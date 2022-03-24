Reginald D Hunter brings his unflinching comedy to Aberdeen and Inverness

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo.
Home Entertainment

Reginald D Hunter brings his unflinching comedy to Aberdeen and Inverness

By Scott Begbie
March 24, 2022, 11:45 am Updated: March 24, 2022, 11:50 am
Top comedian Reginald D Hunter is bringing his new show to Aberdeen and Inverness.

Known as one of comedy’s most fearless performers he will bring his Bombe Shuffleur tour to Aberdeen’s Tivoli Theatre on April 27, then the Ironworks in Inverness on April 28.

The dates are part of a UK-wide tour which was rescheduled due to the pandemic.

Reginald said: “I am eager to return to touring simply because it took 35 weeks of lockdown to remember who I am. Before the fame, before the money, before the lawyers, before the star-chasers, before three national lockdowns. Back to basics.”

Reginald D Hunter doesn’t flinch from hard-hitting topics in his shows.

The American comedian has a reputation for unflinching comedy tackling subjects many others skirt around with his searingly honest and brutally funny delivery.

What could Reginald D Hunter possibly say to offend you

His Bombe Shuffleur show poses the question: “Climate change. Mass unemployment. Economic pandemics. The rise of global fascism. So, what could this man possibly say to upset you?”

In the 20 years since he moved to the UK, Reginald has been nominated for the Perrier Award three times and won a legion of fans with not only his live shows, but also his TV appearances, ranging from Have I Got News For You to 8 Out Of 10 Cats Does Countdown.

He also showed his serious side in two BBD series, Reginald D Hunter’s Songs of the South and Reginald D Hunter’s Songs of the Border exploring 150 years of American popular song.

Reginald has built up a huge following thanks to his TV appearances.

How to get tickets to see Reginald D Hunter in Aberdeen and Inverness

North-east comedy promoter Doug Taylor, of Mint of Montrose, said he was delighted to see Reginald back on the road.

“It’s been great to see The Tivoli buzzing with packed comedy shows since reopening and we can’t wait to welcome Aberdeen’s comedy fans along to Reginald D Hunter’s new show.

Reginald D Hunter’s Songs Of The South saw him explore the history of popular American song in his BBC series.

“He’s a blisteringly funny performer and this is one not to be missed!”

For more information and tickets for Reginald D Hunter at the Tivoli go to aberdeenperformingarts.com

For his show at the Ironworks go to ironworksvenue.com

