Laughter is the best medicine: Don’t miss these comedy shows coming to Aberdeen

Is laughter the best medicine? Humour can trigger healthy physical and emotional changes in the body, boost our mood, diminish pain and protect us from the damaging effects of stress.

And with April being Stress Awareness Month, we decided to look ahead to see which comedians will be coming our way in 2022 to help us relax, forget about the challenges of the past two years and make us feel better.

And while seeing a comedy show is no replacement for taking better care of our physical and mental health – and potentially seeking professional help – there are many benefits to laughter.

For example, a hearty laugh can relieve physical tension, it triggers the release of endorphins, decreases stress hormones and increases immune cells.

With that in mind, check out our list of top 10 comedy shows coming to Aberdeen this year.

Henning Wehn: April 23 @ The Tivoli

Don’t miss Henning Wehn – the self-proclaimed German Comedy Ambassador – give everything a good rinse and witness him wring sense out of the nonsensical in his new show It’ll All Come Out in The Wash.

Tickets: £26.44 and can be purchased here

Bill Bailey: May 9 @ P&J Live

The Strictly champion was meant to bring his new show En Route To Normal to P&J Live on December 30. The show has been postponed to May 9 due to coronavirus restrictions in place. The comedian was the final act to perform at the AECC before it was demolished and he’s looking forward to playing the new P&J Live arena in 2022.

Tickets: £46.70 and can be booked here

Alan Partridge: May 27 @ P&J Live

Steve Coogan’s brilliant comic character will arrive in the Granite City in May as part of the UK tour of Stratagem With Alan Partridge. It will see the comedian touring a country “riven with discord, beset with disease, and niggled by bickering… with a message of hope, a new way of thinking.”

Tickets: From £35 and can be booked here

Alan Carr: June 13 @ Music Hall

If you missed Alan Carr in Aberdeen earlier this year, make sure you mark your calendars. The funnyman will return to the Granite City with his Regional Trinket show on June 13. Check out what our reviewer thought of the show below:

Tickets: £29 and can be purchased here

Joe Lycett: August 12-23 @ Music Hall

How Do You Lycett? The artist formerly known as Hugo Boss will bring his new show More, More, More! How Do You Lycett? How Do You Lycett? to Aberdeen.

A popular figure on the comedy circuit and a TV personality, Joe is well known for his genius way to get out of a parking ticket – a story he told on Channel 4 mash-up show 8 Out Of 10 Cats Does Countdown.

Tickets: £33.50 and can be purchased here

Kevin Bridges: September 29 – October 2 @ P&J Live

Kevin Bridges is coming to Aberdeen for an overdue catch-up. The comedian recently added a fourth date at P&J Live as Aberdeen fans snapped up all tickets for his previously announced shows.

Tickets: From £25 and a limited number of tickets can be booked here

Aberdeen International Comedy Festival:

Sofie Hagen: October 7 @ The Lemon Tree

Dutch comedian Sofie Hagen will present “Fat Jokes” – her new show bursting with big jokes and fat punchlines.

Tickets: £18.50 and can be purchased here

Jack Dee: October 8 @ Music Hall

Star of TV sitcoms Bad Move, Lead Balloon and Josh, Jack also hosts the legendary Radio 4 show I’m Sorry I Haven’t A Clue. Jack is one of the Aberdeen International Comedy Festival headliners.

Tickets: £25.50 and can be booked here

Daniel Sloss & Friends: October 14 @ Music Hall

Join Daniel Sloss – who was the biggest ticket-selling comedian in the world for most of 2021 – with his stand-up friends at the Aberdeen International Comedy Festival.

Tickets: £30 and can be purchased here

Milton Jones: October 16 @ The Tivoli Theatre

Milton promises to reveal the truth about being an international spy, before being given a disappointing new identity which forced him to appear on Mock the Week, and Live at the Apollo.

The funnyman recently performed at the Music Hall. See what our reviewer thought below:

Tickets: £30 and can be purchased here

