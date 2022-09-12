Crown of Scotland placed on Queen’s coffin in St Giles Cathedral as she takes her rest in Edinburgh

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

A trumpet fanfare heralded the Queen’s coffin into St Giles Cathedral.

The Crown of Scotland was placed on the coffin by the Duke of Hamilton. Her Majesty was received at the West Door of St Giles Cathedral.

The entrance into the church came after King Charles walked behind his mother’s coffin up the Royal Mile.

Upon entering the church, King Charles was joined by Queen Consort Camilla.

The Royal Party moved behind the coffin to take their seats in the cathedral by the side of the coffin.

The service of thanksgiving is the penultimate part of the Queen’s journey through Scotland.

‘A time to love’

After a warm welcome, the congregation sang “All People that on Earth Do Dwell”, a hymn also sung at a service of thanksgiving for Prince Philip.

The choir then sang Oh Lord Open Thou Our Lips by William Smith. Gaelic singer Karen Matheson, from Taynuilt in Argyll, sang Psalm 118: 17-21

She was accompanied on the clarsach by Catriona McKay from Dundee

.

First Minister Nicola Sturgeon read the first reading from Ecclesiastes 3: 1-15.

The choir then sang a John Fletcher’s composition of Psalm 116, known as “I love the Lord”.

The Roman Catholic leader in Scotland, Archbishop Leo Cushley then read from Romans 8- “If God is for us, who is against us?”.

The congregation then stood to sing The Lord’s My Shepherd – to the tune of Crimond.

The Very Reverend Mark Strange, of the Scottish Episcopal Church, read a lesson “I am the Way, the Truth and the Life.”

The service ended with Glory to God by Leith Fisher, a member of The Iona Community. Before the dismissal, the congregation sang God Save Our King.

The King’s Bodyguards took up their places around the four corners of the Queen’s coffin.

A walk on the Royal Mile

Earlier, King Charles was joined by his sister, Princess Anne and brothers Prince Andrew and Prince Edward to walk up the Royal Mile.

They walked through 30-deep crowds gathered in the capital to watch the procession.

King Charles III was wearing the military uniform of the Field Marshall, Princess Anne wears that of an Admiral.

There were hushed tones as the coffin and cortege make its way through the cobbled streets.

A 21-gun salute could be heard from Edinburgh Castle at the top of the Royal Mile.

Her Majesty had been lying in state in the throne room of the Palace of Holyroodhouse, arriving there just after 4pm on Sunday.

Her Majesty will lie in state for around 24 hours. She will then be taken to Edinburgh Airport and flown to London on Tuesday.

Members of the Royal Family, including King Charles III and the Queen Consort, journeyed to Edinburgh on Monday to attend the day’s ceremonies.

Before travelling north to Scotland, His Majesty made his first visit as monarch to parliament, where it offered its condolences.

‘Thank you for your infectious smile’

Prince Harry, the Queen’s grandson, has posted a moving tribute to her on his Archewell website.

It read: “In celebrating the life of my grandmother, Her Majesty The Queen—and in mourning her loss—we are all reminded of the guiding compass she was to so many in her commitment to service and duty.

“She was globally admired and respected. Her unwavering grace and dignity remained true throughout her life and now her everlasting legacy.

“Let us echo the words she spoke after the passing of her husband, Prince Philip, words which can bring comfort to all of us now: ‘Life, of course, consists of final partings as well as first meetings.’

“Granny, while this final parting brings us great sadness, I am forever grateful for all of our first meetings—from my earliest childhood memories with you, to meeting you for the first time as my Commander-in-Chief, to the first moment you met my darling wife and hugged your beloved great-grandchildren.

“I cherish these times shared with you, and the many other special moments in between. You are already sorely missed, not just by us, but by the world over. And as it comes to first meetings, we now honour my father in his new role as King Charles III.

“Thank you for your commitment to service. Thank you for your sound advice. Thank you for your infectious smile.

“We, too, smile knowing that you and grandpa are reunited now, and both together in peace.”

The Queen’s journey to St Giles’

1pm: The Ceremony of the Keys took place at Holyroodhouse, during which His Majesty was formally welcomed to Scotland and symbolically handed the keys to the city.

This followed a number of proclamation ceremonies held across the country on Sunday.

2.30pm: The Queen’s journey down the Royal Mile began.

Her coffin has been flanked by the King’s Bodyguard for Scotland (Royal Company of Archers) and the Guard of Honour.

Guns were fired each minute, with the final one sounding as the procession arrived at St Giles’ Cathedral.

Members of the Royal Family followed behind on foot and the public have gathered on the pavements to watch as they pass.

What happens next?

3pm: Reverend Calum MacLeod led a service of thanksgiving celebrating the Queen’s connection to Scotland.

It was attended by members of the public, friends, family members and representatives from the charities and organisations Her Majesty was affiliated to in Scotland.

The service was televised so people across the country, and the world, could watch it.

5.30pm: The cathedral was opened for the public to pay their respects to the Queen.

There is a queuing system in place, but people are being warned to expect long waits as queues are expected to stretch for miles across the city.

5.40pm: The King and Queen Consort will receive a formal motion of condolence presented in parliament by Nicola Sturgeon on behalf of the people of Scotland .

7.20pm: The King and Royal Family are expected to hold their own vigil at St Giles’ Cathedral before returning to London.

After Monday

The Queen’s coffin will be flown from Edinburgh to London by RAF aircraft to RAF Northolt on Tuesday evening.

The public will be able to line the route from St Giles’ Cathedral to the airport as Her Majesty leaves Scotland for the final time.

Once arriving in England the coffin will be taken to the Bow Room at Buckingham Palace.

A number of ceremonies and processions will follow before the official state funeral on Monday September 19.

Balmoral to Edinburgh

On Sunday, hundreds of thousands across Scotland lined the streets and roads as the Queen’s cortege made its way from Balmoral to Edinburgh.

The procession left Her Majesty’s Deeside home at 10am, embarking on a six-hour journey of 175miles through Aberdeenshire, Aberdeen, Dundee, the Kingdom of Fife and over The Queen’s Crossing at the River Forth.

A mix of emotions hung in the air as people waited for hours for the coffin to pass, cars carrying members of the Royal Family following closely behind.

Stories and memories were shared as everyone paid their final respects to Britain’s longest-reigning monarch.