Heartbroken and frustrated Aberdeen Justin Bieber fans react to gig postponement

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

Justin Bieber’s fans took to social media to express their sadness and frustration that his Aberdeen gig was postponed.

The singer announced last night that the remaining dates of his world tour are being postponed – including his much-anticipated P&J Live show in early 2023.

Back in September Justin told his fans he was taking a break from touring due to health issues. He was diagnosed with Ramsay Hunt syndrome earlier this year, which left the entire right side of his face paralysed for weeks.

He said last month: “I’m going to take a break from touring for the time being. I’m going to be ok, but I need time to rest and get better. I’ve been so proud to bring this show and our message of Justice to the world.

“Thank you for your prayers and support throughout all of this! I love you all passionately.”

Aberdeen fans are glad Justin Bieber gig is ‘postponed not cancelled’

That news was followed on September 15 when he cancelled 12 dates in October.

With yesterday’s announcement, the remaining dates are officially postponed including the run of UK shows from February to March. Justin was expected to play his biggest hits including Peaches, and Love Yourself at P&J Live on February 11.

Robbie MacLeod said he was “gutted” because of all the plans he’s already made and Vikki MacBain said she was “devastated” when she found out.

While some fans were glad the gig was “postponed” and not “cancelled”, others were less optimistic as Justin hasn’t rescheduled the gig yet and potential new dates will be “subject to venue and date availability”.

The news has left fans uncertain whether the global superstar will visit the north-east after all.

Louise Stewart, interim managing director at P&J Live, told us: “Naturally, we are disappointed that the Justice World Tour has been postponed but Justin’s health remains the number one priority and we hope everyone will join us in wishing him a speedy recovery.

“Rest assured fans will be notified of any further updates as we get them.”

All tickets remain valid and fans with tickets to all postponed tour dates do not need to do anything and should await further news on dates, venues and cities as updates become available.

You might also like…