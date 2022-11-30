Goldilocks And The Three Bears ready to roll up at The Tivoli this panto season

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Home Entertainment

Goldilocks And The Three Bears ready to roll up at The Tivoli this panto season

By Danica Ollerova
November 30, 2022, 5:00 pm Updated: December 7, 2022, 3:38 pm
Win tickets to see Goldilocks And The Three Bears at The Tivoli in Aberdeen. Image: Wullie Marr/DC Thomson
Win tickets to see Goldilocks And The Three Bears at The Tivoli in Aberdeen. Image: Wullie Marr/DC Thomson

Goldilocks And The Three Bears may not be the first title that comes to mind when you hear the word “panto” – and that’s exactly why the festive show’s director thinks it’s a perfect fit for Aberdeen’s Attic Theatre.

“We wanted to be a bit different,” said Scott Jamieson, writer and director of the panto which is heading for The Tivoli.

“A lot of other pantos are done on rotation – you’ve got Cinderella, Snow White, Sleeping Beauty – so I just wanted to do one that’s not been done before.

“Goldilocks has never been done professionally at HMT. I believe the furthest north it’s been (as a professional production) was Glasgow.

Attic Theatre’s talented cast, hard at work rehearsing for Goldilocks And The Three Bears at The Tivoli in Aberdeen. Image: Wullie Marr/DC Thomson

“So hopefully, audiences will come along because they haven’t seen this panto before.”

Goldilocks will bring circus extravaganza to Aberdeen

Scott would like to invite big and little kids to see the amateur theatre production full of “thrills, spills and panto magic” when the circus-themed show opens at The Tivoli on Friday December 2.

He said: “The show is set in a circus and the premise is that our Dame Tina Trott’s circus isn’t doing very well. Her daughter Goldilocks is due to go away with her new boyfriend so they need to find a replacement for her.

Boo, hiss, as Matthew Walker gets into character as the villain, Raven, during rehearsals for Goldilocks And The Three Bears, Attic Theatre’s panto at The Tivoli. Image: Wullie Marr/DC Thomson

“Along the way, they meet the three bears – Mama, Papa and Baby Bear – who end up being the saviours of the circus.”

Since Trott’s circus is facing financial ruin, we wondered whether Scott was inspired by the cost-of-living crisis when he wrote the Attic Theatre’s panto script.

“We do mention it but we don’t touch on it too much,” said Scott.

“I tried to keep away from it because people’s day-to-day life is bad and you hear about the cost-of-living crisis in the news everywhere.

“But we do have a character called Boris The Clown…

“However, the dame is more concerned that her favourite TV show Neighbours has finished.”

Writer and director Scott Jamieson is at the helm of Attic Theatre’s Goldilocks And The Three Bears about to start a festive run at The Tivoli. Image: Paul Glendell /DC Thomson

More than one panto baddie out to foil Goldilocks at The Tivoli

Matthew Walker’s baddie Raven will stop at nothing to destroy the family business. But he may not be the only villain in this year’s panto…

Scott added: “We’re coming up to the 10th Attic panto so I’ve tried to tie in some of the old villains that we’ve done in the past. The baddie this year is hoping some of these villainous blasts from the past will help him foil Goldilocks.

“The basic Goldilocks story does appear – she goes in, eats the porridge, sleeps in the bed – but that’s really a small part of the show. We’ve written around it a much bigger story, really.

Beginning to look a lot like Christmas, with Attic Theatre rehearsing for panto, Goldilocks And The Three Bears at Aberdeen’s Tivoli Theatre. Image: Wullie Marr/DC Thomson

“There’s a lot more song and dance this year, including a Tina Turner medley and disco and more modern songs.”

And audiences can expect many topical and local references too, with Steven Reid’s Tina Trott being unapologetically Doric. The rest of the cast will “just be Scottish”, and theatre fans may even spot an American character.

New and old faces taking part in Attic’s popular panto

Scott is delighted to welcome new faces to Attic panto but is equally thrilled many seasoned amateur actors decided to return for the 2022 panto adventure, too.

He said: “We have a few actors who were in Jack And The Beanstalk last year that are returning for this year’s production.

Attic Theatre are hard at work rehearsing for Goldilocks And The Three Bears at The Tivoli. Image: Wullie Marr/DC Thomson

“For instance, Zoe Frieslick who played Jill last year is playing Goldilocks this year and Matthew Walker, who was the Barron last year, is back as our baddie this year.”

And that’s not all. Scott hinted a popular character from another panto may be making an appearance too. But to find out who it is, you’ll have to see the show.

Goldilocks And The Three Bears is at The Tivoli from Friday December 2 to Thursday December 22. Tickets can be purchased here.

The Attic Theatre cast are having a ball getting ready to stage Goldilocks And The Three Bears at The Tivoli in Aberdeen. Image: Paul Glendell/DC Thomson

You might also like…

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]
Tags

Conversation

[[title_reg]]

Please enter the name you would like to appear on your comments. (It doesn’t have to be your real name - but nothing rude please, we are a polite bunch!) Use a combination of eight or more characters that includes an upper and lower case character, and a number.

