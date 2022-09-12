Crown of Scotland placed on Queen’s coffin in St Giles Cathedral as she takes her rest in Edinburgh

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Home News Aberdeen & Aberdeenshire

Crown of Scotland placed on Queen’s coffin in St Giles Cathedral as she takes her rest in Edinburgh

By Lauren Robertson and Louise Glen
September 12, 2022, 7:18 am Updated: September 12, 2022, 5:22 pm
The Queen's coffin in St Giles Cathedral. Photo: Aaron Chown/PA Wire
The Queen's coffin in St Giles Cathedral. Photo: Aaron Chown/PA Wire

A trumpet fanfare heralded the Queen’s coffin into St Giles Cathedral.

The Crown of Scotland was placed on the coffin by the Duke of Hamilton. Her Majesty was received at the West Door of St Giles Cathedral.

The entrance into the church came after King Charles walked behind his mother’s coffin up the Royal Mile.

Upon entering the church, King Charles was joined by Queen Consort Camilla.

King Charles III and Queen Consort arriving at St Giles’ Cathedral following the coffin of Queen Elizabeth II. Photo by Lafargue Raphael/ABACA/Shutterstock

The Royal Party moved behind the coffin to take their seats in the cathedral by the side of the coffin.

The service of thanksgiving is the penultimate part of the Queen’s journey through Scotland.

‘A time to love’

After a warm welcome, the congregation sang “All People that on Earth Do Dwell”, a hymn also sung at a service of thanksgiving for Prince Philip.

The choir then sang Oh Lord Open Thou Our Lips by William Smith. Gaelic singer Karen Matheson, from Taynuilt in Argyll, sang Psalm 118: 17-21

She was accompanied on the clarsach by Catriona McKay from Dundee

.

First Minister Nicola Sturgeon read the first reading from Ecclesiastes 3: 1-15.

The choir then sang a John Fletcher’s composition of Psalm 116, known as “I love the Lord”.

The Roman Catholic leader in Scotland, Archbishop Leo Cushley then read from Romans 8- “If God is for us, who is against us?”.

The congregation then stood to sing The Lord’s My Shepherd – to the tune of Crimond.

The Very Reverend Mark Strange, of the Scottish Episcopal Church, read a lesson “I am the Way, the Truth and the Life.”

The service ended with Glory to God by Leith Fisher, a member of The Iona Community. Before the dismissal, the congregation sang God Save Our King.

The King’s Bodyguards took up their places around the four corners of the Queen’s coffin.

A walk on the Royal Mile

Earlier, King Charles was joined by his sister, Princess Anne and brothers Prince Andrew and Prince Edward to walk up the Royal Mile.

They walked through 30-deep crowds gathered in the capital to watch the procession.

King Charles III was wearing the military uniform of the Field Marshall, Princess Anne wears that of an Admiral.

There were hushed tones as the coffin and cortege make its way through the cobbled streets.

King Charles III and Anne, Princess Royal follow the Cortege of Queen Elizabeth II as it makes its way from Holyrood House to St Giles Cathedral. Photo by Mark Scates / SNS Group.

A 21-gun salute could be heard from Edinburgh Castle at the top of the Royal Mile.

Her Majesty had been lying in state in the throne room of the Palace of Holyroodhouse, arriving there just after 4pm on Sunday.

Her Majesty will lie in state for around 24 hours. She will then be taken to Edinburgh Airport and flown to London on Tuesday.

Members of the Royal Family, including King Charles III and the Queen Consort, journeyed to Edinburgh on Monday to attend the day’s ceremonies.

Atmosphere ahead of the cortege carrying Queen Elizabeth II’s coffin from the Palace of Holyroodhouse to St Giles Cathedral. Photo by Duncan McGlynn/Shutterstock.

Before travelling north to Scotland, His Majesty made his first visit as monarch to parliament, where it offered its condolences.

‘Thank you for your infectious smile’

Prince Harry, the Queen’s grandson, has posted a moving tribute to her on his Archewell website. 

It read: “In celebrating the life of my grandmother, Her Majesty The Queen—and in mourning her loss—we are all reminded of the guiding compass she was to so many in her commitment to service and duty.

“She was globally admired and respected. Her unwavering grace and dignity remained true throughout her life and now her everlasting legacy.

“Let us echo the words she spoke after the passing of her husband, Prince Philip, words which can bring comfort to all of us now: ‘Life, of course, consists of final partings as well as first meetings.’

Prince Harry looking at tributes outside Windsor Castle. Picture by Maureen McLean/Alamy Live News

“Granny, while this final parting brings us great sadness, I am forever grateful for all of our first meetings—from my earliest childhood memories with you, to meeting you for the first time as my Commander-in-Chief, to the first moment you met my darling wife and hugged your beloved great-grandchildren.

“I cherish these times shared with you, and the many other special moments in between. You are already sorely missed, not just by us, but by the world over. And as it comes to first meetings, we now honour my father in his new role as King Charles III.

“Thank you for your commitment to service. Thank you for your sound advice. Thank you for your infectious smile.

“We, too, smile knowing that you and grandpa are reunited now, and both together in peace.”

The Queen’s journey to St Giles’

1pm: The Ceremony of the Keys took place at Holyroodhouse, during which His Majesty was formally welcomed to Scotland and symbolically handed the keys to the city.

This followed a number of proclamation ceremonies held across the country on Sunday.

2.30pm: The Queen’s journey down the Royal Mile began.

Her coffin has been flanked by the King’s Bodyguard for Scotland (Royal Company of Archers) and the Guard of Honour.

The Queen’s procession at the King George VI Bridge. Picture by Kath Flanery

Guns were fired each minute, with the final one sounding as the procession arrived at St Giles’ Cathedral.

