Two-Minute Masterpiece: Aberdeen Art Gallery exhibition celebrates 150 years of VSA

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

Aberdeen Association of Social Service, known locally as VSA, has been offering care, support, and vital services to vulnerable people in our communities since 1870.

Here, Rebecca Stephen Kendle, museum assistant with Aberdeen Archives, Gallery and Museums, tells us more about the new Aberdeen Art Gallery exhibition which marks the organisation’s 150th anniversary.

Exploring VSA’s role in the history of social care in the Granite City, ‘Aberdeen Cares: Celebrating 150 Years of Voluntary Services Aberdeen’ highlights the impact of human kindness through photography, personal stories and documents.

The exhibition is at the gallery until Sunday May 29.

Two-Minute Masterpiece is a series featuring the north-east’s art treasures. Telling the stories of these works – and sharing their love for them – will be the people who see them every day, the staff at the galleries or museums where they are held.

You might also like…