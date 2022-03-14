Aberdeen and Orkney bishop: Diocese is ‘not well’ and mediation is ‘treatment’

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Aberdeen and Orkney bishop: Diocese is ‘not well’ and mediation is ‘treatment’

By Craig Munro
March 14, 2022, 1:24 pm Updated: March 14, 2022, 1:25 pm
The Right Reverend Anne Dyer. Picture by Kenny Elrick
The Right Reverend Anne Dyer. Picture by Kenny Elrick

The bishop at the centre of controversial bullying accusations has said her diocese of Aberdeen and Orkney is “not well”, and likened the current mediation process to chemotherapy being used to treat cancer.

The Right Reverend Anne Dyer addressed issues in her region of the Scottish Episcopal Church during her Bishop’s Charge at last month’s diocesan synod.

Last September, a report she commissioned herself raised “serious issues and concerns” about the diocese, and reportedly accused her of “bullying” other members of the church.

According to The Times, it ultimately recommended that Mrs Dyer “step back permanently” from her role.

However, she has also claimed to be the victim of bullying herself since she became Scotland’s first female bishop in 2018, and revealed last year that she had reported alleged “hate crimes” to the police.

A three-person steering group, chaired by David Strang, a former chief constable of Dumfries and Galloway and Lothian police, was established to lead a mediation process with the aim of resolving the quagmire of disputes.

Diocese problems ‘publicly known’

In her charge, she wrote: “It is very clear that our diocese is not well – this is publicly known, sad to say.

“And when something is not functioning or relating well, then time and energy can be expended on the wrong things. Now is the time to commit ourselves to getting well.”

She continued by likening the church to a body that is seriously ill, saying a person in those circumstances has to accept the diagnosis and the treatment.

She wrote: “If you have experienced chemotherapy then you might know about this.”

Mrs Dyer added: “The mediation process being offered to our diocese is our treatment.

“If we want healthy relationships, not just to the benefit of some but all, then it is this mediation process that can help take us there. It is a forward-looking process concerned with health.”

Anne Dyer became Scotland’s first female bishop in 2018. Picture by Kenny Elrick

Christopher Cromar, the diocese’s musical director who was the subject of allegations by the bishop, told The Times: “I agree with her assessment that the diocese is not well, but three investigations have pointed to the source of the sickness.

“Dyer’s removal is the only route to healing here, as [former moderator of the Church of Scotland Iain] Torrance’s report stated.”

The Scottish Episcopal Church declined to comment.

