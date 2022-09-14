New department store for artists to open in Aberdeen this festive season

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
New department store for artists to open in Aberdeen this festive season

By Danica Ollerova
September 14, 2022, 3:33 pm Updated: September 14, 2022, 3:39 pm
abAberdeen department store

A new pop-up department store with an artistic twist will open in Aberdeen this festive season.

Kirsty Cameron, owner of Aberdeen’s Second Home Studio + Cafe, today announced her plans to open “no ordinary department store” called Departmnt, stocked with works by local artists and creatives.

Witnessing the closure of two Aberdeen department stores – John Lewis and Debenhams – and the “lack of retail space” available right now were the main factors that motivated the talented entrepreneur to start hatching her plans, which will see artists keep 100% of their profits.

“I also wanted to get people back to the city centre and, of course, support our local creative community,” added Kirsty.

“And I wanted to make it easier for people to shop locally as well.”

Kirsty Cameron, owner of Second Home Studio and Cafe. Photo by Kenny Elrick.

Secret location – for now

Applications are now open for creatives interested in exhibiting at Departmnt which will run from November 12 until December 23.

But Kirsty remained tight-lipped about the pop-up’s location, only revealing that it’ll be “somewhere in the city centre”.

“I haven’t actually been able to get into the unit yet which is why it’s a secret at the moment,” said Kirsty before adding that she’s hoping to announce Departmnt’s location in the coming weeks.

Kirsty would like to encourage many different creatives from Aberdeen and Aberdeenshire to apply to exhibit at the brand new store.

She said: “We’re looking for visual artists across a range of areas – illustrators, painters, sculptors, jewellery and textiles makers, and anything homeware-related. Basically, anything you’d find in a retail environment.

“Anyone from Scotland can apply, but artists from the north-east will be given top priority.”

Kirsty would like to encourage local creatives to apply to exhibit at the pop-up department store.

Artists to keep 100% of profits

While most fairs and exhibition spaces charge a commission from sales, those who will exhibit at Departmnt will be able to keep 100% of their profits.

Kirsty said: “The usual commission can be anywhere between 13-15% so it can take quite a chunk of your profits.”

The deadline for application is October 5. More information on how to apply can be found here.

The initial feedback has been amazing, with Kirsty receiving a lot of encouraging comments, which was “great to see”.

“There has been a lot of excitement around Departmnt.

“It’s been a long time in the making for me so it’s nice to see it come into fruition – it’s very exciting.

Success might see Departmnt return

“I started working on it last year. We lost our retail space when we moved units and I really enjoyed that aspect of it. So why not take it to a whole new level and open a department store?”

Departmnt may even return in the future – but it’s too early to tell.

“It’ll be a one-off event for the moment, we’ll see how successful it is and then decide whether we’ll do it again next year,” said Kirsty.

The pop-up store, which is partially funded by Aberdeen City Council, is also supported by the team at Look Again.

Click here for more information about Departmnt.

