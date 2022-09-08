Shows cancelled as north-east theatre community pays tribute to the Queen

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Home Entertainment

Shows cancelled as north-east theatre community pays tribute to the Queen

By Scott Begbie
September 8, 2022, 8:14 pm Updated: September 8, 2022, 10:13 pm
Tonight's performance of Dreamgirls at His Majesty's Theatre was cancelled after news of the Queen's death.
Tonight's performance of Dreamgirls at His Majesty's Theatre was cancelled after news of the Queen's death.

Aberdeen’s theatre and entertainment community has paid tribute to the Queen after the announcement of her death at Balmoral.

Tonight’s performance of the West End musical Dreamgirls at His Majesty’s Theatre was cancelled after the news.

And a performance at the Music Hall of The Billy Joel Songbook was also postponed.

Craig Pike, chairman of Aberdeen Performing Arts which runs HMT, the Music Hall and the Lemon Tree, paid a moving tribute to Her Majesty.

His Majesty’s Theatre will fly its mast at half-mast in mourning for the Queen.

He said: “Aberdeen Performing Arts wish to express our sadness at the announcement of the death of Her Majesty the Queen and as a mark of respect, we will be flying our flag at half-mast.”

News of the Queen’s death greeted by stunned silence at Wonderland event

Further performances at APA venues are expected to continue. APA said they would advise if there was to be any change to their programming, including the Wonderland festival, due to run from today until Sunday.

News of the Queen’s death came just as the festival was being launched at a new pop-up venue, the Wonder Hoose, in the quad of Marischal College.

Ben Torrie, APA’s director of programming and creative projects for Aberdeen Performing Arts, cut short speeches to break the news to a stunned audience of local creatives and dignitaries.

The Tivoli Theatre team have expressed their sympathy to the Royal Family.

A planned outside performance by aerial dancers above Broad Street as part of the launch event was cancelled.

Meanwhile, the team at the Tivoli Theatre said: “We are deeply saddened to hear of the death of Her Majesty and our thoughts are with her family.”

Aberdeen venues express sympathy to the Royal Family

There are no plans to change programming at the Guild Street venue and a performance of The Story Of Soul went ahead this evening as planned.

P&J Live.

A tribute was also paid by P&J Live. A tweet from the venue said: “The P&J Live family extends its sincerest sympathy to the Royal Family on the passing of Her Majesty Queen Elizabeth II.”

The Belmont Filmhouse tweeted: “We are saddened to hear the announcement of the death of Queen Elizabeth II, our thoughts are with the Royal Family.”

Obituary: Queen Elizabeth II – April 21, 1926 to September 8, 2022

 

