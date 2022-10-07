Dermot Kennedy releases new single and announces P&J Live date

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

Irish singer Dermot Kennedy has today announced his biggest-ever UK tour – which includes a date at P&J Live in Aberdeen.

Kicking things off in Glasgow on March 31, the acclaimed singer-songwriter will take to the P&J Live stage in April 2023.

The acclaimed singer-songwriter, who has more than 12 million monthly listeners on Spotify, is probably best known for his song Paradise – a collaboration with Italian electronic music group Meduza.

In addition to the tour announcement, Dermot also just released his new single Innocence and Sadness – a piano ballad that is accompanied by a video shot in New York.

Dermot, who was nominated for the Best International Male at BRIT Awards in 2020, said: “It’s impossible for me to express how much this song means to me. I wrote this song on the piano in my parents’ house.

“Innocence and sadness in the same night means I cling to my childlike sense of wonder while learning how to face all the challenges of life. All in search of steady rhythm joy. Reliable and true joy.”

The song is taken from Dermot’s upcoming album Sonder which is set to be released on November 4. The new record, which will mark an exciting new chapter for the rising star, is described as “the realisation that each random passer-by is living a life as vivid and complex as your own”.

Louise Stewart, interim managing director at P&J Live, said: “We’re really pleased to see P&J Live included in Dermot Kennedy’s Sonder tour.

“His contemporary sound, golden vocals and piercing lyrical content has already won over a sizeable fan following here in the north-east and we can’t wait to see what his show has in store.”

How to book tickets to see Dermot Kennedy in Aberdeen

Dermot Kennedy will play P&J Live in Aberdeen on April 1.

Three mobile customers can get their hands on presale tickets on Wednesday October 12 at 9am. The P&J Live venue presale will start at the same time.

Tickets will go on general sale on Friday October 14 at 9am on www.ticketmaster.co.uk

