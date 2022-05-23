Scotland squad named by Steve Clarke for Ukraine World Cup play-off and key June fixtures

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Scotland squad named by Steve Clarke for Ukraine World Cup play-off and key June fixtures

By Jamie Durent
May 23, 2022, 2:41 pm Updated: May 23, 2022, 4:24 pm
Scotland manager Steve Clarke.
Scotland manager Steve Clarke.

Steve Clarke has named his Scotland squad for the June internationals, which starts with the play-off semi-final against Ukraine.

There are no major surprises in an expanded squad chosen by Clarke, with Nathan Patterson and Billy Gilmour included despite fitness concerns. Kieran Tierney and Kenny McLean miss out.

Former Ross County forward Ross Stewart, who was called up to the squad in March but did not feature, is included again after his promotion-clinching heroics for Sunderland. Aberdeen’s Lewis Ferguson, Hearts defender John Souttar and Anthony Ralston also make the squad and David Marshall has been recalled.

Scotland start with the semi-final against Ukraine at Hampden on June 1, with the winner advancing to face Wales in Cardiff four days later.

Scotland captain Andy Robertson
Scotland captain Andy Robertson

Clarke’s side will then face three Uefa Nations League fixtures, with the first against Armenia in Glasgow and the return match in Yerevan either side of a trip to Dublin to face Ireland.

The Scotland squad was expanded to 28 players to account for potentially five games in 13 days, coming at the end of a busy domestic season.

The Ukraine game comes three days after the English Championship play-off final between Nottingham Forest and Huddersfield, in which former Aberdeen defender Scott McKenna is likely to feature.

Scotland captain Andy Robertson will also be involved in the Champions League final for Liverpool on Saturday, giving him only four days between key games for club and country.

