‘It’s Best You Hear It From Me’ says comedian Hal Cruttenden as he heads for Aberdeen

After 21 years and 224 days, comedian Hal Cruttenden is once again single. And instead of getting therapy, he made a show about his divorce. But It’s Best You Hear It From him…

“My wife left me about a year ago so the show (It’s Best You Hear It From Me) is about my divorce and being single again in your 50s,” said Hal whose gig is part of the Aberdeen International Comedy Festival.

“Also, I try to break up members of the audience,” he added, laughing.

“But actually, my divorce is very amicable.”

The comedian – who was married for two decades – realises he found himself in a situation that many will find all too familiar.

“So many people are getting divorced now and it’s so common – especially in older age groups – so I think I’m quite representative of what’s happening in Britain at the moment,” said Hal.

“It feels like everyone is breaking up in their 50s.”

No topic is off limits, says Hal Cruttenden as he heads to Aberdeen

So what would Hal say to people who think comedians shouldn’t be joking about sad things – like getting a divorce?

“I don’t think there should be any topics that are off limits,” said Hal.

“It’s not about the topic, it’s about how you do the joke.

“You can joke about death, cancer… you can do a joke about anything. Actually, it’s the stuff we’re really scared of that we can do the best jokes about because people want that relief from the tension and the things that scare us in life.

“Comedy should always be right there in the darkest places. That’s where the best stuff is, too. Also, when someone bans jokes about something, it immediately makes these jokes funnier – because you know it’s really taboo.”

Hal Cruttenden’s most memorable show

Being a stand-up comedian for more than 20 years, Hal has seen it all – from fights to tears. But is there a show that he’ll never forget?

“Oh there are so many memorable shows for different reasons,” said the comedian.

“I had people trying to attack me on stage, I’ve done gigs to soldiers returning from war, I had standing ovations… you have some pretty crazy times when you’re a comic.

“But my favourite and most important show career-wise would be the first time I did Live at the Apollo which was about 10 years ago.

“That was just the best gig ever. I was lying in bed that night thinking ‘I’m just a massive star’ and then the next morning my wife made me take the bins out which brought me right down to earth.

‘Playing for crowd that specifically came to see you is best thing’

Hal, who recently became a comedy rugby pundit on BT Sport, is also having a great time travelling the UK with his new show.

He said: “I do enjoy being on tour… but I don’t tour like the Rolling Stones. It’s not like I’m away for six months from home. I go back and forth and it’s brilliant.

“To be playing for a crowd that has come to see you is just always the best thing about being a comic.

“I’m loving it and for the first time, I’m getting standing ovations.

“There’s more you can do when you have an audience that’s just there to see you. When you do group shows, it feels like you’re just introducing yourself to the audience whereas when you’re on your own tour, people already know you, trust you and know you’re funny.”

Hal Cruttenden looking forward to return to Aberdeen

Hal, who remembers playing The Lemon Tree, is looking forward to returning to the Granite City.

“Aberdeen is always nice,” said the funnyman.

“I think it’s because people subconsciously know you’ve travelled a long way to go see them in Aberdeen.

“They’re like ‘Oh bless him, he’s come a long way. He’s worth listening to’.”

Hal Cruttenden will bring his new show It’s Best You Hear It From Me to the Breakneck Comedy Club on Saturday October 15 at 8pm.

The gig was originally meant to take place at OGV Podium.

Tickets are still available and can be purchased here.

