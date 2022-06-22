Doric Film Festival rolls out red carpet for glittering awards ceremony

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

The glitz and glamour of Hollywood arrives in Banchory on Friday June 24 when the red carpet is rolled out for the Doric Film Festival.

The annual event celebrates the heritage and language of Doric through film and this year a shortlist of 13 have made it through to the prestigious event being held in Woodend Barn in Banchory.

They will vie for the top prize in three categories – schools, individuals and groups – with their short, five-minute films all reflecting on this year’s theme of “a sense o’ time”.

Festival director Frieda Morrison said organisers had been thrilled by the sheer quality of the entries – more than 20 in total – making it tough to whittle them down to a short list of 13, plus a special guest entry.

“There has been such a wide range of interpretations on the theme,” said Frieda, who launched the Doric Film Festival in 2019.

Doric Film Festival entries range from environment to comedy

“We have had an interpretation about environmental concerns and the steps we have to take because the clock is ticking. We also have a sense of time in looking back on where we have come from, that has been a common theme running through the festival this year.

“We’ve also got a comedy with a time scene in it that was filmed in Duthie Park.”

Frieda said many of the films in the festival, hosted by Scots Radio, also offered valuable pieces of historic record, with people talking about their lives, their villages and communities.

She said: “We have some lovely films again this year, some of which are very moving. But all of them have been made with care and enthusiasm and the lovely thing is we are now creating a sense of community. Folk are coming back each year with a different film and even more ability.”

There are three schools entries this year, plus seven individuals and seven groups. There is also a special showing from north-east author, playwright and director Mike Gibb about the life of Aberdeen opera singer Mary Garden.

It was inspired by his book, The Forgotten Heroines Of The North-east.

Winners of the Doric Film Festival unveiled in a celebration of language

Frieda said: “That has been filmed and edited by Erin Smith, who was one of our first winners in our first Doric Film Festival.”

The shortlist will be unveiled in the film festival ceremony at Woodend Barn tomorrow, then the winners in each category will be announced and screened. The winning filmmakers will each receive £500.

And for the first time there will be a special Spirit Of The Festival prize.

Frieda said she was looking forward to the return of the in-person Doric Film Festival – which is supported by the Scottish Government and local businesses, including the P&J – after it was forced to go online by the pandemic.

The ceremony at the Barn will see screenings, speeches and music from Sistema, the Big Noise Torry orchestra, who have also made a film for the festival.

How to find out more about the Doric Film Festival

“It’s very much a glitzy, Oscar atmosphere. The bairns, especially, dress in the most amazing Oscar outfits, with tiaras, and the men and boys are in their bowties,” said Frieda , recalling the 2019 event held in the Belmont Filmhouse.

Frieda said the success of this year’s festival has prompted organisers to look to the future. They are now mulling the idea of making it a national Scots Film Festival.

“Do we go national or do we keep it local. That is the big decision to be made next year.”

For more information go to doricfilmfestival.com

