REVIEW: Perfect 10s all round for Anton and Erin’s strictly sensational show at the Music Hall

The beauty of ballroom was brought to life in spectacular style last night as Strictly Come Dancing stars Anton and Erin waltzed, foxtrotted and tangoed their way onto the Aberdeen dance floor.

Dazzling the 800-strong audience, the nation’s favourite dancing duo’s show was a glittering feast for the eyes.

Sashaying onto the stage in a gold tux, Anton Du Beke instantly had the crowd eating out the palms of his beautifully aligned hands while Erin Boag could’ve stopped traffic as she gracefully glided across the floor in a breathtakingly sparkly gold dress.

“Isn’t it marvelous to be here in the Granite City by the sea, “declared Anton to rapturous applause as he lifted the curtain of their Showtime tour.

Dancing to the beat of a mighty 23-piece orchestra, Anton and Erin ensured all eyes were on them as they performed a stunning waltz to the song Pure Imagination by Gene Wilder.

Sequins and sparkle

Imaginations were certainly captured as with every twirl, lift and fleckerl (Anton’s favourite ballroom step), the dancing stars lit up the stage.

Adding even more sparkle to the show was the incredible West End dance ensemble and two powerful vocalists in the form of Lance Ellington and Elizabeth Futter.

From stunning sequins and fluffy feathers to suave top hats and tail coats, Anton and Erin used dance to pay tribute to an array of classic performers including Fred Astaire, Ginger Rogers, Frank Sinatra, Judy Garland, Charlie Chaplin and Tom Jones.

‘Will you marry me Anton?’

And just as good as their dancing was their rapport with the crowd, leaving people in fits of laughter as they read out questions put to them by audience members.

Big shout out to Gillian Gardener, 79, who proposed to Anton.

“I don’t know about marriage but what about a cheeky fling while I’m in Aberdeen,” joked Anton as laughter filled the air.

As well as a proposal, there was also lots of birthdays mentioned, including Erin’s which prompted the audience to erupt into a chorus of Happy Birthday.

Beach ballroom petition

Anton also spoke about his love of Aberdeen’s Beach Ballroom, encouraging everyone to start a petition to get the fountain back in the centre of the dance floor.

“The working fountain looked fantastic on the ballroom floor, I wish they still had the fountain,” said Anton.

“Shall we start a petition to get the fountain back?”

Dance crescendo

Bringing the curtain down in sensational style, Anton and Erin were joined on stage by the amazing dancers and singers for a final performance of Frank Sinatra’s New York, New York.

Judging by the standing ovation they received, it’s safe to say that the show was a glittering success.

Spilling out of the Music Hall and onto Union Street, I overheard people saying “what a wonderful show” and “how amazing were their costumes” and I couldn’t agree more.

