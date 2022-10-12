Ryan Crighton: Rent freezes will punish prospective tenants as well as landlords

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Home Opinion

Ryan Crighton: Rent freezes will punish prospective tenants as well as landlords

By Ryan Crighton
October 12, 2022, 11:45 am
Aberdeen's housing market is unique (Photo: Wullie Marr/DC Thomson)
Aberdeen's housing market is unique (Photo: Wullie Marr/DC Thomson)

There are many ways to measure the success of an economy: employment rates, GDP, income per head, social indicators, to name but a few.

However, I prefer to use a method tried and tested over many decades… taxi drivers.

I have always found that the prosperity of a city can be measured by the happiness of its taxi drivers. They are typically a miserable bunch, but, if things are going well in a region, the in-journey chat is far more tolerable.

Right now, in Aberdeen, they are as happy as I can remember. So much so that they might even let you eat your chips on the way home.

How can that be, when we face roaring inflation, a flatlining economy tipping into recession, and a cost of living crisis so intense that even middle-income households are teetering on the brink of financial viability?

It’s simple: the north-east economy is just a little bit different.

Price of oil trumps all

The cyclical nature of the global oil and gas sector, and its importance to the economy of the north-east, means the price of oil trumps all. And nowhere is this more evident than in the property sector.

I was fortunate to spend eight years in the property industry, during which time I paid more attention to Brent Crude than any other factor in the global or UK economy.

And a little research shows just how closely this region’s property market has followed the fortunes of the energy industry over the past 35 years.

Aberdeen city centre from above.
The Granite City could see a property boom, diverging from national trends (Photo: Aberdeen City Council)

Parallels can be drawn between today and the aftermath of the 1985 oil downturn, which led to property prices falling to £38,000 in 1987.

The job cuts made then caused a labour shortage in the supply chain just a few years later – sounds familiar – and an influx of skilled workers in the decade which followed helped push property prices to almost £75,000 by 1997.

That trend may now be repeated, as buyers return to the market in Aberdeen and the wider north-east. And, with the outlook for the energy industry looking good, there is every chance that the property market in this region could again decouple from national trends.

But all is not rosy. And, if you catch a taxi driver with a buy-to-let, they’ll tell you why.

Rent freeze could starve rental market

Landlords have been left feeling bruised by the Scottish Government’s decision to freeze rents, without consultation, until March next year, adding to growing unrest with the SNP-Green administration.

Mark my words, this is going to starve the market of new rental stock, just at the time it is needed most.

The Scottish Government needs to keep a very close eye on what is happening in Ireland, where the rental sector is in crisis

At the 2014 market peak, there were around 3,000 properties for sale at any time in Aberdeen and Aberdeenshire. That number sits at over 4,500 today, with a continuing oversupply of city centre flats.

Normally, these conditions would make for a buyer’s market and fertile ground for property investors, but landlords are sitting on their hands, worried about the looming threat of long-term rent caps, and the extra tax burden imposed via the Additional Dwelling Supplement on investment properties.

And that is why the Scottish Government needs to keep a very close eye on what is happening in Ireland, where the rental sector is in crisis.

Ireland’s situation is worrying

The Irish Times recently reported that the country’s biggest property listing site had just 716 properties available to rent nationwide on August 1 – down from 2,500 a year ago.

The same report found that rents grew by their fastest rate on record between April and June, with the average nationally now €1,618 a month – 3.3% higher than in the previous three months, and more than double the €765 average in 2011.

Private landlords there are fleeing the market, arguing that rent pressure zones (capping annual rent increases at 2%), as well as inequitable tax treatment, makes the prospect of continuing in the sector unviable for many.

Rent prices go up when there are not enough properties to meet demand (Photo: sundaemorning/Shutterstock)

Unless there is a dramatic change in the rhetoric coming from our government, we could be staring down the barrel of the same gun here in Scotland.

Rents only go up when there is not enough stock to meet demand. So, if you drive landlords away from the sector, you only make the problem worse for the people (tenants) you are trying to help.

We cannot allow the government to go on demonising landlords, creating a narrative that they are fat cats without scruples.

They are not. They are normal folk – like our taxi drivers – who have planned and invested for their future.

Ryan Crighton is policy director at Aberdeen & Grampian Chamber of Commerce

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]
Tags

Conversation

[[title_reg]]

Please enter the name you would like to appear on your comments. (It doesn’t have to be your real name - but nothing rude please, we are a polite bunch!) Use a combination of eight or more characters that includes an upper and lower case character, and a number.

