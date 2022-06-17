Aberdeenshire actor Elly Jay on making her West End debut as Vivian in Pretty Woman

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

With only a few hours’ notice, Aberdeenshire actor Elly Jay has made her West End debut as Vivian Ward in Pretty Woman – and it just so happened to be the weekend her north-east family came to see her in London.

Elly has actually made not one but two West End debuts in one week – first performing as part of an ensemble in Pretty Woman – The Musical and later taking on the lead role of Vivian – made famous by Julia Roberts.

The show – based on the much-loved 1990 film – follows rich entrepreneur Edward who hires Vivian, a prostitute, to accompany him to social events – but things get complicated when they develop feeling for each other.

The Fraserburgh actor was originally cast as a swing – a performer who goes on stage if someone in the ensemble is unable to do so – as well as a second cover for Vivian in the popular musical showing at the Savoy Theatre in London’s West End.

“I made my West End debut as one of the ensemble roles,” said Elly.

And after being part of the ensemble for three days, the talented actor received even more exciting news.

“I got a phone call from the company manager asking ‘How’s your Vivian?’,” said Elly.

“I said “It’s fine, why?’ and they asked if I would be able to go on as her that night!

“All in my first week of debuting on a West End stage – and I got to do four shows as well.

“It’s very seldom that that happens – it’s usually just one or two (performances).

“But the lead and the first cover at the time lost their voices – there was a bug going around.

“At that time I was a second cover – and I was only a maternity cover as well.”

Family members witness Elly Jay become Vivian in Pretty Woman

Elly said it all worked out beautifully – even her personalised costumes arrived the morning of her first performance as Vivian.

“It was like fate,” said Elly, laughing.

“I wasn’t even nervous (just before the show started) – I was so ready to do it.

I thought ‘I’m clearly where I’m meant to be. This is what I wanted to do my whole life and now I’m doing it’.

“It was very much a ‘kick me’ moment.”

Ultimately, the best part of Elly becoming Vivian with only a few hours’ notice was that it just so happened to be the weekend the actor’s family were going down to London to see her perform.

While they were already excited to see Elly debut in one of the ensemble roles, they were immensely proud when they witnessed her take to the Savoy Theatre stage as the leading lady.

Looking just like her mum

“My family were super delighted and they are super proud of me,” said Elly.

“When I put the costume and the wig on, I just looked like the double of my mum.

“She passed away when I was young – I was 14 and she was 34.

“She was a young mum, she was super healthy but passed away quite young, bless her.

My mum always wanted me to do performing – so pretty much everything I do is for her to make her proud.”

Growing up, Elly was part of many local dance and theatre groups including KDance, 6.1.0 Dance Academy, and Fraserburgh Junior Arts Society.

“They gave me the foundation and passion to go forward with performing,” said Elly who later studied at The MGA Academy of Performing Arts in Edinburgh.

From Fraserburg to Japan and London’s West End

Elly also worked as a singer/dancer on the P&O Brittania Cruise, moved to Japan to work at the Universal Studios Japan for two years, and also lived in Germany where she was part of the ensemble for Ghost The Musical – performing in German.

Prior to starring in Pretty Woman, Elly was also thrilled to become Cinderella in the Bath Theatre Royal panto last festive season.

“Then in March I went straight into Pretty Woman – The Musical,” added Elly.

And it’s not the last time the north-east actor will star as Vivian. She’s recently renewed her contract – this time being cast as the first cover.

Since the leading lady playing Vivian has other contractual obligations at the moment, Elly will get to play the famous character for three full weeks (until early July) – something she described as a “dream come true”.

Making the role of Vivian her own

So how does she make the role of Vivian her own?

“The show is very similar to the movie,” said Elly.

“However, we try to play on all the comedic moments and everyone plays Vivian in a slightly different way.

“The lead – she’s incredible – she goes about it differently than I do. We all have our own kind of different niche.

“My Vivian is a bit goofy in a way. I start off quite naive and young. But In the song ‘I Can’t Go Back’ she realises that she’s a changed woman.

“She’s seen a different world and she cannot go back to living on the street.”

The musical, which premiered on Broadway in 2018, features emotional ballads as well as more upbeat songs, allowing Elly to fully showcase her range.

“I like performing ‘This Is My Life’ – that’s when she tells Edward why she’d worked on the street. It’s quite a sad song but it’s such a nice song to sing.

“But I also like ‘Luckiest Girl In The World’. In the movie that’s the moment when she says ‘I’m gonna treat you so nice, you’ll never wanna let me go’.

“And then he leaves and she’s screaming and she jumps on the bed.

“It’s such a fun song but it’s also very tiring because I’m running around while I’m singing.”

“And the worrying thing as well is that I’m wearing a dressing gown so I need to remember to keep the dressing gown really tight,” added Elly, laughing.

While she loves portraying Vivian, there are other roles on Elly’s acting bucket list.

She said: “I would love to be Elphaba in Wicked and I would also love to do Six the Musical – it’s very big now, it took the world by storm.

“And I would also love to be in Heathers. But there are so many musicals coming to London and going on tour.”

How to book tickets to see Aberdeen actor Elly Jay in Pretty Woman

Don’t miss Elly as Vivian Ward in Pretty Woman – The Musical at the Savoy Theatre in London. She’ll play the lead role until Saturday July 2. She’ll then continue to be the first cover for Vivian, taking on the famous role when Aimie Atkinson is unable to do so.

Click here if you wish to purchase tickets.

