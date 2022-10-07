Heartbroken and frustrated Aberdeen Justin Bieber fans react to gig postponement

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Home Entertainment

Heartbroken and frustrated Aberdeen Justin Bieber fans react to gig postponement

By Danica Ollerova
October 7, 2022, 11:45 am Updated: October 7, 2022, 12:00 pm
justin bieber aberdeen

Justin Bieber’s fans took to social media to express their sadness and frustration that his Aberdeen gig was postponed.

The singer announced last night that the remaining dates of his world tour are being postponed – including his much-anticipated P&J Live show in early 2023.

Back in September Justin told his fans he was taking a break from touring due to health issues. He was diagnosed with Ramsay Hunt syndrome earlier this year, which left the entire right side of his face paralysed for weeks.

He said last month: “I’m going to take a break from touring for the time being. I’m going to be ok, but I need time to rest and get better. I’ve been so proud to bring this show and our message of Justice to the world.

“Thank you for your prayers and support throughout all of this! I love you all passionately.”

Justin Bieber is meant to perform in Aberdeen next year.
Justin Bieber is meant to bring Justice World Tour to Aberdeen. The gig has now been postponed.

Aberdeen fans are glad Justin Bieber gig is ‘postponed not cancelled’

That news was followed on September 15 when he cancelled 12 dates in October.

With yesterday’s announcement, the remaining dates are officially postponed including the run of UK shows from February to March. Justin was expected to play his biggest hits including Peaches, and Love Yourself at P&J Live on February 11.

Robbie MacLeod said he was “gutted” because of all the plans he’s already made and Vikki MacBain said she was “devastated” when she found out.

While some fans were glad the gig was “postponed” and not “cancelled”, others were less optimistic as Justin hasn’t rescheduled the gig yet and potential new dates will be “subject to venue and date availability”.

The news has left fans uncertain whether the global superstar will visit the north-east after all.

Justin Bieber's Aberdeen is postponed.
Justin Bieber’s Aberdeen is postponed.

Louise Stewart, interim managing director at P&J Live, told us: “Naturally, we are disappointed that the Justice World Tour has been postponed but Justin’s health remains the number one priority and we hope everyone will join us in wishing him a speedy recovery.

“Rest assured fans will be notified of any further updates as we get them.”

All tickets remain valid and fans with tickets to all postponed tour dates do not need to do anything and should await further news on dates, venues and cities as updates become available.

