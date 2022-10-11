‘It’s Best You Hear It From Me’ says comedian Hal Cruttenden as he heads for Aberdeen

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Home Entertainment

‘It’s Best You Hear It From Me’ says comedian Hal Cruttenden as he heads for Aberdeen

By Danica Ollerova
October 11, 2022, 5:00 pm
Hal Cruttenden to bring his new show to Aberdeen
Hal Cruttenden. All photos by Matt Crockett.

After 21 years and 224 days, comedian Hal Cruttenden is once again single. And instead of getting therapy, he made a show about his divorce. But It’s Best You Hear It From him…

“My wife left me about a year ago so the show (It’s Best You Hear It From Me) is about my divorce and being single again in your 50s,” said Hal whose gig is part of the Aberdeen International Comedy Festival.

“Also, I try to break up members of the audience,” he added, laughing.

“But actually, my divorce is very amicable.”

The comedian – who was married for two decades – realises he found himself in a situation that many will find all too familiar.

“So many people are getting divorced now and it’s so common – especially in older age groups – so I think I’m quite representative of what’s happening in Britain at the moment,” said Hal.

“It feels like everyone is breaking up in their 50s.”

Hal’s new show is about his divorce.

No topic is off limits, says Hal Cruttenden as he heads to Aberdeen

So what would Hal say to people who think  comedians shouldn’t be joking about sad things – like getting a divorce?

“I don’t think there should be any topics that are off limits,” said Hal.

“It’s not about the topic, it’s about how you do the joke.

“You can joke about death, cancer… you can do a joke about anything. Actually, it’s the stuff we’re really scared of that we can do the best jokes about because people want that relief from the tension and the things that scare us in life.

“Comedy should always be right there in the darkest places. That’s where the best stuff is, too. Also, when someone bans jokes about something, it immediately makes these jokes funnier – because you know it’s really taboo.”

Hal Cruttenden is looking forward to returning to Aberdeen.
Hal Cruttenden is looking forward to returning to Aberdeen.

Hal Cruttenden’s most memorable show

Being a stand-up comedian for more than 20 years, Hal has seen it all – from fights to tears. But is there a show that he’ll never forget?

“Oh there are so many memorable shows for different reasons,” said the comedian.

“I had people trying to attack me on stage, I’ve done gigs to soldiers returning from war, I had standing ovations… you have some pretty crazy times when you’re a comic.

“But my favourite and most important show career-wise would be the first time I did Live at the Apollo which was about 10 years ago.

“That was just the best gig ever. I was lying in bed that night thinking ‘I’m just a massive star’ and then the next morning my wife made me take the bins out which brought me right down to earth.

Hal Cruttenden's show is part of Aberdeen International Comedy Festival.
Hal Cruttenden's show is part of Aberdeen International Comedy Festival.

‘Playing for crowd that specifically came to see you is best thing’

Hal, who recently became a comedy rugby pundit on BT Sport, is also having a great time travelling the UK with his new show.

He said: “I do enjoy being on tour… but I don’t tour like the Rolling Stones. It’s not like I’m away for six months from home. I go back and forth and it’s brilliant.

“To be playing for a crowd that has come to see you is just always the best thing about being a comic.

“I’m loving it and for the first time, I’m getting standing ovations.

“There’s more you can do when you have an audience that’s just there to see you. When you do group shows, it feels like you’re just introducing yourself to the audience whereas when you’re on your own tour, people already know you, trust you and know you’re funny.”

Hal Cruttenden will bring his new show It’s Best You Hear It From Me to Aberdeen.

Hal Cruttenden looking forward to return to Aberdeen

Hal, who remembers playing The Lemon Tree, is looking forward to returning to the Granite City.

“Aberdeen is always nice,” said the funnyman.

“I think it’s because people subconsciously know you’ve travelled a long way to go see them in Aberdeen.

“They’re like ‘Oh bless him, he’s come a long way. He’s worth listening to’.”

Hal Cruttenden will bring his new show It’s Best You Hear It From Me to the Breakneck Comedy Club on Saturday October 15 at 8pm.

The gig was originally meant to take place at OGV Podium.

Tickets are still available and can be purchased here.

