Shows cancelled as north-east theatre community pays tribute to the Queen

Aberdeen’s theatre and entertainment community has paid tribute to the Queen after the announcement of her death at Balmoral.

Tonight’s performance of the West End musical Dreamgirls at His Majesty’s Theatre was cancelled after the news.

And a performance at the Music Hall of The Billy Joel Songbook was also postponed.

Craig Pike, chairman of Aberdeen Performing Arts which runs HMT, the Music Hall and the Lemon Tree, paid a moving tribute to Her Majesty.

He said: “Aberdeen Performing Arts wish to express our sadness at the announcement of the death of Her Majesty the Queen and as a mark of respect, we will be flying our flag at half-mast.”

News of the Queen’s death greeted by stunned silence at Wonderland event

Further performances at APA venues are expected to continue. APA said they would advise if there was to be any change to their programming, including the Wonderland festival, due to run from today until Sunday.

News of the Queen’s death came just as the festival was being launched at a new pop-up venue, the Wonder Hoose, in the quad of Marischal College.

Ben Torrie, APA’s director of programming and creative projects for Aberdeen Performing Arts, cut short speeches to break the news to a stunned audience of local creatives and dignitaries.

A planned outside performance by aerial dancers above Broad Street as part of the launch event was cancelled.

Meanwhile, the team at the Tivoli Theatre said: “We are deeply saddened to hear of the death of Her Majesty and our thoughts are with her family.”

Aberdeen venues express sympathy to the Royal Family

There are no plans to change programming at the Guild Street venue and a performance of The Story Of Soul went ahead this evening as planned.

A tribute was also paid by P&J Live. A tweet from the venue said: “The P&J Live family extends its sincerest sympathy to the Royal Family on the passing of Her Majesty Queen Elizabeth II.”

The Belmont Filmhouse tweeted: “We are saddened to hear the announcement of the death of Queen Elizabeth II, our thoughts are with the Royal Family.”