Members of the Royal Family followed behind on foot and the public have gathered on the pavements to watch as they pass.

What happens next?

3pm: Reverend Calum MacLeod led a service of thanksgiving celebrating the Queen’s connection to Scotland.

It was attended by members of the public, friends, family members and representatives from the charities and organisations Her Majesty was affiliated to in Scotland.

The service was televised so people across the country, and the world, could watch it.

Tributes to the Queen laid at Balmoral. Picture by Kami Thomson.

5.30pm: The cathedral was opened for the public to pay their respects to the Queen.

There is a queuing system in place, but people are being warned to expect long waits as queues are expected to stretch for miles across the city.

5.40pm: The King and Queen Consort will receive a formal motion of condolence presented in parliament by Nicola Sturgeon on behalf of the people of Scotland .

7.20pm: The King and Royal Family are expected to hold their own vigil at St Giles’ Cathedral before returning to London.

After Monday

The Queen’s coffin will be flown from Edinburgh to London by RAF aircraft to RAF Northolt on Tuesday evening.

The public will be able to line the route from St Giles’ Cathedral to the airport as Her Majesty leaves Scotland for the final time.

Once arriving in England the coffin will be taken to the Bow Room at Buckingham Palace.

A number of ceremonies and processions will follow before the official state funeral on Monday September 19.

The Queen’s procession in Aberdeen. Picture by Kenny Elrick.

Balmoral to Edinburgh

On Sunday, hundreds of thousands across Scotland lined the streets and roads as the Queen’s cortege made its way from Balmoral to Edinburgh.

The procession left Her Majesty’s Deeside home at 10am, embarking on a six-hour journey of 175miles  through Aberdeenshire, Aberdeen, Dundee, the Kingdom of Fife and over The Queen’s Crossing at the River Forth.

A mix of emotions hung in the air as people waited for hours for the coffin to pass, cars carrying members of the Royal Family following closely behind.

Stories and memories were shared as everyone paid their final respects to Britain’s longest-reigning monarch.

Queen’s cortege: Deeside farmers line up tractors in guard of honour near Banchory

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]
Tags

Conversation

[[title_reg]]

Please enter the name you would like to appear on your comments. (It doesn’t have to be your real name - but nothing rude please, we are a polite bunch!) Use a combination of eight or more characters that includes an upper and lower case character, and a number.

By registering with [[site_name]] you agree to our Terms and Conditions and our Privacy Policy

Or sign up with

Facebook Google

[[content_reg_complete]]

[[title_login]]

Or login with

Facebook Google

Forgotten your password? Reset it

[[title]]

More from Aberdeen & Aberdeenshire

Recycle8,s new chief executive, Mark Gillespie, left, with chief technology officer Ian Skene.
North-east firm Recycl8 brings in another big name
0
The incident occurred on Provost Fraser Drive in Aberdeen. Picture by Chris Sumner.
Five-year-old girl hit by vehicle in Aberdeen
0
Tui said compensation has been offered to those on the delayed flight. Supplied by Marcel Kusch/dpa.
Tenerife to Aberdeen Tui flight delayed by 16 hours due to crew needing rest
0
To go with story by Ewan Cameron. Deklyn Davidson crashed on the B999 at the Tillyeve junction. Picture shows; Deklyn Davidson crashed on the B999 at the Tillyeve junction.. Aberdeen Sheriff Court. Supplied by Google Date; 09/09/2022
Woman had to learn to walk again after boyfriend's horror crash off bridge
adam ant aberdeen
All you need to know about Adam Ant's Aberdeen show
0
: CR0038063 Ballater - Royal Funeral Pictured are flowers at Ballater church Picture by Paul Glendell 12/09/2022
Veteran leaves war medals as north-east continues to pay tribute to Queen
0
Fettercairn Church. Picture by Paul Glendelll.
Fettercairn church to livestream Queen's funeral in a 'warm, welcoming place'
1
The Queens coffin cortege passing all the dignitaries at Duthie Park in Aberdeen - with the logo on show.
Funeral director's logo disappears from Queen's hearse on journey from Balmoral - here's why
Police and ambulance attend an incident at Woolmanhill, Aberdeen. Photo: Kath Flannery.
Bus in two-vehicle crash near Woolmanhill roundabout in Aberdeen
0
Lochnagar and Loch Muick. Photo by Lewis Murchie.
Lochnagar: Scotland’s Makar pens poem about Deeside Munro loved by Queen and royals
1

More from Press and Journal

Recycle8,s new chief executive, Mark Gillespie, left, with chief technology officer Ian Skene.
North-east firm Recycl8 brings in another big name
0
Aberdeen's Ross McCrorie in action.
Aberdeen midfielder Ross McCrorie vows to hit the goal trail this season... and is…
0
To go with story by Kathryn Wylie. court Picture shows; Jason Campbell threatened to burn down homes on Morriston Road, Elgin.. Elgin. Supplied by DCT Design Team / Facebook Date; Unknown
Fuming fisherman sent threatening message to neighbour in 'tit-for-tat' noise complaint
Ross County chief executive Steven Ferguson feels everyone will get their chance to pay respects to her majesty, the Queen, before and after the weekend's matches.
Respect for Queen will continue before, during and after this weekend's games, says Ross…
0
To go with story by Alan Richardson. Ricky Smith, Fife domestic abuser Picture shows; Ricky Smith, Fife domestic abuser. .. Supplied by Police Scotland Date; Unknown
Man in court after woman terrorised during nine-year reign of terror
Aberdeen's Shayden Morris and St Johnstone's Andy Considine
Duncan Shearer: Jim Goodwin's latest comments on Andy Considine reminded me of incident near…
0