show will go on sale to the general public on Friday February 18, with priority booking opening the day before.

For more information on the Aberdeen International Comedy Festival line-up and to buy tickets go to aberdeencomedyfestival.com

