Dates revealed for Spectra’s dazzling return to Aberdeen

Aberdeen’s stunning festival of light, Spectra, will return in a blaze of glory in February and put Union Terrace Gardens in the spotlight.

The award-winning and hugely popular event will light up a range of major city centre locations, including the newly-refurbished gardens, from February 9 to 12, organisers announced.

Spectra will see iconic buildings and places lit up with eye-catching projections, interactive sculptures and enchanting installations in the four-day extravaganza, which is delivered by Aberdeen City Council in collaboration with leading arts group Curated Places.

Aberdeen’s Spectra will feature international artists

The programme will feature work by leading visual artists and companies, including Fantastic Planet from Australian group Parer Studio, which will see towering illuminated humanoid figures appear around the city centre.

And for the first time in five years, Spectra will be staged in Union Terrace Gardens, one of the first major events to take place in the space following its multi-million pound revamp.

Councillor Martin Greig, the council’s culture spokesperson, said: “Spectra has been a welcome celebration which has given fun to many through dark nights.

Spectra is welcome celebration to light up dark nights

“The festival has brightened people’s lives in an enjoyable range of imaginative displays. The return of the festival will give pleasure to many.”

In its last outing, in February this year, Spectra drew thousands of people into the city centre. They were drawn by installations including a huge Earth floating in Aberdeen Art Gallery and a massive structure, called TOGETHER, towering over the Castlegate.

The full programme for Spectra 2023 will be announced early in the new year. For more information go to spectrafestival.com

