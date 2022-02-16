Gary Meikle takes comedy to the edge – but with a smile for his Aberdeen fans

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

Gary Meikle is a comedian who likes to take things to the edge – but always with a smile on his face.

And the Scottish funnyman, who went from being an internet sensation to a major UK and international comedy star, isn’t worried about being engulfed by the “cancel culture” where a “wrong” joke can set off a viral storm.

“I don’t worry about it because I’m always the target,” said Gary, whose material is built around his own life and experiences. “I’ve got opinions on things but I don’t go there. I can get laughs by doing other things.”

His humour draws heavily on his life with daughter Ainsley and granddaughter Gracie from his perspective as a live-in single dad and granddad.

“All my stories are about me, my daughter and my granddaughter. I don’t really give opinions on any movements or things like that,” said Gary, whose early online appearances, ranting about Ainsley’s obsessions with her eyebrows, earned him the title of the Eyebrow Guy.

Gary on his ‘playfully dark’ sense of humour

But Glaswegian Gary still has a caveat for his show, Surreal – which takes to the Music Hall stage on Friday February 18 – after being asked about his material being described as “playfully dark”.

“I think it’s basically me pushing it to the edge a little bit, but with a smile on my face,” said Gary, citing one gag about the time he accidently peed on Gracie.

“I do tackle subjects that can be seen as kind of dark, but I make them funny in a playful sense. It just means I try and push it to the edge, but without being controversial. It can be dirty and crude at times, but I do it with a smile on my face.”

And still Ainsley and Gracie are the bedrock on which he builds his humour, something which Gary thinks his audiences love.

“I think they find it relatable. That’s the most common comment I get,” said Gary, who is still based in his home city of Glasgow.

“They say ‘oh that happened to me’. I love that, I want the audience to be saying ‘I can so see that happening.

“When I first started I was told you need to be clever and don’t swear and I was like f*** that. I’m going to be me, I’m not going to change and I’m glad I stuck to my guns.

“Number one, I’m not clever enough to get up and do clever comedy. I just talk about real life stores, real life events.”

Aberdeen is second home to comedian Gary Meikle

Gary’s outing at the Music Hall is under the banner of Aberdeen International Comedy Festival – his gig was postponed from last year – and it’s his biggest in the Granite City to date.

“I can’t wait to get up there. Aberdeen is one of my favourite places because of the reception I always get. When I started in comedy I was drawn to Naz (Hussain) in Breakneck Comedy and he had me gigging everywhere, like Stonehaven and so many different places.

“I built up a bigger audience in Aberdeen, even before the whole eyebrow thing, and they always made me welcome.”

He has found other places to love too, with tours across the UK, Europe, Australia and North America.

It’s a far cry from his comedy beginnings on the internet – which is why his new tour is called Surreal.

“It’s pretty much about how my life is so surreal now, because I was thrust into the public eye pretty much overnight, so it’s how much my life has changed since then,” said Gary.

“But it’s mainly about my daughter and Gracie and how we’ve survived Covid, what it’s like to be cooped up with them for 18 months. There’s been lots of funny stories and incidents.”

Where to get tickets for Gary Meikle’s show at the Music Hall

The pandemic had a silver lining for Gary, not least spending precious time with Ainsley and Gracie. It gave him a chance to find new platforms – he’s a TikTok convert with half a million of an audience – and work on other projects including the possibility of TV.

“I’ve written my life story in a six-part series and it has got attention, let’s just say that,” he said. “Fingers crossed it happens.”

But live stand-up will always be where he is at home.

“Comedy is my love, being on stage. Nothing can replace that instant laughter. I would take that over orgasms every day for the rest of my life, I really would.”

And the comedian has a simple message for audiences coming to see him at the Music Hall.

“I can’t wait to come back, Aberdeen is like a second home to me. I can’t wait to let rip with my new material and sit back and hear that laughter hit the stage.”

For more information and tickets for Gary Meikle’s show Surreal at the Music Hall visit aberdeenperformingarts.com

