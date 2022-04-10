Two-Minute Masterpiece: Learn more about Aberdeen writer who appears on Royal Bank five-pound note

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

Did you know that an Aberdeen writer features on The Royal Bank of Scotland £5 note?

Here, Hollie Weatherhead, museum assistant with Aberdeen Art Gallery And Museums, tells us more about the author, poet, teacher and mountaineer Nan Shepherd who was also among the first women to graduate from Aberdeen University.

Two-Minute Masterpiece is a series featuring the north-east’s art treasures. Telling the stories of these works – and sharing their love for them – will be the people who see them every day, the staff at the galleries or museums where they are held.

