RSNO announces artist and repertoire changes for Aberdeen concert

The Royal Scottish National Orchestra (RSNO) has just announced artist and repertoire changes for this week’s concert.

Scotland’s classical superstar Nicola Benedetti has withdrawn from her performances in Aberdeen, Edinburgh and Glasgow due to injury.

We can now reveal that Noa Wildschut will step in to perform Mendelssohn’s Violin Concerto, in place of Mark Simpson’s Violin Concerto.

Wildschut made her RSNO debut performing alongside principal guest conductor Elim Chan during the 2019/2020 season. She performed Bruch’s Violin Concerto and was applauded for bringing “refreshing insight, electrifying precision and melting expressive tone” to concert halls in Scotland.

The Dutch concert violinist is only 21 but has already gained her place in the international classical music scene. She has played together with inspiring musicians such as Janine Jansen, Anne-Sophie Mutter, Menahem Pressler, Igor Levit, Enrico Pace, Quirine Viersen, and more.

Ayrshire-born Nicola Benedetti is one of the most sought-after violinists of her generation. Her ability to captivate audiences and her wide appeal as an advocate for classical music has made her one of the most influential artists of today.

She previously collaborated with the London Symphony Orchestra, Netherlands Radio Philharmonic and Cincinnati Symphony.

The RSNO will join Nicola at the BBC Proms in September, and in the RSNO’s Gala Concert in May next year, alongside Sheku Kanneh-Mason and Benjamin Grosvenor performing Beethoven’s Triple Concerto.

How to book tickets for this week’s RSNO concert in Aberdeen

RSNO: Noa Wildschut will play Mendelssohn’s Violin Concerto for Aberdeen audiences on Thursday May 26. Tickets can be purchased here.