By registering with [[site_name]] you agree to our Terms and Conditions and our Privacy Policy

Or sign up with

Facebook Google

[[content_reg_complete]]

[[title_login]]

Or login with

Facebook Google

Forgotten your password? Reset it

[[title]]

More from Opinion

BrewDog founders Martin Dickie (right) and James Watt at the site of their Lost Forest, on the Highland estate the company owns (Photo: BrewDog)
David Ross: Overlooked government report shows Scotland is screaming out for land reform
First Minister Nicola Sturgeon waves on stage after making her key note speech on the final day of the 2022 SNP Conference (Photo: Stuart Wallace/Shutterstock)
Donna McLean: Hostile rhetoric is nothing new - the Tories are just afraid of…
Prime Minister Liz Truss wasn't given an easy ride on local radio. Image: Isabel Infantes/EPA-EFE/Shutterstock
James Bream: Want to make your life easier? Act like a politician
A group of British soldiers teach US soldiers how to play darts during the Second World War (Photo: AP/Shutterstock)
James Millar: Think what we'd achieve if we worked together despite differences
Skye's busy (not remote) Portree harbour (Photo: BBA Photography/Shutterstock)
Fiona Rintoul: Myth of 'remote' Highlands and Islands perpetuates substandard services
Supporters of Belmont Filmhouse gathered in Aberdeen to come up with a plan to save the cinema (Photo: Kenny Elrick/DC Thomson)
Scott Begbie: People power can stop the Belmont Filmhouse fading to black
Private developers are seeking rights for cable routes across significant tracts of the countryside (Photo: Stephen McCluskey/Shutterstock)
Peter Series and Merle Boyd: North and north-east landowners should know their rights on…
Deliveries of medication were crucial for people living with HIV during the height of the Covid pandemic (Photo: Ink Drop/Shutterstock)
Penny Gillies: Treating patients as individuals is key to good healthcare during hard times
Our no-longer-beloved belongings can have a new lease of life with someone else, rather than going to landfill (Photo: Mercury Green/Shutterstock)
Lindsay Razaq: Hand-me-downs should be this season's must-have trend
How do Paris and Inverness compare? (Photos: Shutterstock)
Robert Thorne: Living in Paris makes me appreciate my Highland home

Most Read

1
Marks and Spencer, St Nicholas Street, Aberdeen during the Coronavirus outbreak. Picture by Darrell Benns/DC Thomson
Marks & Spencer to speed up store closure plans
2
crash kingsway
A9 reopens following three-vehicle crash at Kingussie
3
man assaulted elgin
37-year-old man charged after police seize drugs worth £45,000 from motorist near Inverurie
4
The 2019 winners of The North East of Scotland Chef and Restaurant of the Year Competition. Image: Scott Baxter/DC Thomson.
Top talent recognised as North East of Scotland Chef and Restaurant of the Year…
5
Aberdeen Airport parking charges.
British Airways flight diverted to Aberdeen as passenger falls ill onboard
6
Aberdeen’s Espionage nightclub provided floors of fun in the noughties
7
Gumblossom Bakeshop
New Gumblossom Bakeshop with giant cookies and brookies on the menu to open in…
8
Eddie Williams lifting Invercauld stone at strongman event in Braemar
Braemar’s Invercauld Stone lifted for the first time by an Aussie and a Scot
9
Aberdeen Central SNP MSP Kevin Stewart. Picture by Kenny Elrick/DC Thomson
Aberdeen MSP says late night bar argument was a row with ex while out…
2
10
cow train
Train services delayed after cow ‘refuses’ to mooove off Inverness to Aberdeen line

More from Press and Journal

A body has been found in the search for Eleanor Mallet. Image: Police Scotland/ DC Thomson
Body found in search for missing Inverness woman
RES has sparked controversy with plans for 850ft+ turbines at Hill of Fare in Aberdeenshire
Local MP says proposed 820ft Hill of Fare turbines are 'simply too big'
Young at Heart Deeside is offering a warm space in Aboyne Library every Tuesday and Friday. Images: macondo/ Shutterstock
Warm bank in Aboyne twice a week as people forced to turn off heating
To go with story by David Mackay. A9 crash near Kingussie Picture shows; A9 near Kingussie. Kingussie. Supplied by Google Maps Date; Unknown
Man, 64, dies following three-car crash on A9 near Kingussie
Four in every five families in the Western Isles will be in fuel poverty this winter. Image: Maureen McLean/Shutterstock.
Concerns raised as four in five families in Western Isles plunged into fuel poverty
Royal Mail managers are striking in a pay row.
Postal workers across the north, north-east and islands to strike today for a 'dignified,…
Post Thumbnail
Behind the scenes at The Society Awards 2022
BrewDog founders Martin Dickie (right) and James Watt at the site of their Lost Forest, on the Highland estate the company owns (Photo: BrewDog)
David Ross: Overlooked government report shows Scotland is screaming out for land reform
Team Europe's Sergio Garcia practices on the 1st during the second preview day of the 43rd Ryder Cup at Whistling Straits, Wisconsin. Picture date: Tuesday September 21, 2021. PA Photo. See PA story GOLF Ryder. Photo credit should read: Anthony Behar/PA Wire. RESTRICTIONS: Use subject to restrictions. Editorial use only, no commercial use without prior consent from rights holder.
Stephen Gallacher: Sad to see Sergio Garcia's Ryder Cup career end with a whimper
Bethany Watt was reported missing on Monday. Image: Shutterstock.
Man knocked on door holding bread knife... and police officer answered

Editor's Picks