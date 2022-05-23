Scotland squad named by Steve Clarke for Ukraine World Cup play-off and key June fixtures

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

Steve Clarke has named his Scotland squad for the June internationals, which starts with the play-off semi-final against Ukraine.

There are no major surprises in an expanded squad chosen by Clarke, with Nathan Patterson and Billy Gilmour included despite fitness concerns. Kieran Tierney and Kenny McLean miss out.

Former Ross County forward Ross Stewart, who was called up to the squad in March but did not feature, is included again after his promotion-clinching heroics for Sunderland. Aberdeen’s Lewis Ferguson, Hearts defender John Souttar and Anthony Ralston also make the squad and David Marshall has been recalled.

Scotland start with the semi-final against Ukraine at Hampden on June 1, with the winner advancing to face Wales in Cardiff four days later.

Clarke’s side will then face three Uefa Nations League fixtures, with the first against Armenia in Glasgow and the return match in Yerevan either side of a trip to Dublin to face Ireland.

The Scotland squad was expanded to 28 players to account for potentially five games in 13 days, coming at the end of a busy domestic season.

The Ukraine game comes three days after the English Championship play-off final between Nottingham Forest and Huddersfield, in which former Aberdeen defender Scott McKenna is likely to feature.

Scotland captain Andy Robertson will also be involved in the Champions League final for Liverpool on Saturday, giving him only four days between key games for club and country.

🏴󠁧󠁢󠁳󠁣󠁴󠁿 Steve Clarke has named his Scotland squad for our upcoming FIFA World Cup Play-off and UEFA Nations League fixtures. pic.twitter.com/9DnIo8LPPo — Scotland National Team (@ScotlandNT) May 23, 2022