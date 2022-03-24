Reginald D Hunter brings his unflinching comedy to Aberdeen and Inverness

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

Top comedian Reginald D Hunter is bringing his new show to Aberdeen and Inverness.

Known as one of comedy’s most fearless performers he will bring his Bombe Shuffleur tour to Aberdeen’s Tivoli Theatre on April 27, then the Ironworks in Inverness on April 28.

The dates are part of a UK-wide tour which was rescheduled due to the pandemic.

Reginald said: “I am eager to return to touring simply because it took 35 weeks of lockdown to remember who I am. Before the fame, before the money, before the lawyers, before the star-chasers, before three national lockdowns. Back to basics.”

The American comedian has a reputation for unflinching comedy tackling subjects many others skirt around with his searingly honest and brutally funny delivery.

What could Reginald D Hunter possibly say to offend you

His Bombe Shuffleur show poses the question: “Climate change. Mass unemployment. Economic pandemics. The rise of global fascism. So, what could this man possibly say to upset you?”

In the 20 years since he moved to the UK, Reginald has been nominated for the Perrier Award three times and won a legion of fans with not only his live shows, but also his TV appearances, ranging from Have I Got News For You to 8 Out Of 10 Cats Does Countdown.

He also showed his serious side in two BBD series, Reginald D Hunter’s Songs of the South and Reginald D Hunter’s Songs of the Border exploring 150 years of American popular song.

How to get tickets to see Reginald D Hunter in Aberdeen and Inverness

North-east comedy promoter Doug Taylor, of Mint of Montrose, said he was delighted to see Reginald back on the road.

“It’s been great to see The Tivoli buzzing with packed comedy shows since reopening and we can’t wait to welcome Aberdeen’s comedy fans along to Reginald D Hunter’s new show.

“He’s a blisteringly funny performer and this is one not to be missed!”

For more information and tickets for Reginald D Hunter at the Tivoli go to aberdeenperformingarts.com

For his show at the Ironworks go to ironworksvenue.com

You might also like…