Two-Minute Masterpiece: From medieval harbour to Port of Aberdeen

Did you know that Aberdeen Harbour – recently rebranded as the Port of Aberdeen – is the oldest existing business in Britain?

Here, Helen Balfour, museum assistant with Aberdeen Art Gallery And Museums, tells us more about the early developments of the harbour, highlighting Aberdeen’s importance as an international trading city.

Two-Minute Masterpiece is a series featuring the north-east’s art treasures. Telling the stories of these works – and sharing their love for them – are the people who see them every day, the staff at the galleries or museums where they are held.

