KT Tunstall, Red Hot Chilli Pipers, Mogwai and more bands announce north-east gigs

From Grammy-nominated KT Tunstall to global sensation Red Hot Chilli Pipers, we put together a round-up of fantastic music gigs which have recently been announced for Aberdeen and Aberdeenshire.

KT Tunstall: March 14 @ Music Hall

KT Tunstall just announced her 16-day UK tour in support of her new album NUT which was released on Friday September 9.

The singer said: “This will be my first full UK headline tour since the pandemic, and I’m so looking forward to playing a completely different show with a brand new line-up of amazing musicians.

“Included in that line-up will be the brilliant Andy Burrows (of Razorlight) on drums. He’ll also be opening the gigs with his own excellent show.”

Tickets: From £30 and can be purchased here

Mogwai: December 20 @ Music Hall

Mogwai have recently revealed the details of their winter UK tour that will kick off in Aberdeen.

The tour will feature tracks from the band’s 2021 album As The Love Continues and the Scottish post-rock band promises to also play their “classic tracks” and hits including Take Me Somewhere Nice and Kids Will Be Skeletons.

Tickets: £40 and can be booked here

Red Hot Chilli Pipers: December 28 @ Elgin Town Hall

Red Hot Chilli Pipers – one of the best-known bagpipe bands in the world – will delight Elgin audiences this festive season. Formed in 2002, the band became popular internationally in 2007 after winning the BBC talent show When Will I Be Famous?

Tickets: From £33.50 and can be purchased here

Blancmange: December 1 @ The Lemon Tree

British electronic band Blancmange – known for their singles such as Feel Me, Living on the Ceiling, Blind Vision and Don’t Tell – is ready to rock Aberdeen this December.

Last week, Blancmange released their new song Reduced Voltage ahead of the release of their forthcoming album Private View which is out on September 30.

They will be supported by post-punk band Oblong.

Tickets: £27.50 and can be purchased here

Daytime TV: October 15 @ The Tunnels

Up-and-coming band Daytime TV released their debut album Nothing’s On But Everyone’s Watching in February 2022. The band will perform their new songs Ugly, Side Effects and Zombie when they take to The Tunnels stage next month.

Tickets: From £14.30 and can be purchased here

The Armory Show: November 3 @ The Tunnels

The Armoury Show were a British new wave band, formed in 1983. They only released six singles and one studio album in their brief existence. Each band member had previously been in critically acclaimed bands including The Skids.

In 2019, the band announced they would perform under the amended name The Armory Show and with a new line-up – vocalist Richard Jobson is the only original member. Aberdeen audiences will be able to ask him more about the band’s history as the event will also include a Q&A with Richard.

Tickets: From £19.25 and can be purchased here

