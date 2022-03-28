Daniel Sloss will return to headline Aberdeen International Comedy Festival

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

Daniel Sloss – one of the biggest names on the UK stand-up circuit – is returning to headline the Aberdeen International Comedy Festival this autumn.

The comedian will take to the Music Hall stage on Friday October 14 with some of his comedy friends in a gig that is bound to be one of the highlights of the festival, which is staged by Aberdeen Inspired.

Shona Byrne, festival manager, said “Daniel Sloss is incredible live and a firm favourite with festival audiences, so it’s brilliant news that he’s coming back with some friends to headline this October.

“He has gained an extensive following of devoted fans wherever he performs and tickets for his shows always sell fast.”

Daniel Sloss shows in Aberdeen always sell fast

Daniel joins the growing line-up of world-class acts including David O’Doherty, Jack Dee, Milton Jones, Harry Hill and Jerry Sadowitz heading to the Granite City when the festival returns after a two-year gap, from October 6 to 16.

Shona said: “I’m sure there will be much excitement about which of his ‘friends’ will join him. Personally, I’m hoping we get a good mix of his best comedy buddies and perhaps see some new rising stars hot off the back of the Fringe, but who knows!

“One thing’s for sure is that it will be extremely funny, probably rather rude and a one-off night of cracking comedy.”

Daniel was the biggest ticket-selling comedian in the world for most of 2021, has sold out six New York solo off-Broadway seasons, appeared on US TV’s Conan 10 times, broken box office records in Edinburgh and toured in 53 countries.

How to get tickets to see Daniel Sloss at Aberdeen’s comedy festival

His last visit to Aberdeen was to play his much-postponed show at a sold-out Music Hall on January 28.

More acts will be announced soon for the Aberdeen International Comedy Festival which will run at a variety of venues across the city.

For more information and tickets go to aberdeencomedyfestival.com

