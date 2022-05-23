RSNO announces artist and repertoire changes for Aberdeen concert

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Home Entertainment

RSNO announces artist and repertoire changes for Aberdeen concert

By Danica Ollerova
May 23, 2022, 2:32 pm Updated: May 23, 2022, 4:20 pm
rsno aberdeen
Violinist Nicola Benedetti will no longer perform in Aberdeen.

The Royal Scottish National Orchestra (RSNO) has just announced artist and repertoire changes for this week’s concert.

Scotland’s classical superstar Nicola Benedetti has withdrawn from her performances in Aberdeen, Edinburgh and Glasgow due to injury.

We can now reveal that Noa Wildschut will step in to perform Mendelssohn’s Violin Concerto, in place of Mark Simpson’s Violin Concerto.

Wildschut made her RSNO debut performing alongside principal guest conductor Elim Chan during the 2019/2020 season. She performed Bruch’s Violin Concerto and was applauded for bringing “refreshing insight, electrifying precision and melting expressive tone” to concert halls in Scotland.

The Dutch concert violinist is only 21 but has already gained her place in the international classical music scene. She has played together with inspiring musicians such as Janine Jansen, Anne-Sophie Mutter, Menahem Pressler, Igor Levit, Enrico Pace, Quirine Viersen, and more.

Noa Wildschut to replace Nicola Benedetti

Ayrshire-born Nicola Benedetti is one of the most sought-after violinists of her generation. Her ability to captivate audiences and her wide appeal as an advocate for classical music has made her one of the most influential artists of today.

She previously collaborated with the London Symphony Orchestra, Netherlands Radio Philharmonic and Cincinnati Symphony.

The RSNO will join Nicola at the BBC Proms in September, and in the RSNO’s Gala Concert in May next year, alongside Sheku Kanneh-Mason and Benjamin Grosvenor performing Beethoven’s Triple Concerto.

Scotland’s classical superstar Nicola Benedetti. Photo by Kami Thomson

How to book tickets for this week’s RSNO concert in Aberdeen

RSNO: Noa Wildschut will play Mendelssohn’s Violin Concerto for Aberdeen audiences on Thursday May 26. Tickets can be purchased here.

More arts and entertainment news…

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]

More from the Press and Journal