By registering with [[site_name]] you agree to our Terms and Conditions and our Privacy Policy

Or sign up with

Facebook Google

[[content_reg_complete]]

[[title_login]]

Or login with

Facebook Google

Forgotten your password? Reset it

[[title]]

More from Entertainment

Jeremy Renner is in intensive care after a snowploughing accident (Daniel Leal-Olivas/PA)
Jeremy Renner still in intensive care following surgery after accident
Nicola Peltz Beckham as Dorothy in Welcome To Chippendales (PA/Erin Simkin/2022 Hulu)
Nicola Peltz gushes over Brooklyn’s support during Welcome To Chippendales shoot
Members of Campaign group Stand Up To Racism during a demonstration (Catherine Wylie/PA)
Windrush 75th anniversary to be ‘diamond jubilee for modern, diverse Britain’
The Earth Wind & Fire Star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame (Barry King/Alamy/PA)
Earth, Wind & Fire drummer Fred White dies aged 67
top 10 music acts aberdeen 2023
Top 10 music acts heading for Aberdeen in 2023 - including Elton John and…
Sir Elton John will headline Glastonbury 2023 (Suzan Moore/PA)
From Rihanna to Eurovision: What to expect from the world of music in 2023
Harry told CBS of a ‘betrayal’ by Buckingham Palace (Andy Commins/PA)
Harry tells TV interviewer he wants his father and brother back
Kym Marsh was the 10th celebrity to leave Strictly Come Dancing (Prima UK/Nicky Johnston/PA)
Kym Marsh: There were times on Strictly when my anxiety threatened to take hold
Sarah Lancashire as Sergeant Catherine Cawood in the hit BBC show Happy Valley (Matt Squire/PA)
Happy Valley final series impresses with ‘powerhouse’ performances and writing
music inverness 2023
Big music acts heading for Inverness in 2023 - including two final shows at…

Most Read

1
The incident happened at a property on Keirhill Avenue. Image: DC Thomson
Police probe sudden death of Westhill schoolboy
2
Once Scotland's Deposit Return Scheme is up and running, bottles and cans will typically come with an extra 20p deposit you can only get back by recycling it properly. Pictured is a Reverse Vending Machine on Orkney being used as a pilot for the scheme. Image: Zero Waste Scotland.
New 20p charge for bottles and cans will start in Scotland this year
6
3
Robert Haytack sits on one of the many empty plots at Lossiemouth Bay Caravan Park. Image: Jason Hedges / DC Thomson
Those left in Lossiemouth caravan park say it’s now a ‘scrapyard’ and ‘bombsite’ after…
4
Samantha Morrice and Sean Innes with baby Cody and his sister Stevie and brother Luke. Image: Kath Flannery/DC Thomson.
New Year’s Day babies add to celebrations for two families
5
Tim Hortons is just one of the new places to check out in 2023. Image: Steve MacDougall/DC Thomson.
Forks at the ready! 10 restaurants, cafes, bars and takeaways set to open in…
6
Clan Baird has purchased a building in New Aberdour to transform it into a community hub with a range of activities on offer. Pictured from left, Bob Watson, Debra Baird, Jim Kerner, Laura lynn Kerner, Kate Kelly and Ailsa Kelly. Image: Kenny Elrick/ DC Thomson
From Nashville to New Aberdour: Take a look inside derelict Dower Hotel and meet…
7
music inverness 2023
Big music acts heading for Inverness in 2023 – including two final shows at…
8
Tragic NHS errors led to seven deaths in Highlands and Islands
9
Lochinver lifeboat
Coastguard teams help find missing 11-year-old girl in Highlands
10
To go with story by Ewan Cameron. Jodie Hannan admitted assault in Inverness Sheriff Court Picture shows; Jodie Hannan. n/A. Supplied by Facebook Date; Unknown
Beautician dragged tattooist boyfriend across car park by hair after romantic Highland getaway turns…

More from Press and Journal

Kinloss Military Wives Choir singing
'It's a wonderful thing to be part of' Kinloss Military Wives Choir seeking a…
The crash took place on the A99 road near the Reiss junction. Image: Google Maps.
Driver arrested following one-vehicle crash north of Wick
Fraserburgh Academy pupils rehearsing for the Rock Challenge at AECC in 2007. Image: Kami Thomson/DC Thomson.
Rock Challenge: The 'fantastic' schools performing arts competition that changed lives
A crucifix on a book against the background of a written school board
New year, new rules? Should unelected religious representatives sit on education committees?
New Peterhead signings Glenn Gabriel, left, and Daniel Fosu. Image: Wullie Marr/DC Thomson
Peterhead got lift from new signings against Montrose, says boss David Robertson
Brora Ranger's forward, Andrew Macrae.
Brora's Andrew Macrae looking forward to return to action
Today's students are the leaders of tomorrow (Image: Matej Kastelic/Shutterstock)
Chris Moule: Here's 'why' entrepreneurial universities make a big difference to society
Clapping and thank yous alone won't save our NHS (Image: PPandV/Shutterstock)
Scott Begbie: Stop gaslighting us and fund the NHS properly
Tornagrain is a new community, located between Inverness and Nairn (Image: Moray Estates)
Andrew Howard: Working together is the key to building places people want to live…
Scotland's Finn Russell excels for Racing 92, but has been dropped by Scotland.
Neil Drysdale: Here's what would brighten up 2023 for Scottish sports fans - even…

Editor's Picks

Most Commented