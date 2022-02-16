Top Irish comedian David O’Doherty will open Aberdeen International Comedy Festival

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Home Entertainment

Top Irish comedian David O’Doherty will open Aberdeen International Comedy Festival

By Scott Begbie
February 16, 2022, 5:00 pm Updated: February 16, 2022, 5:05 pm
Irish comedian David O’Doherty will make a welcome return to the Aberdeen International Comedy Festival when the hugely-popular event returns this autumn.

His show, Whoa Is Me, will open the festival on Thursday October 6 at the city’s iconic Tivoli Theatre with a second night at the venue on Friday October 7.

Announcing his Aberdeen dates as part of a major UK tour David O’Doherty said: “It’s been four long years since I graced a stage in the Granite City, closing the 2018 comedy festival, this time I’m opening it!

“It will be great to be back in Aberdeen with my glued-together keyboard. See you in October.“

David O’Doherty and his glued-together keyboard is a favourite at the Aberdeen International Comedy Festival.

David O’Doherty joined Harry Hill and Jack Dee in festival line-up

David’s return is set to be one of the hottest tickets for the Aberdeen International Comedy Festival, which already boasts household name headliners including Harry Hill, Jack Dee and Milton Jones.

The comedian, writer, musician and actor is a regular on Live At The Apollo and 8 Out Of 10 Cats Does Countdown, where his quirky humour has found him a legion of fans.

He said his Whoa Is Me show will feature “lots of talking, some apologising and some songs” along with him trotting on stage with “all the misplaced confidence of a waiter with no pad”.

Adrian Watson, chief executive of Aberdeen Inspired – which stages the comedy festival – said he was thrilled by the announcement.

“It is hugely exciting to announce the return of David O’Doherty to Aberdeen to open our festival for what will be our biggest, funniest and best festival yet.

“Our line-up of headline acts is nearly complete, and we plan to announce more stand-up, musical, magic and children’s comedy acts soon who will perform at a multitude of venues across the city centre.”

David O’Doherty last played the Aberdeen International Comedy Festival in 2018.

How to get tickets for Aberdeen International Comedy Festival

Adrian added it was a delight to bring the comedy festival back after a two-year gap and anticipates it will bring thousands of visitors “from near and far” to Aberdeen during the event which will run from Thursday October 6 to Sunday October 16.

Tickets for David O’Doherty’s show will go on sale to the general public on Friday February 18, with priority booking opening the day before.

For more information on the Aberdeen International Comedy Festival line-up and to buy tickets go to aberdeencomedyfestival.com 

