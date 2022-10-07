Aberdeen foodbank receives £123,000 funding to help struggling households this winter

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

An Aberdeen foodbank has received a large grant in order to help meet rising demand for support.

TLC has been given nearly £123,000 by British Gas Energy Trust to help combat rising costs.

The trust contacted the charity following a mapping exercise which identified areas in Scotland that are most in need of additional support.

It is hoped the 18-month grant will help TLC support those in the community living in fuel poverty and struggling to feed their families.

Funding will ensure hard decisions might not have to be made

Councillor Richard Brooks, who is the chairman of Aberdeen TLC, said the funding ensured essential support could be continued to be offered.

He said: “The rising cost of living means more people are experiencing financial difficulty for the first time, and are struggling to put food on the table and pay their energy bills.

“The crucial support we’ll be providing alongside our partners this winter means communities won’t be pressured to heat or eat.

“So we’re grateful that the British Gas Energy Trust has recognised this issue with their vital funding package.”

Among other things, the grant will help strengthen an existing project operating out of Aberdeen South, run by TLC, and Aberdeen North Foodbank.

Qualified energy advisors from Aberdeen’s Citizens Advice Bureau will help deliver money and energy advice for those struggling.

This will be given in-person on-site, through home visits or over the phone.

TLC do a ‘fantastic job supporting the community’

The British Gas Energy Trust supports households facing financial hardship and energy debt across Scotland, England and Wales.

While also supporting services and charities addressing these issues, the trust provides direct grants to those with energy debt.

Jessica Taplin, chief executive of the British Gas Energy Trust, said: “Whether you’re with British Gas or another energy supplier, it’s important to know that there is help available to you.

“You can apply to us direct or access support via TLC, which does a fantastic job supporting the local community.”

Kevin Stewart, Aberdeen Central MSP, said suppliers should be trying to help their customers.

He said: “Supporting customers through this incredibly difficult period by funding frontline charities and assisting people with their bills is exactly what suppliers should be doing so British Gas is to be commended for doing just that.

“I’m delighted that Aberdeen will benefit from this funding through TLC and partners which will ensure support to folk here as energy bills soar.

“This is an exceptionally hard time and it’s absolutely right that energy suppliers, like Scottish Gas, do everything they can to help their customers.”

For more information about the British Gas Energy Trust and what support is available, click here.

The Press and Journal and Evening Express are working hard to alleviate food poverty by signposting readers to the help that is available to them, and where.

The Big Food Appeal aims to break down stigma, debunk the myths and ensure families across the north and north-east know where to go for food and support.