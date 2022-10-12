Daniel Sloss will give Aberdeen fans exclusive performance of his new global tour as part of comedy festival

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

Global comedy superstar Daniel Sloss has decided to perform his new tour, Can’t, as an exclusive gig for the Aberdeen International Comedy Festival this Friday.

The Scottish stand-up made the decision in response to overwhelming requests on his social media, said Aberdeen Inspired, organisers of the comedy festival.

Daniel had originally been scheduled to perform an evening of comedy with friends, which he will still do in the first half of the Music Hall gig.

But he will now add the full tour version of Can’t for the second half. The new show premiered at the Edinburgh Fringe in August and Daniel’s global tour of the show will continue at the London Palladium on October 21.

Friday’s performance will be the only chance to see Can’t in Aberdeen and is a coup for the comedy festival, said organisers.

In a rare interview, we caught up with Daniel – who was the biggest ticket-selling comedian in the world for most of last year, has broken box office records, toured in 53 countries and his specials have become one of the most streamed comedy shows on Netflix.

He told us how paintballing at Edzell helped craft his comedy, why you shouldn’t come to his show and why the comedy festival is important for Aberdeen.

Are you looking forward to coming to the Aberdeen Comedy Festival?

Absolutely. I think I played there about two years ago in the Music Hall. It’s a stunning venue, and my girlfriend’s family is from Aberdeen. So it’s nice to visit the scum.

What are your memories of the city?

When I was younger there was heaps of drinking, but when I was older it’s just the gigs. It’s a very lively, fun audience who I find quite difficult to offend, which is always a fun challenge.

What can we expect from your show?

It was called Can’t because I wanted to talk about how you can’t say anything anymore.

You can expect heaps of jokes about fatherhood, despite me not wanting to have done any jokes about fatherhood. But now as a father, I have very little else to talk about.

Who are the friends you are coming with?

I’m bringing up Kai Humphries, Ryan Cullen, Gareth Waugh, Liam Farrelly … and then there might be other surprise ones.

Why be a comedian?

I loved stand-up from the age of five. And it always just seemed like one of those jobs that was not a real job. Those always look the funniest. I was, and am still, correct.

What did you do before you started in comedy?

I was a paintball referee for a year when I was 16 or 17. That was actually up in Edzell near Aberdeen. I’d go up every weekend and take out drunken teuchters while they were on their stag dos so they could shoot me with paintballs when they couldn’t find each other.

I think I learned to do comedy then, because if I made them laugh, they would shoot me less. Which is also my tactic for America.

Did you ever expect to be touring globally and smashing box office records on Netflix?

No. My career for the past five years has been surreal. I’m just getting used to it now. But I always knew I’d get somewhere, I hoped that one day I’d make a living out of it. But I mean to play Japan and Russia and Australia, Europe and America, it’s mind-boggling to me.

What’s your best-ever gig?

The most memorable ones that I’ve had include Edinburgh Playhouse. That was a huge one for me just because I’d gone to see stuff when I was a kid. I played at the Sydney Opera House and that was a bit mad.

Then there was The Beacon in New York. That’s a theatre where I watched some of my favourite comedians release specials from. Then to actually perform there and get to sign the elevator with all the other names of the greats was amazing.

What was the worst?

Kilmarnock, to the point where I’ll never gig in Kilmarnock again, it’s fully blacklisted. The only time I will ever go back is if I get a handwritten apology from every member of the council and if they can show me where the grave of the old man who heckled me for that gig is. It was about 12 years ago, and he’s definitely dead. And I do need to, I do need to pay my respects.

If you could see a gig by any comedian, living or dead, who would it be?

Russell Brand. Dead.

Why should people come to your show?

You shouldn’t. You should only come and see my show if you’ve watched my Netflix specials or HBO special. Don’t take a chance on me, don’t take a gamble. I don’t want you there. It’s not for you. Go and see Peter Kay or any of that other stuff.

If you’re easily offended, do one. If you don’t like swearing, do one. If you think you’re funny, do one. Don’t take a gamble. I’m a very specific type of comedian and I’m probably too smart for you.

How would you describe your comedy?

Intrusive, arrogant, some people would say smart – I would disagree. Idiots say it’s smart. It’s honest.

How important is it for Aberdeen to have a comedy festival?

Very much so. Scotland has produced some of the best comedians in the world and because of that you have some of the best comedy audiences in the world. Aberdeen feels like the last true city, north.

I know in recent years, it’s gone through something of a bit of a downward thing with people leaving and stuff. I think it’s important to keep comedy there because you know, that’s where true Scottish sense of humour comes from… the dirty, dirty teuchters.

