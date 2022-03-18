REVIEW: Perfect 10s all round for Anton and Erin’s strictly sensational show at the Music Hall

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo.
Home Entertainment

REVIEW: Perfect 10s all round for Anton and Erin’s strictly sensational show at the Music Hall

By Rosemary Lowne
March 18, 2022, 6:00 am Updated: March 18, 2022, 3:47 pm
anton and erin aberdeen review

The beauty of ballroom was brought to life in spectacular style last night as Strictly Come Dancing stars Anton and Erin waltzed, foxtrotted and tangoed their way onto the Aberdeen dance floor.

Dazzling the 800-strong audience, the nation’s favourite dancing duo’s show was a glittering feast for the eyes.

Sashaying onto the stage in a gold tux, Anton Du Beke instantly had the crowd eating out the palms of his beautifully aligned hands while Erin Boag could’ve stopped traffic as she gracefully glided across the floor in a breathtakingly sparkly gold dress.

“Isn’t it marvelous to be here in the Granite City by the sea, “declared Anton to rapturous applause as he lifted the curtain of their Showtime tour.

Dancing to the beat of a mighty 23-piece orchestra, Anton and Erin ensured all eyes were on them as they performed a stunning waltz to the song Pure Imagination by Gene Wilder.

Anton and Erin Aberdeen
Iconic dance duo: Anton and Erin have been dancing together for 25 years and have been touring for 14 years.

Sequins and sparkle

Imaginations were certainly captured as with every twirl, lift and fleckerl (Anton’s favourite ballroom step), the dancing stars lit up the stage.

Adding even more sparkle to the show was the incredible West End dance ensemble and two powerful vocalists in the form of Lance Ellington and Elizabeth Futter.

From stunning sequins and fluffy feathers to suave top hats and tail coats, Anton and Erin used dance to pay tribute to an array of classic performers including Fred Astaire, Ginger Rogers, Frank Sinatra, Judy Garland, Charlie Chaplin and Tom Jones.

Strictly stars: Erin and Anton set the dance floor alight with their electrifying show.

‘Will you marry me Anton?’

And just as good as their dancing was their rapport with the crowd, leaving people in fits of laughter as they read out questions put to them by audience members.

Big shout out to Gillian Gardener, 79, who proposed to Anton.

“I don’t know about marriage but what about a cheeky fling while I’m in Aberdeen,” joked Anton as laughter filled the air.

As well as a proposal, there was also lots of birthdays mentioned, including Erin’s which prompted the audience to erupt into a chorus of Happy Birthday.

Take to the floor: Anton and Erin put on a mesmerising show. Picture supplied by Chuff Media.

Beach ballroom petition

Anton also spoke about his love of Aberdeen’s Beach Ballroom, encouraging everyone to start a petition to get the fountain back in the centre of the dance floor.

“The working fountain looked fantastic on the ballroom floor, I wish they still had the fountain,” said Anton.

“Shall we start a petition to get the fountain back?”

Dance crescendo

Bringing the curtain down in sensational style, Anton and Erin were joined on stage by the amazing dancers and singers for a final performance of Frank Sinatra’s New York, New York.

Judging by the standing ovation they received, it’s safe to say that the show was a glittering success.

Spilling out of the Music Hall and onto Union Street, I overheard people saying “what a wonderful show” and “how amazing were their costumes” and I couldn’t agree more.

WATCH: Settle in for a chat as Anton and Erin tell us why they Strictly love Aberdeen

