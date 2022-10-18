Succcesful Aberdeen International Comedy Festival to return next year

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Home Entertainment

Succcesful Aberdeen International Comedy Festival to return next year

By Danica Ollerova
October 18, 2022, 11:45 am Updated: October 18, 2022, 3:47 pm
Comedian Harry Hill.

Following the success of this year’s Aberdeen International Comedy Festival, organisers have announced plans to return in 2023 – with headline acts expected to be announced soon.

Over the course of 11 days (October 6 – 16), Aberdeen audiences this year were treated to 43 gigs by more than 60 comedians, with 15 shows completely selling out.

Headline acts included popular TV comics such as Jack Dee, Harry Hill, David O’Doherty and Milton Jones alongside many fresh faces on the comedy circuit including Stuart McPherson, Krystal Evans, Daniel Petrie and Liam Farrelly.

Festival manager Shona Byrne said: “It was great to see so many people back out in the city centre enjoying a laugh. We attracted audiences from far and wide with visitors seeking out comedy from Singapore, together with folk from the city and wider region.

David O’Doherty was thrilled to return to Aberdeen International Comedy Festival.

“This year’s festival was another step on the road to recovery for the city centre and we are delighted that the comedy festival continues to grow and mature into a pivotal and popular event on the city’s cultural calendar.”

7,000 people enjoyed Aberdeen International Comedy Festival

Attracting more than 7,000 people to the city over the course of its 11-day run, audience numbers for the core festival period had dropped slightly but mirrored the downward trend reported by others such as the world-renowned Edinburgh Fringe.

However, when the audience numbers for headliners Katherine Ryan and Jon Richardson – who had to reschedule their dates outwith the core festival period – are taken into account, attendance tops the 10,000 mark and bypasses that achieved three years ago.

The festival which opened on October 6, closed on Sunday October 16 with two sold-out shows.

King of one-liners Milton Jones brought a great night of comedy to Aberdeen. Photo by Aemen Sukkar.

Milton Jones brought his extraordinary show Milton: Impossible to The Tivoli, delivering witty one-liners about his life as a spy. Cleverly crafted and well-written, it was an absolute triumph with the 500-strong audience, bringing the festival to a close.

Daniel Sloss urges people to support Aberdeen comedy festival

Daniel Sloss. Photo by Kenny Smith/ DCT Media.

Netflix sensation Daniel Sloss and Geordie funnyman Kai Humphries encouraged audiences to “keep coming back and to tell others about how great it is to have a comedy festival in Aberdeen” as it would only get bigger and better with their support.

Aberdeen International Comedy Festival will return on September 30 for 10 days. Organisers Aberdeen Inspired are expected to make headline act announcements very soon.

