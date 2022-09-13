KT Tunstall, Red Hot Chilli Pipers, Mogwai and more bands announce north-east gigs

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Home Entertainment

KT Tunstall, Red Hot Chilli Pipers, Mogwai and more bands announce north-east gigs

By Danica Ollerova
September 13, 2022, 5:00 pm Updated: September 13, 2022, 9:06 pm
KT Tunstall, Red Hot Chilli Pipers, Mogwai and more bands announce north-east gigs
KT Tunstall, Mogwai and Red Hot Chilli Pipers will play Aberdeen.

From Grammy-nominated KT Tunstall to global sensation Red Hot Chilli Pipers, we put together a round-up of fantastic music gigs which have recently been announced for Aberdeen and Aberdeenshire.

KT Tunstall: March 14 @ Music Hall

KT Tunstall just announced her 16-day UK tour in support of her new album NUT which was released on Friday September 9.

The singer said: “This will be my first full UK headline tour since the pandemic, and I’m so looking forward to playing a completely different show with a brand new line-up of amazing musicians.

“Included in that line-up will be the brilliant Andy Burrows (of Razorlight) on drums. He’ll also be opening the gigs with his own excellent show.”

Tickets: From £30 and can be purchased here

KT Tunstall supporting Stereophonics at P&J Live. Photo by Kami Thomson.

Mogwai: December 20 @ Music Hall

Mogwai have recently revealed the details of their winter UK tour that will kick off in Aberdeen.

The tour will feature tracks from the band’s 2021 album As The Love Continues and the Scottish post-rock band promises to also play their “classic tracks” and hits including Take Me Somewhere Nice and Kids Will Be Skeletons.

Tickets: £40 and can be booked here

Red Hot Chilli Pipers: December 28 @ Elgin Town Hall

Red Hot Chilli Pipers – one of the best-known bagpipe bands in the world – will delight Elgin audiences this festive season. Formed in 2002, the band became popular internationally in 2007 after winning the BBC talent show When Will I Be Famous?

Tickets: From £33.50 and can be purchased here

Red Hot Chilli Pipers recently performed at HebCelt festival.

Blancmange: December 1 @ The Lemon Tree

British electronic band Blancmange – known for their singles such as Feel Me, Living on the Ceiling, Blind Vision and Don’t Tell – is ready to rock Aberdeen this December.

Last week, Blancmange released their new song Reduced Voltage ahead of the release of their forthcoming album Private View which is out on September 30.

They will be supported by post-punk band Oblong.

Tickets: £27.50 and can be purchased here

Daytime TV: October 15 @ The Tunnels

Up-and-coming band Daytime TV released their debut album Nothing’s On But Everyone’s Watching in February 2022. The band will perform their new songs Ugly, Side Effects and Zombie when they take to The Tunnels stage next month.

Tickets: From £14.30 and can be purchased here

Daytime TV will kick off their October tour in Aberdeen.

The Armory Show: November 3 @ The Tunnels

The Armoury Show were a British new wave band, formed in 1983. They only released six singles and one studio album in their brief existence. Each band member had previously been in critically acclaimed bands including The Skids.

In 2019, the band announced they would perform under the amended name The Armory Show and with a new line-up – vocalist Richard Jobson is the only original member. Aberdeen audiences will be able to ask him more about the band’s history as the event will also include a Q&A with Richard.

Tickets: From £19.25 and can be purchased here

More music news and features…

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]
Tags

Conversation

[[title_reg]]

Please enter the name you would like to appear on your comments. (It doesn’t have to be your real name - but nothing rude please, we are a polite bunch!) Use a combination of eight or more characters that includes an upper and lower case character, and a number.

By registering with [[site_name]] you agree to our Terms and Conditions and our Privacy Policy

Or sign up with

Facebook Google

[[content_reg_complete]]

[[title_login]]

Or login with

Facebook Google

Forgotten your password? Reset it

[[title]]

More from Entertainment

Post Thumbnail
Deacon Blue singer Ricky Ross reveals he battled through flu rather than cancel a…
0
adam ant aberdeen
All you need to know about Adam Ant's Aberdeen show
0
Professor Paul Mealor's setting of Psalm 118 was performed at a Service of Thanksgiving for the Queen at St Giles Cathedral in Edinburgh.
Queen requested Aberdeen composer Paul Mealor create work performed at her thanksgiving service
1
the stamping ground award
Runrig musical The Stamping Ground wins prestigious award for Eden Court
1
Harrison Ford becomes visibly emotional as he debuts new Indiana Jones trailer (Isabel Infantes/PA)
Harrison Ford becomes visibly emotional as he debuts new Indiana Jones trailer
The Rings Of Power,
TV review: New Lord of the Rings series makes Game of Thrones look quaint
0
Disney treats fans to first looks at new live-action films on D23 Expo first day (Sean Dempsey/PA)
Disney treats fans to first looks at new live-action films on D23 Expo first…
Chadwick Boseman’s brother accepts posthumous Disney Legends Award on his behalf (Ian West/PA)
Chadwick Boseman’s brother accepts posthumous Disney Legends Award on his behalf
Emeli Sande.
North-east singer Emeli Sande pays tribute to the Queen
0
Singer-songwriter Rebecca Dunn with her art installation Nice Day, Isn't It? which is part of the Wonderland festival.
All you need to know about Aberdeen festival Wonderland taking place this weekend
0

More from Press and Journal

The council hopes the new hubs will make council services more accessible.
New reception and information hubs to open across Moray to support community
0
queen's funeral
Here's where you can watch the Queen's funeral in your local community
0
Drakies Primary School
Inverness teacher removed from register after grabbing child and turning up to work smelling…
0
More then a monarch - Queen Elizabeth defined an era. PA
Moray Council special meeting: 'More than a monarch - Queen Elizabeth defined an era'
0
Community council says new Ardgay distillery will be a boost for the area, if approved.
Plan for whisky distillery near Ardgay goes to council with community support
0
CR0020107 Highland League game - Inverurie Locos (red) v Fraserburgh (black). Picture of Jamie Michie with the ball. Picture by Kenny Elrick 06/03/2020
Inverurie's Jamie Michie on comeback trail in the Scottish Cup
0